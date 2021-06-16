 Skip to content
 
(National Geographic)   As travel opens up, more and more people are saying: I LOVE GLAMP(ing)   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
3
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headline 2 years from now "Record Amount of Used Campers for Sale."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Simple Luxury School Bus Camping
Youtube --DGd-MFo_c


Welcome to Camping with Steve!

/time for Step 2
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you know you can survive in the woods with the tools and supplies you have, then that serves about the only purpose of poopin in the woods camping.

I've done my fair share of digging holes in clay soil forests just to let a huge fart into the pitch black night...so, I think if I want to glamp just to have a good time, the primitive camping crowd can go ahead and kiss my ass. Chances are, I did it before they were an itch in their parents' pants.

/shakes fist angrily at cloud
 
