(KKTV Colorado Springs)   That's one attractive kid   (kktv.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 627x410]


More Lasers!
Youtube 5A7E-W70pdE


So that's where that joke came from.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if he's that attractive he can play the field.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good, until one day he is found stuck to his refrigerator door, with "Buy bread and milk" written on his back.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's protected against Covid now.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bucky (buckey??) balls?

I remember when they came out and people were worried about this. Kids eat anything. Parents should not leave stuff like this out for kids to eat.

I remember growing up our cupboards had those little inside latches on them and all the outlets were covered. I still managed to blast myself with a Christmas light socket once but -twitch- I'm still good -twitch-

I don't have kids, don't think I'll ever have kids, so I don't want to lecture parents but really folks, it's a kid, not a farking house plant. It's gonna move around and try to eat and/or shiat on things. More or less that's their prime directive until at least 15 and then they want to fark that thing also.   I feel like it's a good idea to make sure you don't have anything sitting around that they can get ahold of, like magnets, pistols, litter boxes, vibrating pocket asses, and ice picks.
I know that more or less wipes out your weekend but if you want to be awesome like me and wash motorcycle gas tanks in the kitchen sink you should just put them up for auction or sell them to Wayfare.
 
jibern [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Attractive kid in Florida, thought this was going yo be about Matt Gaetz
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait... Just how many vaccinations did this kid even get?!
 
