(WCAX Vermont)   J. D. Salinger's widow gifting building for new library. But if you take out a copy of "The Catcher in the Rye," you'll probably end up on some secret watch list   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Public library, J. D. Salinger, Library, Librarian, former Cornish general store, new library thanks, New Hampshire, J.D. Salinger's widow  
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, the "You read garbage" watch list. Catcher in the Rye is a poorly written incel training manual.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a great store back in the day. Tons of outer wear and boots for the winter.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well... looks like we've got ourselves a reader!
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The English Major: Yes, the "You read garbage" watch list. Catcher in the Rye is a poorly written incel training manual.


I've read it a few times, although not for about 20 years, but I always enjoyed it, despite the snivelling of Holden from time to time.

It's really not THAT bad, is it?
 
