(CNN)   Ceasefire status: OVER   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    News, Israel, Jerusalem, official Palestinian News Agency, Gaza City, Israeli police, Palestinian National Authority, provocative flag march, militant groups  
posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 4:21 AM



Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess technically it's a "Cease fires" now
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let me guess. Something launched from Gaza that caused minimal damage. Israel replies/will reply with napalm.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These stupid assholes are going to be the death of us all, I just know it.
 
philodough [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
f**k
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Netanyahu has ties to the extreme right. I wonder if the march was his idea.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Balloons vs missiles, I wonder who has the upper hand?
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I wonder who has the upper hand?


I understand these people have strongly-held beliefs about what they're doing, but you got to be really collectively farking stupid to think you'll ever have the upper hand in any conflict
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stantz: Mister Buttons: I wonder who has the upper hand?

I understand these people have strongly-held beliefs about what they're doing, but you got to be really collectively farking stupid to think you'll ever have the upper hand in any conflict


Not if you believe god is on your side.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: Mister Buttons: I wonder who has the upper hand?

I understand these people have strongly-held beliefs about what they're doing, but you got to be really collectively farking stupid to think you'll ever have the upper hand in any conflict


you never used tanks vs phalanx units in Civilization games I'm guessing.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Stantz: Mister Buttons: I wonder who has the upper hand?

I understand these people have strongly-held beliefs about what they're doing, but you got to be really collectively farking stupid to think you'll ever have the upper hand in any conflict

Not if you believe god is on your side.


Both sides believe that.

Either one side is wrong, or god is a duplicitous areshole.
 
Iczer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stantz: Let me guess. Something launched from Gaza that caused minimal damage. Israel replies/will reply with napalm.


Yup. "Incendiary balloons? LAUNCH ALL TEH MISSILES!!!!"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*pew pew pew*
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dear God? Could you please ask your folks to stop killing each other?

Thanks in advance,

casdis
 
