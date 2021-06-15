 Skip to content
(CBC)   What is this...I don't...brain hurty...confused...huh?   (cbc.ca) divider line
38
    More: Weird, Vancouver, Granville Street Bridge, Barrie Mowatt, False Creek, creation of Chinese artist Chen Wenling, part of the Vancouver Biennale, proposed 7.8-metre-tall sculpture, Statue  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least the status sends a strong message.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am OK with it. It hads something to the location.

Like much modern art, it may be better than it looks.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been done before...well almost.

hrwiki.orgView Full Size


/"The Cheat totally freaks out every time he sees a bear holding a shark!"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See if Christo can wrap it in a sheet.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: See if Christo can wrap it in a sheet.


From the grave?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: 433: See if Christo can wrap it in a sheet.

From the grave?


Well someone should.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Cafe Threads: 433: See if Christo can wrap it in a sheet.

From the grave?

Well someone should.


Cast raise dead on Christo's corpse?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sculpture is of a young, distraught boy standing atop a red tower with a melting shark in his arms

Makes at least as much sense as a giant mirrored bean.

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brain hurty...confused

is caused by tick bites.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work in an office that had a HIDEOUS sculpture in the atrium. Corporate policy held that the art should be rotated once a year, but the "Fish Lady" as we called it, was porcelain and difficult to move, so they left it there for YEARS.

The first year she didn't bother me much. But eventually she began to grate on my nerves. Eventually I would walk through the atrium past it and do everything I could to avert my eyes. Just looking at it gave me a headache.

Eventually they moved the FIsh Lady after repeated beggings from the people in our building. Everyone stood out in the atrium and cheered as they dragged that ugly thing away. Just thinking of that bucket headed horror still gives me pangs of pain in my cerebellum. Later that week the corporate newsletter highlighted the Fish Lady, lauding what a wonderful piece of art it was (with many pictures) and talking about the joy it brought. It was implied heavily in that article that those of us who didn't like the Fish Lady were somehow lacking in artistic sensibility.

But you know what? The author hadn't had to live with that visual desecration impacting their optic nerve every day for years like I did. I spent more time looking at the Fish Lady than the farking artist who created her. Call me a plebe all you want, but you don't really understand a piece of art until you have to live with it every single damn day. Every time I walked out of my office to grab a pen or go to the bathroom. The Fish Lady is a permanent part of my memories now, and I didn't ask for that and don't want it.

I guess what I'm saying is, the shark kid looks fine to me, but I don't have to live with him. So if the locals hate his guts, then they have every right to take him down. Hopefully he will find some people who like him.

/csb
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: I used to work in an office that had a HIDEOUS sculpture in the atrium. Corporate policy held that the art should be rotated once a year, but the "Fish Lady" as we called it, was porcelain and difficult to move, so they left it there for YEARS.

The first year she didn't bother me much. But eventually she began to grate on my nerves. Eventually I would walk through the atrium past it and do everything I could to avert my eyes. Just looking at it gave me a headache.

Eventually they moved the FIsh Lady after repeated beggings from the people in our building. Everyone stood out in the atrium and cheered as they dragged that ugly thing away. Just thinking of that bucket headed horror still gives me pangs of pain in my cerebellum. Later that week the corporate newsletter highlighted the Fish Lady, lauding what a wonderful piece of art it was (with many pictures) and talking about the joy it brought. It was implied heavily in that article that those of us who didn't like the Fish Lady were somehow lacking in artistic sensibility.

But you know what? The author hadn't had to live with that visual desecration impacting their optic nerve every day for years like I did. I spent more time looking at the Fish Lady than the farking artist who created her. Call me a plebe all you want, but you don't really understand a piece of art until you have to live with it every single damn day. Every time I walked out of my office to grab a pen or go to the bathroom. The Fish Lady is a permanent part of my memories now, and I didn't ask for that and don't want it.

I guess what I'm saying is, the shark kid looks fine to me, but I don't have to live with him. So if the locals hate his guts, then they have every right to take him down. Hopefully he will find some people who like him.

/csb


I should add, one of my co workers in that building who also hated the Fish Lady introduced me to a news aggregation site called Fark. So I have that going for me, which is nice.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder .. That's ugly ..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a butt-ugly statue, and the message it sends is don't hold melting sharks.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like if I bought that, the Court would make me go around and introduce myself to my neighbors.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  One world government.

2.  Have the singular world government approve all art.

3.  Ban art that is not approved.

4.  Don't approve art unless every citizen of the world approves.

Problem solved.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I feel like if I bought that, the Court would make me go around and introduce myself to my neighbors.


The artist's other Vancouver piece is even worse.

i.cbc.caView Full Size


/explosivediarrhea.jpg
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How quickly everyone forgets the Directors Cut of The Abyss.

Half of the people who read this won't even know what I'm talking about because they haven't seen the singele most important Ed Oneill and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
 
nigeman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It'll be on Facebook marketplace in 2 weeks
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: How quickly everyone forgets the Directors Cut of The Abyss.

Half of the people who read this won't even know what I'm talking about because they haven't seen the singele most important Ed Oneill and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio


That was one rare example where the execs were dead right. The Director's Cut is terrible. I love the theatrical cut of that movie, one of my all time faves. Director's cut? Not so much.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: 433: See if Christo can wrap it in a sheet.

From the grave?


Maybe he can shroud it then.
 
iodized attic salt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
a young, distraught boy standing atop a red tower with a melting shark in his arms, a visual warning of rising sea levels

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: 1.  One world government.

2.  Have the singular world government approve all art.

3.  Ban art that is not approved.

4.  Don't approve art unless every citizen of the world approves.

Problem solved.


Hell NO!

If everyone made art, no one person's weirdness stands out. Weird is diversified like a coral reef, no single weird thing stands out amidst the chaos.

Everyone can make art.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: AmbassadorBooze: 1.  One world government.

2.  Have the singular world government approve all art.

3.  Ban art that is not approved.

4.  Don't approve art unless every citizen of the world approves.

Problem solved.

Hell NO!

If everyone made art, no one person's weirdness stands out. Weird is diversified like a coral reef, no single weird thing stands out amidst the chaos.

Everyone can make art.


media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: AmbassadorBooze: 1.  One world government.

2.  Have the singular world government approve all art.

3.  Ban art that is not approved.

4.  Don't approve art unless every citizen of the world approves.

Problem solved.

Hell NO!

If everyone made art, no one person's weirdness stands out. Weird is diversified like a coral reef, no single weird thing stands out amidst the chaos.

Everyone can make art.


If everybody, anybody, can make "art", then we will be exposed to art that is bad, or not liked by everybody.

It will be better for society, the collective, to have all art be approved by all citizens in the collective.  Total unity.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Purple_Urkle: AmbassadorBooze: 1.  One world government.

2.  Have the singular world government approve all art.

3.  Ban art that is not approved.

4.  Don't approve art unless every citizen of the world approves.

Problem solved.

Hell NO!

If everyone made art, no one person's weirdness stands out. Weird is diversified like a coral reef, no single weird thing stands out amidst the chaos.

Everyone can make art.

[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That is a butt-ugly statue, and the message it sends is don't hold melting sharks.


No no, it's a statement about the ephemeral nature of childhood, and all that we value about it as adults, while showing us that it all fades away into the gestalt that the adult becomes - that it's part of us whether we remember/still have it or not.  It's a powerful reminder of the nature of the development of the mind, and the impermanence of the material vis a vis the adult/child journey gestalt we all must undertake - unity through experiences we all share.  <earnest look>

/alright - I'm done - even I can't type that shiat anymore
//feh
///it's pretty terrible, but then no one asked me so shrug
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: leviosaurus: I used to work in an office that had a HIDEOUS sculpture in the atrium. Corporate policy held that the art should be rotated once a year, but the "Fish Lady" as we called it, was porcelain and difficult to move, so they left it there for YEARS.

The first year she didn't bother me much. But eventually she began to grate on my nerves. Eventually I would walk through the atrium past it and do everything I could to avert my eyes. Just looking at it gave me a headache.

Eventually they moved the FIsh Lady after repeated beggings from the people in our building. Everyone stood out in the atrium and cheered as they dragged that ugly thing away. Just thinking of that bucket headed horror still gives me pangs of pain in my cerebellum. Later that week the corporate newsletter highlighted the Fish Lady, lauding what a wonderful piece of art it was (with many pictures) and talking about the joy it brought. It was implied heavily in that article that those of us who didn't like the Fish Lady were somehow lacking in artistic sensibility.

But you know what? The author hadn't had to live with that visual desecration impacting their optic nerve every day for years like I did. I spent more time looking at the Fish Lady than the farking artist who created her. Call me a plebe all you want, but you don't really understand a piece of art until you have to live with it every single damn day. Every time I walked out of my office to grab a pen or go to the bathroom. The Fish Lady is a permanent part of my memories now, and I didn't ask for that and don't want it.

I guess what I'm saying is, the shark kid looks fine to me, but I don't have to live with him. So if the locals hate his guts, then they have every right to take him down. Hopefully he will find some people who like him.

/csb

I should add, one of my co workers in that building who also hated the Fish Lady introduced me to a news aggregation site called Fark. So I have that going for me, which is nice.


I really want to see what that piece looks like.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: leviosaurus: leviosaurus: I used to work in an office that had a HIDEOUS sculpture in the atrium. Corporate policy held that the art should be rotated once a year, but the "Fish Lady" as we called it, was porcelain and difficult to move, so they left it there for YEARS.

The first year she didn't bother me much. But eventually she began to grate on my nerves. Eventually I would walk through the atrium past it and do everything I could to avert my eyes. Just looking at it gave me a headache.

Eventually they moved the FIsh Lady after repeated beggings from the people in our building. Everyone stood out in the atrium and cheered as they dragged that ugly thing away. Just thinking of that bucket headed horror still gives me pangs of pain in my cerebellum. Later that week the corporate newsletter highlighted the Fish Lady, lauding what a wonderful piece of art it was (with many pictures) and talking about the joy it brought. It was implied heavily in that article that those of us who didn't like the Fish Lady were somehow lacking in artistic sensibility.

But you know what? The author hadn't had to live with that visual desecration impacting their optic nerve every day for years like I did. I spent more time looking at the Fish Lady than the farking artist who created her. Call me a plebe all you want, but you don't really understand a piece of art until you have to live with it every single damn day. Every time I walked out of my office to grab a pen or go to the bathroom. The Fish Lady is a permanent part of my memories now, and I didn't ask for that and don't want it.

I guess what I'm saying is, the shark kid looks fine to me, but I don't have to live with him. So if the locals hate his guts, then they have every right to take him down. Hopefully he will find some people who like him.

/csb

I should add, one of my co workers in that building who also hated the Fish Lady introduced me to a news aggregation site called Fark. So I have that going for me, which is nice.

I really want to see what that piece looks like.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Hugo Zorilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size


They cost my city close to half a million dollars for these farking eyesores.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:

[roadsideamerica.com image 620x300]

They cost my city close to half a million dollars for these farking eyesores.


I like it. I don't like it a half million dollars, but I like it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:

[roadsideamerica.com image 620x300]

They cost my city close to half a million dollars for these farking eyesores.


If the city paid for it, it is government approved.  You should bask in the pleasure emanation from it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: I really want to see what that piece looks like.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a fish through her ass. THERE'S A FISH THROUGH HER ASS.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:


Kinda looks like an outtake from some of the Transformers CG.  Neat, I guess.

While I'm on it, I once found a graveyard for watercraft.  It was not far from Mooringsport, LA.  I was out along with a friend, looking for things to photograph, and we stumbled on it.   Several bulldozed rows of several decades of watercraft/sportcraft.  It was such a strange thing to find we didn't even take a picture.  We also found some oil works straight up watering the grass with freshly pumped crude.  That was when we decided to leave, and quickly.

Your picture doesn't look so bad to me, really.  I could spend some time with it.  Plenty of people do take umbrage at the expense and I can't blame you for that.  Ask 'em for an itemized bill.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner:


If only.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: kb7rky: The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:

[roadsideamerica.com image 620x300]

They cost my city close to half a million dollars for these farking eyesores.

If the city paid for it, it is government approved.  You should bask in the pleasure emanation from it.


I'd rather they'd have taken that money, and done something useful with it, like fix our streets.

I know...I'm talking nonsense...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's quite a long, slender fish.  What fish is that?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

433: kb7rky: The Canoe Waste, next to the Vortex Of Suck, Lewiston, ID:

Kinda looks like an outtake from some of the Transformers CG.  Neat, I guess.

While I'm on it, I once found a graveyard for watercraft.  It was not far from Mooringsport, LA.  I was out along with a friend, looking for things to photograph, and we stumbled on it.   Several bulldozed rows of several decades of watercraft/sportcraft.  It was such a strange thing to find we didn't even take a picture.  We also found some oil works straight up watering the grass with freshly pumped crude.  That was when we decided to leave, and quickly.

Your picture doesn't look so bad to me, really.  I could spend some time with it.  Plenty of people do take umbrage at the expense and I can't blame you for that.  Ask 'em for an itemized bill.


It's got mixed reviews, for certain.
 
