 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Awesome video of a helicopter pilot and his student rescuing an RC plane from a tree top (1:45). (NSFW language)   (youtube.com) divider line
18
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 10:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty damn cool.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was damn cool.
 
Subversive Ping-Pong Balls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be under D'awww cuz that was entertaining and sweet.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was cool.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit ping-pong, you disrupted the recursion!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this rescue on Mt. Hood.

Chinook helicopter makes daring rescue on Mt. Hood
Youtube Z2IMTOamZSU
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the guy on the left about to light up a cigarette in a 2 person choppa?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Was the guy on the left about to light up a cigarette in a 2 person choppa?


That's what I was thinking but it may have been a pencil or something else.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i was a kid, i got a 9 foot tall hot air balloon from the back of boys life magazine. first flight, it got stuck in a tree. fell out a couple days later. flew it again, right back into a tree, where it remained, until it rained. the end.

/also bought a hypno-coin, hoping to hypnotize my parents into buying me a minibike
 
Swagz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I motherfarking love this.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat but I love it, would click gain.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awesome, but is reposting decade old videos what we're doing here?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If that's not Mississippi I'll eat my hat.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All while smoking a cigarette.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's funny because these boat-shoed chucklefarks could have gotten themselves and maybe others killed.


Over a model airplane.


I'm sure the FAA will love looking at this and wondering how an instructor had the lapse of judgement to hover next to a tree on a student flight.

Idiots.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: ...Idiots.


Exactly what I was thinking.
 
focusthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

crinz83: also bought a hypno-coin, hoping to hypnotize my parents into buying me a minibike


Why didn't you build one yourself from those plans found in the same magazine?
... And the spare parts from the hover car.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was expecting a very expensive quarter scale model... meh, it's a Hangar 9 Model, barely worth the gas the helicopter burned.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.