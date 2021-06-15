 Skip to content
 
(Durango Herald)   RV'er doesn't like being under a bridge down by the river. Decides wide open vistas and lonely mountaintop via unimproved road is perfect, until he finds a 400 foot drop under two of his wheels   (durangoherald.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I pull a 30' camper trailer around that I'm afraid to take into many gas stations. You gotta be nuts to take the route he was on.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, Colorado definitely catches that type.

robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: I pull a 30' camper trailer around that I'm afraid to take into many gas stations. You gotta be nuts to take the route he was on.


Agreed, I've got a 4x4 truck and a 34' trailer and there's no way in hell I'm taking that road. Now 8 months ago when I had my 18' trailer it might have been a consideration (the extra space was worth the lost flexibility, though I'm glad I did the Blueridge last summer before I upgraded).
 
Mindlock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: I pull a 30' camper trailer around that I'm afraid to take into many gas stations. You gotta be nuts to take the route he was on.


Modern navigation can put you on some real doozies of a road.  Add in that roads like that tend not to start like roads like that.  Most of the time it's just a lousy road that you'll never take again but is still drivable.  Sometimes though, it's not and it's a little hard to drive an RV in reverse.

I do wonder if there were any warning sings about vehicle length on the road, or if it's just something that they think the people using roads like that will know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With the advent of self driving vehicles it should be fun watching where grandpa manages to get his RV stuck next time.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: I pull a 30' camper trailer around that I'm afraid to take into many gas stations. You gotta be nuts to take the route he was on.


But the GPS said to turn left!!!
 
