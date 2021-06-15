 Skip to content
 
(TwinCities.com)   Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career   (twincities.com) divider line
19
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of an old joke about a university music student that had to compose his first symphony but couldn't come up with an idea so he just took one of Beethoven's symphonies and wrote the score out backwards. The next day he got called into the dean's office and thought he was going to get expelled for plagiarism but the dead told him "I just wanted to know where you found a copy of my first symphony".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career


Most people learn that racism is wrong too.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ThieveryCorp: Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career

Most people learn that racism is wrong too.


True, however most people learn plagiarism is wrong when they are students, while others make it a little farther into their school career.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: "The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring," Stacie Bonnick wrote on Dec. 22, going on to describe feelings of isolation, anxiety and stress but also "moments of unanticipated joy and success

My version (while ignoring whatever my SO is streaming) in under 5 minutes.
"A Principal's responsibilities are vast, yet even years of experience didn't equip me for the strain of this past year," Stacie Bonnick wrote on Dec. 22, going on to describe feelings of isolation, anxiety and stress but also "moments of unanticipated joy and success

/what an idiot
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See also: dumbass, failure, and fark-up.
 
minnkat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Upon reading this it did not seem like her usual writing which is typically of poor academic quality..."

Heh. Regardless how much of an education a person has there's always still plenty of room to be a dumb-ass.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How stupid is this principal that one of the staff didn't think she could have written it?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ThieveryCorp: Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career

Most people learn that racism is wrong too.


What does that have to do with plagiarism? Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most people learn that racism is wrong too.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Most people learn plagiarism is wrong as students, but others make it a little farther into their school career


Username checks out.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can see that one person that read this and thought "Wow, this is good... a little too good", then getting their Google Fu on. You know that person doesn't like Principal Copycat. At. All.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks to the fear of plagiarism, I never "paraphrased" anything. I was always worried someone would come up with similar phrasing, and the accusations would fly. I solved the problem by only doing direct quotes with full credit.

Wikipedia says the following about William Shakespeare, and I quote: "William Shakespeare (bapt. 26 April 1564 - 23 April 1616)[a] was an English playwright, poet, and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's greatest dramatist.[2][3][4] He is often called England's national poet and the "Bard of Avon" (or simply "the Bard").[5] His extant works, including collaborations, consist of some 39 plays,[c] 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems, and a few other verses, some of uncertain authorship. His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed more often than those of any other playwright.[7] They also continue to be studied and reinterpreted."  - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willi​am_​Shakespeare

Boom. No plagiarism.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And some make it further still.

Tom Lehrer - Lobachevsky
Youtube UQHaGhC7C2E
A
 
TheLopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Most students is wrong as plagiarism learn people, but others school it farther into career a little their make.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is an entirely different kind of plagiarism altogether.
 
Watubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I understand the need to set an example for students, but it was a farking letter to parents and staff.  It wasn't a research paper or formal project.  I throw in Dylan lines every chance I get just to see who catches on
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor Science: And some make it further still.

[YouTube video: Tom Lehrer - Lobachevsky]A


The Zodiac Killer?
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: This is an entirely different kind of plagiarism altogether.


This is an entirely different kind of plagiarism.
 
