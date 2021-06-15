 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Apparently this guy takes his fun VERY seriously   (wcax.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, New York, Warren County Sheriff's Office, United States, Police, Frank Owen, Vermont, Security guard, New York City  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 11:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frank Owen? Two first names....hmmm....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, Subby. I could think of a good one, but I knew it would end up on fark
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Frank Owen? Two first names....hmmm....


If it was Frank Wayne Owen he'd have killed dozens of people by now.
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't blame him after hearing about those Disneyland gangs.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is what it has come to. old folks scared of What If? when they leave the house.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds more like someone from New Hampshire rather than Vermont.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it a faux pas to bring a knife to your own gun fight?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The gun's a problem - the knife very much depends on what we're talking about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Ok nbd.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That would be a problem.
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Frank Owen? Two first names....hmmm....


The ones with two last names are the ones to watch out for. They're the ones who'll turn up in a suit and briefcase and tell your entire division that they're being shut down and the jobs moved to Indonesia because it'll bring greater shareholder value.

Or they'll wear a polo shirt with a flipped collar and give bums money to watch them fight.

Or they'll just be straight up white supremacists. Like this guy...
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Frank suffers from insomnia which impairs his decision making skills.
 
crinz83
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
arrested at great escape?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Must not have wanted to pay for a fast pass.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The gun's a problem - the knife very much depends on what we're talking about.

[Fark user image image 178x200] Ok nbd.


[Fark user image image 300x168]
That would be a problem.


Carrying either in concert with a handgun is just doing the most. Especially to an amusement park.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The gun's a problem - the knife very much depends on what we're talking about.

[Fark user image image 178x200] Ok nbd.


[Fark user image image 300x168]
That would be a problem.

Carrying either in concert with a handgun is just doing the most. Especially to an amusement park.


I picked the first one because I carry it every day.  It's a Buck bog standard folder - work knife.  Not really something you carry to play Musashi with - it's a tool and not much else unless someone's willing to stand very still and let you whittle on them.  The second, that's tryhard territory for sure.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donald Trump has been buying up all the Six Flags parks in the past few months to renovate them.

He says he wants to subvert democracy to ensure permanent Republican control of the government and finalize the ethnoreligious kleptocracy they've been building for decades.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not like he was going to the Six Flags in New Jersey....
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.