 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   My minivan is DA BOMB   (ktla.com) divider line
25
    More: News  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 9:02 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Best use of a 2003 Dodge minivan ever?

/S
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not how you get out of a parking ticket.
 
baorao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
that's one way to get a convertible PT Cruiser.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
legendsoflocalization.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good to see things returning to normal in the US.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farking gas hoarders.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, it was a Dodge, so suddenly exploding of its own volition is within the realm of possibility
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Incels attempting to make VBIEDs ?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Qanon terrorist?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Good to see things returning to normal in the US.


Nature is healing.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I knew that Chrysler mini transmissions had a tendency to blow-out, but blow-UP?
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most likely just a freedom loving Murican put the tannerite in the van for their morning range session and one of their canisters dropped when the local twenty something came by with the bass turned up.

/S?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what it'll take for the governments to finally brand Qanon as a terrorist group... they'll probably never do it because its mostly white trash people in it.

I mean, the KKK have been doing terrorist acts for more than a hundred years, murdered tens of thousands and they were never hunted down like the plague infested rats they are.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seats 8, ejects 10.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Recently there was a massive explosion in Ontario when a fireworks stockpile went off, now this. The 4th of July is going to feel anticlimactic out there this year.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mini Van Highway | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube 2SAFC4_KbW0

Mini Van Rock is really blowing up.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"This could happen to you. This could happen to ANYBODY AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA"

Also all pictures of my car are stuck on the unlinkable wiki
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's weird is the lack of extensive fire damage or scorch marks.

It's like a pressure vessel of inert gas ruptured.  With that said I doubt anybody is running a 20lb bottle of laughing gas in an old Dodge minivan.  It wasn't hot enough in Montclair at midnight the last couple days to cause bottle overpressure failure.

But, I could be wrong.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Targeted attacks on infrastructure.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Hackers on steroids?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.