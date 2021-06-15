 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   What is the best US state to live in? Survey says .... You have got to be kidding me   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
64
    More: Unlikely, New Jersey, Trenton, New Jersey, United States, best state, Ranking, New York City, Garden State, top honors  
•       •       •

2110 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 9:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It snows there and they don't have coconut palms... They're useless.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like State of Denial amirite?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew what it was even before clicking the article.

/valid for certain regions of NJ
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live here and they are wrong.  Very wrong.  Very very wrong.  Very very very wrong.  Very very very very wrong.  and so on.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they usually rotate these things around
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List is flawed when it puts Ohio ahead of California.

/Ohioan
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I remember is my husband calling me from a business trip to Branchburg.

"Everyone here is drunk and sarcastic. I have found my people."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.keepmeme.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I live here and they are wrong.  Very wrong.  Very very wrong.  Very very very wrong.  Very very very very wrong.  and so on.


I once lived in FL, and even then I was glad I didn't live in Jersey.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of New Jersey, I agree with Subby.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree.
/Circle gets the square
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do have pork roll. That's worth about a 20 spot bump.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jersey ranked in the top 10 for safety, quality of life and education & health, offsetting a middling rank for its economy and a next-to-last finish for affordability.

Yeah, if your ranking system doesn't place a higher priority on those two, then it's pure crap.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in New Jersey and now live in Massachusetts.  Better hope your definition of "quality of life" doesn't include owning your own home. Or if it does, I hope you chose your parents wisely.  Because house prices in both places are in sports-star/rock-star/drug-dealer territory.  Seriously, the prices have me asking "What honest job do people have that they can afford this?"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: List is flawed when it puts Ohio ahead of California.

/Ohioan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's definitely not Vermont. I wouldn't recommend it at all. Nope. Y'all should be quite happy in NJ.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [s.keepmeme.com image 666x500]


It costs $0 to enter New Jersey.  It costs $16 to leave it.

Draw your own conclusions.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To live and die in New Je
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey
Youtube ilbbaNqivQ8
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather is awful 3 months a year, and not so great for another 5, leaving about 4 months when it's a really nice place.

Schools, culture are top shelf. Any kind of cuisine you want, you can get within a few miles, and because NJ is the beachhead for so many immigrants from all over, it is authentic AF.

Beaches have cleaned up well as long as one stays far away from the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Hills north and west are great for hiking.

Commerce? Driving down RTs 17, 22 or 9 is like a drive through Amazon warehouse.

But it's Jersey. I can't wait to leave. Nobody wants to live here anymore, it's too damn crowded.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Jersey ranked in the top 10 for safety, quality of life and education & health, offsetting a middling rank for its economy and a next-to-last finish for affordability.

Yeah, if your ranking system doesn't place a higher priority on those two, then it's pure crap.


A great economy and affordable do not go hand in hand in post 80s capitalism.  Not with the middle class growth being negative for 40 years. It's a unicorn idea.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey is sandwiched between two of the five largest cities in the country, NYC and Philadelphia. They're basically a giant suburb. A giant suburb with pollution.

/ Yes, yes, I know, Cape May is kinda nice
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ is not affordable at all.

Property taxes on a $250k house are close to $10 grand a year. I have a decent paying job and can barely afford the mortgage payment without having roommates to help offset the high price. My mortgage/interest/insurance payment is only $1100, and I had a VA loan with 0% down. $850 a month goes into escrow for property taxes.

And this is one of the cheapest taxed counties in NJ.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said this before in other threads -- Connecticut is winning the PR war. Connecticut and New Jersey are virtually identical in terms of education, wealth, activities, crime, proximity to the big cities, industry, business, high-end homes, on and on and on. But Connecticut has convinced the world that the whole state is Greenwich and charming seaports, while New Jersey is fighting the perception that the whole state is Newark Airport and Snooki (who, by the way, is from New York).
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interactive map doesn't match the headline.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ever did this list is smoking crack.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Florida, and as long as I'm in my house, Florida is the greatest state. As soon as I step outside, I remember why it sucks here.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: They do have pork roll. That's worth about a 20 spot bump.

So momma if you please pass me the pork roll egg and cheese, if you please, on a kaiser bun ♪♫♪
 
ununcle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not NH that's all I know. The cold,, Racism, and lack of ifrastructure. Hell .,, I was tryin to cross the river to get to the west side and someone told me that river ainst for crossinn That be the river for dyin. Lord god have mercy, don't move to NH.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: List is flawed when it puts Ohio ahead of California.

/Ohioan


Californian living in Dayton, can confirm
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickieignorant: ifky: They do have pork roll. That's worth about a 20 spot bump.

So momma if you please pass me the pork roll egg and cheese, if you please, on a kaiser bun ♪♫♪


smart and funny for the boognish
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I've said this before in other threads -- Connecticut is winning the PR war. Connecticut and New Jersey are virtually identical in terms of education, wealth, activities, crime, proximity to the big cities, industry, business, high-end homes, on and on and on. But Connecticut has convinced the world that the whole state is Greenwich and charming seaports, while New Jersey is fighting the perception that the whole state is Newark Airport and Snooki (who, by the way, is from New York).


I know this has nothing to do with anything, but I wanted to share: Snooki just opened a store in my little city. It's called the Snooki Shop. There's a lot of cheetah print and other "gaudy" things. But, good for her.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much did the state pay to be number one?

Funny since I plan on going to Atlantic City this weekend.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania at 10? Ok.....

New Mexico is the worst? Never been there so I can't offer an opinion on them.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A state with Newark should not be #1 in anything.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: A state with Newark should not be #1 in anything.


Cancer?  Swimming with a concrete drysuit?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OMG. My first guess. Not that I think NJ is so hot, but I went with my Fark wit and said, which state would be the most surprising?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania at 10? Ok.....

New Mexico is the worst? Never been there so I can't offer an opinion on them.


In New Mexico one quickly gets tired of hearing "red or green chili?" at restaurants. It wears on a person.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who was surveyed, employees of the New Jersey Department of Tourism?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear Princeton is nice.

And the Pine Barrens have a sort of stark, hill billy charm. I had ancestors there. I have ancestors everywhere.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Who was surveyed, employees of the New Jersey Department of Tourism?


No. It was the employees of the Florida Department of Tourism.

/Not so bright.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania at 10? Ok.....

New Mexico is the worst? Never been there so I can't offer an opinion on them.


That's pretty much why lists like these are flawed. I quite like my area in PA, but can't say the same about other large chunks of the state. Lumping a whole state (even the small ones) into one ranking is kind of pointless.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of the places I've been to in Jersey don't look much different than the places I've lived (Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island) except for all the farking hills and jughandles.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Most of the places I've been to in Jersey don't look much different than the places I've lived (Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island)


Also this isn't really a compliment, it just means there's a lot of pre-1950s housing squeezed into as little space as possible.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Most of the places I've been to in Jersey don't look much different than the places I've lived  (Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island) except for all the farking hills and jughandles.


Red Bank is pretty nice.  Wish I could afford to live there.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It snows there and they don't have coconut palms... They're useless.


I so agree! Well said.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just decertify NJ as a state.

Problem solved.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can't even pump your own gas.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.