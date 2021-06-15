 Skip to content
(Tri-State Homepage)   Not .... Winning   (tristatehomepage.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, Illinois, Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois, Ashton T. Harper, WHITE CO, stolen vehicle, block of N Poplar Blvd, officer safety bulletin  
48 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How ever were they sure it was him?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just screams "I'm proud to be white trash" doesn't he?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: How ever were they sure it was him?


Easy. It was written all over his face.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tristatehomepage.comView Full Size


I am NOT a clever man
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I am NOT a clever man



Like you've never fallen asleep at a party and someone drew stupid stuff on your face. The only difference is in this instance no one had a sharpie so they had to use a tattoo gun.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleverly disguised as a study hall desk.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the face of a man who makes good life decisions.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think his ex owned a tattoo gun and waited for him to pass out one night after too much Budweiser...
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Just screams "I'm proud to be white trash" doesn't he?


FTA: Illinois State Police sent out an officer safety bulletin shortly before 5 p.m. Monday referencing a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm in White County.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I walked by him I'd think I'd walked by a bus downtown.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: I think his ex owned a tattoo gun and waited for him to pass out one night after too much Budweiser...


I was just about to ask if he fell asleep around a 5 year old with a tattoo gun
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume 618 is his home area code?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68...  No one likes a selfish lover.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just "I'll never pay taxes" facial tattoos.  Those are BAD "I'll never pay taxes" facial tattoos.  I mean, damn...was your tattoo "artist" drunk, too?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities were able to identify him by his passport which he left at the scene...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I assume 618 is his home area code?


I live in the 618. This is not a shocker to see.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I assume 618 is his home area code?


You would be correct.  Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The5thElement: FrancoFile: I assume 618 is his home area code?

I live in the 618. This is not a shocker to see.


I'm still choosing to read it as 68, with a poorly drawn martini glass.  Don't care.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
knows people where he is going
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Winning.

Santana - Winning (Video)
Youtube 0FmPg4lrBKc
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is someone who's definitely made some choices. Myself, I chose to wear a lighter gray t-shirt today.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The5thElement: FrancoFile: I assume 618 is his home area code?

I live in the 618. This is not a shocker to see.


And I saw Mt. Vernon and that was not a shocker to see either.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The5thElement: FrancoFile: I assume 618 is his home area code?

I live in the 618. This is not a shocker to see.

I'm still choosing to read it as 68, with a poorly drawn martini glass.  Don't care.


I saw it as "678."

"Why was Five afraid of Six?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone remember Doodle Bear?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [tristatehomepage.com image 720x405]

I am NOT a clever man



Looks like someone pissed out at a Fark party.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SpectroBoy: [tristatehomepage.com image 720x405]

I am NOT a clever man


Looks like someone pissed out at a Fark party.


PASSED out!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wegro: SpectroBoy: I am NOT a clever man


Like you've never fallen asleep at a party and someone drew stupid stuff on your face. The only difference is in this instance no one had a sharpie so they had to use a tattoo gun.


Aaaand you beat me to it.

D'OH!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SpectroBoy: [tristatehomepage.com image 720x405]

I am NOT a clever man


Looks like someone pissed out at a Fark party.

PASSED out!


Not really.  I would expect the graffiti to be more clever.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need to pick up a new doodle pad for my grand daughter.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone left a floater in the gene pool again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He looks like he passed out drunk at a frat party.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SpectroBoy: [tristatehomepage.com image 720x405]

I am NOT a clever man


Looks like someone pissed out at a Fark party.


Typo works out
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 313x340]


Both of his eyes seem to be staring in the same direction so at least he has that going for him
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the fark?!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everything about this fetal alcohol motherfarker just screams, "I will kill at least one person before you finally lock me up for good. Yo." The tats look like the sort of crap these morons get while doing county time, not prison.  Maybe he will do the world a favor and fall into a compactor while on dump detail.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cleverly disguised as a study hall desk.


All I have to add is that I am so very happy I was not drinking anything when I read this.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His parole pic in 20 years
 
saywhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would anybody do that to themselves?

What could have made him think that looking like that would be a good thing?

What the fark is wrong with people?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Curtis Allgier approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Mr. Cool Ice does not
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was this guy part of a "crayons for convicts" program or something?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 313x340]


I just imagine this guy having a parent, and coming to see them after getting each one these and showing it off with glee , pleased about how "rad" it was and how it made him look "tuff" and the parent just letting out a long wordless sigh as they stared off in the middle distance, fully aware of how bad a job they'd done in the whole "raising a child" department
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Curtis Allgier approves.
[Fark user image image 642x549]

/Mr. Cool Ice does not


Jolene has pretty low standards
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x577]

His parole pic in 20 years


People are saying they're the best face tattoos they've ever seen.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Someone left a floater in the gene pool again...

[Fark user image image 260x194]


There's a gas station parking lot somewhere that's missing one of their regulars.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: [tristatehomepage.com image 720x405]

I am NOT a clever man


Those are some REALLY REALLY bad tattoos....Even a prison tattooist would dis-avow that crap..
And are his ears trying to escape down to his neck for safety?
 
