Protester tries parachuting into Germany v France Euros game, forgets stadiums today have Skycam cables
    More: Scary, Greenpeace protester, Germany, Allianz Arena, Munich, Allianz, oil Greenpeace, medical attention, parachute  
posted to Main » and Sports » on 15 Jun 2021 at 4:50 PM



7 Comments
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I understand that these kind of stunts are designed to garner as much attention as possible, but how much help are you doing for your cause if you accidentally clock some unlucky spectator in the head at 45 mph?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope his underwear sealed well, for the crowd's sake, because he loaded them.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, this stunt convinced me. Gonna get rid of my car tomorrow!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wegro: I understand that these kind of stunts are designed to garner as much attention as possible, but how much help are you doing for your cause if you accidentally clock some unlucky spectator in the head at 45 mph?


Seriously.
Ever since what they did to Fabio everyone farking hates geese.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How did they get up into the sky?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He recovered pretty well.  It could have ended MUCH worse.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He parachutes! He scores!
 
