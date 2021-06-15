 Skip to content
(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   If you've ever been in an accident and felt like throwing up, this cement truck knows the feeling
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's to blame? There's no concrete evidence.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Oh dear.


Good grief.

dailygazette.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a concrete truck or a mixer truck, not a cement truck.

This is a cement truck...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And here I just thought it was a concussion.

/Sorry brain. I know I haven't been nice to you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't MANURE

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That style of truck must be an eastern thing, I've never seen any like that until I vacationed in Ohio. Our trucks around here look like this.

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: That style of truck must be an eastern thing, I've never seen any like that until I vacationed in Ohio. Our trucks around here look like this.

[image.shutterstock.com image 315x280]


This.  Maybe TFA style is more maneuverable?  But driving while sitting _under_ the giant drum of concrete?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/maybe you can haul more concrete if the base of the drum is over the dual wheels?
//who knows about these things?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

debug: That's a concrete truck or a mixer truck, not a cement truck.

This is a cement truck...
[Fark user image 850x595]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: That style of truck must be an eastern thing, I've never seen any like that until I vacationed in Ohio. Our trucks around here look like this.

[image.shutterstock.com image 315x280]


The front discharge type, like in the accident, is more expensive to buy, but supposedly is cheaper to run - faster turn-around times and one less guy needed to operate. I'm in the East, it's 100% buy-in on front discharge here. I can't recall seeing the rear type since I was a kid.
 
