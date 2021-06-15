 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Joe Biden to Norfolk Naval Shipyard: Hey, remember that $26 million my orange predecessor seized from your budget in order to help pay for his stupid racist wall? Well, here it is back. Buy yourself something nice   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:
"The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense to pay for the wall. The Biden Administration is now sending billions of dollars back to a series of military projects.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings. They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system."


No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

No wonder the MAGAt had free reign at the Capitol.

I wonder if one of the seditionists has a list of such facilities.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Construction money is one of THE hardest things for the military to get. Then when you finally get it, it gets diverted to hookers and blow or something.

Sure, Congress will write blank checks for fighters they know don't work but they don't find buildings sexy.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the first Year of Biden's Presidency will be spent Unfarking all the many, many things Dolt45 Farked.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That will buy half a jet fighter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?


TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Construction money is one of THE hardest things for the military to get. Then when you finally get it, it gets diverted to hookers and blow or something.

Sure, Congress will write blank checks for fighters they know don't work but they don't find buildings sexy.


anytime Mrs. Swimo brings up something where she mentions sums of money I always divert to "hooker and blow money". i've said it so often she doesn't even pretend to notice.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That will buy half a jet fighter.


For the Naval shipyard?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why can't we seize money from other budgets, give it to the IRS to audit stupid rich people, hell get auditors and accountants from other agencies to help with the audits, and then use all the money we collect to pay back the agencies that had their money reassigned?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Clash City Farker: That will buy half a jet fighter.

For the Naval shipyard?


Pshaw. That's barely enough for an office chair.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
26 life preservers.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Construction money is one of THE hardest things for the military to get. Then when you finally get it, it gets diverted to hookers and blow or something.

Sure, Congress will write blank checks for fighters they know don't work but they don't find buildings sexy.


I'm surprised Moscow Fats didn't sign all military construction projects over to Chet Americaman Construction, LLC.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know what would make me smile? Biden tearing down the Trump portions of wall....
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.


Oh, yeah, you're right. It's probably the building where they secure all their weaponry.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That will buy half a jet fighter.


The good news is that they are using the money to make a large number of safety improvements to the shipyard.  The money is going to save lives, and save people from life crippling injuries, which are common in that kind of work.  

In other news, Trump stole money that was meant to protect Americans from actual threats, to protect America from non-existent racist threats.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Why can't we seize money from other budgets, give it to the IRS to audit stupid rich people, hell get auditors and accountants from other agencies to help with the audits, and then use all the money we collect to pay back the agencies that had their money reassigned?


username...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.

Oh, yeah, you're right. It's probably the building where they secure all their weaponry.


Yes a shipyard is noted for it's weaponry
;-)
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know what would make me smile? Biden tearing down the Trump portions of wall....


With his trans am and a sledge hammer
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know what would make me smile? Biden tearing down the Trump portions of wall....


He can't because Republicans. Even if Zombie Reagan showed up pointing to it saying 'Mr. Biden, tear down this wall' they'd block it just to be evil.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Biden is doing good.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Having served in the Navy for 20 years and am now a civilian contractor who works with the Navy, i just want to say that i have hated every second of my life spent in a shipyard.
 
eagles95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know what would make me smile? Biden tearing down the Trump portions of wall....


If its built like his properties, nature will knock it down soon enough
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.


What is the point of all those troops jogging around in uniform? You see them in movie all the time. They sing stupid rhymes as they jog. Well, they are training to be mesengers and town criers who jog around their base, shouting the hourly news in the form of a limerick or rhyming couplet. This saves on money and equipment, and keeps the troops fit. Also, it is hard for hackers to intercept the mesengers, and if they need to tell a secret, they just whipser and spies cant hear them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.

What is the point of all those troops jogging around in uniform? You see them in movie all the time. They sing stupid rhymes as they jog. Well, they are training to be mesengers and town criers who jog around their base, shouting the hourly news in the form of a limerick or rhyming couplet. This saves on money and equipment, and keeps the troops fit. Also, it is hard for hackers to intercept the mesengers, and if they need to tell a secret, they just whipser and spies cant hear them.


Blame the surrounding communities.  Military used to do that all the time but local communities complained the military folk were starling all their women
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.

What is the point of all those troops jogging around in uniform? You see them in movie all the time. They sing stupid rhymes as they jog. Well, they are training to be mesengers and town criers who jog around their base, shouting the hourly news in the form of a limerick or rhyming couplet. This saves on money and equipment, and keeps the troops fit. Also, it is hard for hackers to intercept the mesengers, and if they need to tell a secret, they just whipser and spies cant hear them.

Blame the surrounding communities.  Military used to do that all the time but local communities complained the military folk were starling all their women


Or stealing
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There really isn't anything that a president can't do, is there?

Trump bulldozed right through all the rules with a vengeance and nobody did anything.

If the rules don't matter, then go big.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: That will buy half a jet fighter.


It would maybe pay for the maintenance cost of say, eight F-35s for a year....maybe.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't want to hear a single word from open-borders people about how racist this country is - or complain about the price of housing or "living wages." You know what happens when you let in a half-million people, they all have to live somewhere. There's not enough affordable housing right now for the folks who live here, and creating more demand sure as hell isn't going to drive prices down. Their kids also have to be schooled, but don't worry Farkers, they won't be going to your schools. They'll just be going to schools in the ghettos, which will require more resources being taken away to teach poor Blacks, whites and other "disadvantaged" children. (But the Democrats no longer care about Blacks, since they have them in the back pocket but need a new group to take advantage of to maintain power.) And if there's a manual labor job that can be done by someone "undocumented," you're damn right they're going to be $5 an hour because that's 5 times more an hour than they'd ever make in their own country. If I own a business, why the hell should I pay some high school dropout a "living wage" to hammer a nail or stock a shelf or cook a meal, when there's plenty of people willing to do it for one-third the price. Finally, if America is such a racist place, then why do people want to come here. Is it because Trump was right about their own countries being crapholes? Naaah, that can't be it.
 
uberalice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:
"The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense to pay for the wall. The Biden Administration is now sending billions of dollars back to a series of military projects.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings. They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system."


No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

No wonder the MAGAt had free reign at the Capitol.

I wonder if one of the seditionists has a list of such facilities.


Don't know about others but the installation I work at has The Giant Voice (no kidding). Even though the actual voice is that of a pimply faced airman, most decidedly not Giant, I always visualize The Big Giant Head from Third Rock From the Sun when they make an announcement over the 8000 or so acres of the place.
Christ, I live 10 miles away and when the wind is right, I can hear it from my house.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: GreatGlavinsGhost: No mass notification system?

Is it normal for such a large installation -- much less a military base -- to not have a mass notification system? Maybe they have one that needs modernizing or upgrading. But not to have one at all!?

TFA makes it sound like one of the buildings needs all those improvements, not the base itself.

What is the point of all those troops jogging around in uniform? You see them in movie all the time. They sing stupid rhymes as they jog. Well, they are training to be mesengers and town criers who jog around their base, shouting the hourly news in the form of a limerick or rhyming couplet. This saves on money and equipment, and keeps the troops fit. Also, it is hard for hackers to intercept the mesengers, and if they need to tell a secret, they just whipser and spies cant hear them.


"Sir, we intercepted the message. It is 'purple monkey dishwasher ' "
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I think the first Year Termof Biden's Presidency will be spent Unfarking all the many, many things Dolt45 Farked.


You're not wrong, you just didn't go far enough.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When you guys leave middle school and get a job paying 60$ a day because of the mandatory 15 and the mandatory part time so you don't have healthcare remember this smugnorent moment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I don't want to hear a single word from open-borders people about how racist this country is - or complain about the price of housing or "living wages." You know what happens when you let in a half-million people, they all have to live somewhere. There's not enough affordable housing right now for the folks who live here, and creating more demand sure as hell isn't going to drive prices down. Their kids also have to be schooled, but don't worry Farkers, they won't be going to your schools. They'll just be going to schools in the ghettos, which will require more resources being taken away to teach poor Blacks, whites and other "disadvantaged" children. (But the Democrats no longer care about Blacks, since they have them in the back pocket but need a new group to take advantage of to maintain power.) And if there's a manual labor job that can be done by someone "undocumented," you're damn right they're going to be $5 an hour because that's 5 times more an hour than they'd ever make in their own country. If I own a business, why the hell should I pay some high school dropout a "living wage" to hammer a nail or stock a shelf or cook a meal, when there's plenty of people willing to do it for one-third the price. Finally, if America is such a racist place, then why do people want to come here. Is it because Trump was right about their own countries being crapholes? Naaah, that can't be it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I don't want to hear a single word from open-borders people about how racist this country is - or complain about the price of housing or "living wages." You know what happens when you let in a half-million people, they all have to live somewhere. There's not enough affordable housing right now for the folks who live here, and creating more demand sure as hell isn't going to drive prices down. Their kids also have to be schooled, but don't worry Farkers, they won't be going to your schools. They'll just be going to schools in the ghettos, which will require more resources being taken away to teach poor Blacks, whites and other "disadvantaged" children. (But the Democrats no longer care about Blacks, since they have them in the back pocket but need a new group to take advantage of to maintain power.) And if there's a manual labor job that can be done by someone "undocumented," you're damn right they're going to be $5 an hour because that's 5 times more an hour than they'd ever make in their own country. If I own a business, why the hell should I pay some high school dropout a "living wage" to hammer a nail or stock a shelf or cook a meal, when there's plenty of people willing to do it for one-third the price. Finally, if America is such a racist place, then why do people want to come here. Is it because Trump was right about their own countries being crapholes? Naaah, that can't be it.


whatever you say cupcake
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if there is some guy there in charge of it who opens an envelope and is like me when i get an unexpected or long forgotten commission, and is, all, "Hmmm...wasn't expecting that....ok....might as well have fun with some of it.....tell the guys we are all going to MEDIVAL TIMESTimes Times times timestonight.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh fark you fark, 20 something farking years, get your formatting right.
 
