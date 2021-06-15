 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Well, honestly, you named him after Osama Bin Laden, did you really think he wouldn't terrorize SOMETHING?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It even jumped on fishermen's vessels .

Are we sure it's not actually named after the president before this one?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staked out goat, commercial explosives, command det switch - no more problems.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Quint first scratches the chalk board to get everyone's attention] Y'all know me. Know how I earn a livin'. I'll catch this bird for you, but it ain't gonna be easy. Bad fish. Not like going down the pond chasin' bluegills and tommycods. This shark, swallow you whole. Little shakin', little tenderizin', an' down you go. And we gotta do it quick, that'll bring back your tourists, put all your businesses on a payin' basis. But it's not gonna be pleasant. I value my neck a lot more than three thousand bucks, chief. I'll find him for three, but I'll catch him, and kill him, for ten. But you've gotta make up your minds. If you want to stay alive, then ante up. If you want to play it cheap, be on welfare the whole winter. I don't want no volunteers, I don't want no mates, there's just too many captains on this island. $10,000 for me by myself. For that you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 10th of the village? OK....you are just being lazy. I'm not saying i know how to hunt a crocodile, but after the first couple of people you would think someone would do a google and put an organized effort together.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barrack HUSSEIN Osama?
 
Eravior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"17:16, 9 JUN 2021
UPDATED17:10, 11 JUN 2021"

"Villagers started asking for help and in 2005 the croc was captured with the help of 50 local men and wildlife officials."

So, not only is the article almost a week old, it's about something that happened 16 years ago. Nice job all around.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These giant crocodiles will make handbags for us all!
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a cat named "Toast" and 17 years later a dog named "Toast". Both were hit by cars.

/Just farking ask for it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"the croc was captured with the help of 50 local men and wildlife officials."

Wildlife Spokesman B. H. Obama was quoted as saying, "We got him!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank you for the autoplay video of a dog being killed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Couple 30 cal hunting rounds woulda made short work of that.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CHOOT IT!

CHOOT IT!
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Staked out goat, commercial explosives, command det switch - no more problems.


The plot to every bug hunt show and movie ever
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone give that lizard a toothbrush.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You're trying wayyyy too hard.
 
