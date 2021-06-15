 Skip to content
(France 24)   Why do Crayfish hide under rocks? Apparently they are depressed   (france24.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wastewater shouldn't exist; just water and EVERYTHING we contaminated it with REMOVED.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever life gets me down, I think how happy I am not to be a crayfish. Those shells don't do them a damn bit of good, Cajun folk just eat them anyway...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was then that Randy the Crayfish saw himself cast against the infinite wastes of our universe and he shuddered at his own inconsequence.
He knew then that, compared to the vast reaches of our galaxy, he was and had always been...nothing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do Crayfish hid under rocks?  Apparently they are am depressed

Fixed that for ya.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
because you can't hide on the top of a rock?
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ザリガニと戦うぬこ Fight of crawfish and the cat
Youtube bGTZoyARvnQ
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's probably more of the anti-anxiety effects more so than the anti-depression effects. Make them less anxious about getting eaten/killed and they are liable to take more risks as they won't see them as major risks.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crawdad Train
Youtube GgKRqdKILE0
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ex of mine used to talk about how he and his brothers would use sticks to torture crawdads every time they came out.

I'd stay under a rock too.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: It was then that Randy the Crayfish saw himself cast against the infinite wastes of our universe and he shuddered at his own inconsequence.
He knew then that, compared to the vast reaches of our galaxy, he was and had always been...nothing.


Did he eat the fairy cake?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bGTZoyAR​vnQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I had a friend in high school who had a scorpion. They fight the exact same way.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: It's probably more of the anti-anxiety effects more so than the anti-depression effects. Make them less anxious about getting eaten/killed and they are liable to take more risks as they won't see them as major risks.


anxyolitics are a different class

Best thing I ever did was dump the pharmaceuticals and go herbal
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 521x441]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not? That's the same reason why I hide under rocks.


The rocks in my gin...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I kept a pet crawdad once, 5 gallon tank, gravel, aeration, plastic plants, the whole bit. Also got him ten little feeder goldfish so he wouldnt be lonely or hungry. He ate four, and the other six wised up. I had that fishtank for twelve years until the last fish died. It was a good run for a fishtank, low maintenance too. The crawdads came and went, new one every couple years bought from the farmers market by the pound. The survivor from dinner led a good life until it kicked the bucket...
 
