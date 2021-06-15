 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Fraser charged with stabbing a man in Great Falls. Niles insists he was at the opera with Maris that evening   (kbzk.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Criminal law, Court documents, Clay Levi Cole Fraser, Crime, GREAT FALLS, Arrest, police officers, Resisting arrest  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 4:45 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First it was a seal, now this.  Tsk, tsk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somebody brought a pie to a knife fight.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The court documents state that Fraser raised his fists at the victim, and the victim responded by throwing a pie at Fraser's head, at which point Fraser allegedly stabbed the man with a pocket-knife in the man's back left side.

That...is not proportionate.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

guestguy: The court documents state that Fraser raised his fists at the victim, and the victim responded by throwing a pie at Fraser's head, at which point Fraser allegedly stabbed the man with a pocket-knife in the man's back left side.

That...is not proportionate.


Correct.
If you are a victim of pie throwing the appropriate response is to stab the assailant in the butt with a fork.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

guestguy: That...is not proportionate.


I swear ive seen this in a Far Side cartoon.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Responsible pie owner
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.