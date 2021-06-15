 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Man arrested after UNC police found two rifles, five other firearms, a machete, a knife and ammo in his truck. This Duke-UNC rivalry is serious business   (wral.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Assault, UNC Police, Chapel Hill, Firearm, Joseph John Radomski III, Crime, North Carolina, Misdemeanor  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 5:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly a Tarrorist
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just a little nervous
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he was going after Nikole Hannah-Jones.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radomski was released with a written promise to appear in court


Wat?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radomski also has pending charges in Alamance County where he lives for misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats.

I hope he is still able to buy all the guns he wants after all this.

Old, insane, white people need guns. Its a scientific fact.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Radomski was released with a written promise to appear in court


Wat?


It's all good he pinky swore he would show up
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many states, simple assault against certain individuals who are either particularly vulnerable (a disabled or elderly person) or work in service to the community (police officers or emergency medical care providers) is treated differently and considered a more serious crime than simple assault against a person without this special status.


Cops : Murica master race
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awl hell, he had bunch of semi auto rifles and a 20 round "clip".

This thread should be fun.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.


Maybe not at the time....
But once you assault someone with it pretty well turns into an assault weapon.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Duke mostly used weaponized vacuum cleaners.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"UNC Police arrested Joseph John Radomski III, 39, and charged him with having weapons on educational property, which is a felony."

Say bye, bye to legally owning guns again.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: Keyser_Soze_Death: Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.

Maybe not at the time....
But once you assault someone with it pretty well turns into an assault weapon.


I'm going to start assaulting people with otters then, I've always wanted an assault otter.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: "UNC Police arrested Joseph John Radomski III, 39, and charged him with having weapons on educational property, which is a felony."

Say bye, bye to legally owning guns again.


The felony assault by strangulation didn't seem to make a difference.
Or all his other charges.
Can't let a felony or three stop your god given right to own guns.
If you do that the communists win
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: dave0821: Keyser_Soze_Death: Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.

Maybe not at the time....
But once you assault someone with it pretty well turns into an assault weapon.

I'm going to start assaulting people with otters then, I've always wanted an assault otter.


Sounds like a good idea until they misfire
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks article.  "Lives in Alamance County".  That's where my wife and I lived for our four years in NC.  Sounds about white.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ifdef SARCASM
They took his GUNZ! What part of "shall not be infringed" don't you understand?
#endif /*SARCASM*/
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: #ifdef SARCASM
They took his GUNZ! What part of "shall not be infringed" don't you understand?
#endif /*SARCASM*/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think "assault weapon" is a bad term for an inaccurate, fast firing, loose-barreled gun designed to chamber a tumbling round. It's designed purpose is to be used on a battlefield, and fired indiscriminately into groups of people you wish to kill without an differentiation.
I mean, you can be intellectually dishonest, and claim that a weapon like that is for target practice or hunting or some shiat - but you're lying.
It's not even good for assassinating individual assholes you don't like.
It's only real, ideal purpose is to be fired indiscriminately into groups of humans.
No reason not to require someone who desires such a weapon to get the ATF paperwork one needs to play with weapons of war. No gun is really ever "banned" in America - but if you want the stuff that's only good for mass slaughter, you have to prove you are halfway responsible, like if you wanted to drive a car, or do something really dangerous.
On the other hand, I don't really care - do u?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: #ifdef SARCASM
They took his GUNZ! What part of "shall not be infringed" don't you understand?
#endif /*SARCASM*/


When you say "Infringed" - do you mean like of of them admiralty flags? Because a real American doesn't have to recognize any legal action taken in a room where one of those is displayed.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see they went with a redneck stock photo.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Radomski also has pending charges in Alamance County where he lives for misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats.

I hope he is still able to buy all the guns he wants after all this.

Old, insane, white people need guns. Its a scientific fact.


I'm going to make wall plaques and offer them on eBay.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't think "assault weapon" is a bad term for an inaccurate, fast firing, loose-barreled gun designed to chamber a tumbling round. It's designed purpose is to be used on a battlefield, and fired indiscriminately into groups of people you wish to kill without an differentiation.
I mean, you can be intellectually dishonest, and claim that a weapon like that is for target practice or hunting or some shiat - but you're lying.
It's not even good for assassinating individual assholes you don't like.
It's only real, ideal purpose is to be fired indiscriminately into groups of humans.
No reason not to require someone who desires such a weapon to get the ATF paperwork one needs to play with weapons of war. No gun is really ever "banned" in America - but if you want the stuff that's only good for mass slaughter, you have to prove you are halfway responsible, like if you wanted to drive a car, or do something really dangerous.
On the other hand, I don't really care - do u?


Ummm....do you know how many people who REALLY should not be driving, you know, drive?

The answer: It's a 20 question, multiple choice test with all the answers in a little book they give you that you take one time when you are 16.
 
Al!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's just prepping his resume for a run against Hurtado for the 63rd US House seat. Word on the street is that Trump has already offered to pay his legal bills.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: "UNC Police arrested Joseph John Radomski III, 39, and charged him with having weapons on educational property, which is a felony."

Say bye, bye to legally owning guns again.


If he didn't have those other pending charges he'd probably be able to plead down to a misdemeanor and move on, particularly because the law gets complicated when weapons are inside of a vehicle instead of out in the open or being carried.

dothemath: Radomski also has pending charges in Alamance County where he lives for misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats.

I hope he is still able to buy all the guns he wants after all this.

Old, insane, white people need guns. Its a scientific fact.


With the other charges he has pending I believe he should have been denied release on his own recognizance, possibly even denied bail, particularly because those prior charges involve firearms, assault, and making threats.

But apparently that isn't considered such a big deal there.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.


At the very least, he didn't have "several" if the total number of guns is six. I don't know how it is for others, but for me it goes like this:

A couple - 2
A few - 3,4,5
Several - 6,7,8
Alot - 9,10,11
Dozen - 12 (or 13, if you're talking about a baker's dozen)

It gets dicy past that point. Somewhere in there you have "many" and "droves", but I never bothered to define them for myself.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Keyser_Soze_Death: Police found 6 firearms including several assault weapons

Narrator: He didn't actually have assault weapons.

At the very least, he didn't have "several" if the total number of guns is six. I don't know how it is for others, but for me it goes like this:

A couple - 2
A few - 3,4,5
Several - 6,7,8
Alot - 9,10,11
Dozen - 12 (or 13, if you're talking about a baker's dozen)

It gets dicy past that point. Somewhere in there you have "many" and "droves", but I never bothered to define them for myself.


At what point is the collective noun a murder?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.