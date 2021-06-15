 Skip to content
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll only want more when it wears off!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's always the thoroughly random crap that bites them in the ass.  Rival dealers?  Intensive police investigation?  Farking yakuza movie-style all out ninja attack?   Nope - you forgot to get back to the lady that got your mail.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"However, when the friend opened up the gift-wrapped present on her son's birthday she discovered a solid white block of cocaine inside, Liverpool crown court heard."

Still, it was a great party for the parents...
 
db2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Usually you would smuggle cocaine inside something that costs LESS than cocaine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dutch cocaine is so bland and flavorless.

And the branding is awful.

"Lars Roan's Coca Flavored Nose Powders"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "However, when the friend opened up the gift-wrapped present on her son's birthday she discovered a solid white block of cocaine inside, Liverpool crown court heard."

Still, it was a great party for the parents...


"I FARKING LOVE LEGOS!"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stepping on cocaine barefoot is far less painful
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The kilo of cocaine inside the gift was among 18kg that Jack Jones and Isaac Rasmussen, both 28, had brought illegally into the country from the Netherlands in DPD parcels

Rasmussen reports that it might still be flour.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a ripoff. You open your present expecting to find hundreds of LEGO bricks and instead there's just one single brick.
 
bud jones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She unsuccessfully tried to return it over several weeks

sure, jan.
porch pirate brings down coke ring.
 
Luse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lego may be a hell of a gift but

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: What a ripoff. You open your present expecting to find hundreds of LEGO bricks and instead there's just one single brick.


But with a whole key of coke, you can build oh so many things...
 
