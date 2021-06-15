 Skip to content
(Warrington Guardian)   Not news: missing cat shows up like nothing happened. News: dead cat shows up like nothing happened. Fark: cremated cat shows up like nothing happened   (warringtonguardian.co.uk) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Physics teaches us there is a small but finite chance that a bunch of ashes will reassemble themselves into a living cat.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pet Semetary, anyone?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Felt cute, thought I might rise from the dead.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
''We would like to know whose pet we have cremated.''

Schrödinger's?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thought he was a goner but the cat came back, he just wouldn't stay away.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Thought he was a goner but the cat came back, he just wouldn't stay away.


The Cat Came Back
Youtube FJl_4IsQJ2g
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free cat?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I'm glad I never had kids.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: functionisalwaystaken: Thought he was a goner but the cat came back, he just wouldn't stay away.

[YouTube video: The Cat Came Back]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cat's expression in the photo: "Who's the dead guy?"
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It happens.  When I was a kid, we came home and saw our dogs dead on the side of the road.  They must have gotten out and been hit by a car.  Loaded them in the back of the truck and drove up to the house.  Then I asked who put new collars on them.  Nobody had put new collars on them.  Turns out they were two dogs that looked identical to ours.  Our dogs were still in their dog run out back and wondering why we hadn't fed them dinner yet.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Thought he was a goner but the cat came back, he just wouldn't stay away.


Came for this, leaving happy.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.