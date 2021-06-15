 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh, nothing, just a box of 30 armor-piercing grenades stolen from a U.S. Marine Corps depot in Florida that ended up stuffed into a pillow case behind some bushes at some contractor's house in Atlanta   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What part of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED do you not understand?!!!!1!11ONE.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh stumped, you betcha. 

No fkin idea how that happened, at all. 

None at all.

/s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The MyPillow saga keeps getting darker.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Six flatbed rail cars hauled 18 large storage containers known as conex boxes, each with an orange sign warning "Explosives" on its side.  Six flatbed rail cars hauled 18 large storage containers known as conex boxes, each with an orange sign warning "Explosives" on its side.

LOL.  "Here, members of the criminal underground.  We've labelled all the valuables for you.  Can we interest you in any weapons you might wish to steal?"


Armed guards who accompanied the shipment reported nothing. When the train reached Letterkenny, it was shuttled for the night to Rail Yard 1, an unsecured staging area outside the installation with no surveillance.
Upon arrival, workers didn't verify whether anti-theft seals on each container were intact. An inspector didn't check the seals the next day either, later saying it was because he couldn't see them.

CSX said in a statement that required security protocols were followed during the shipment and that "no seal exceptions were identified while the container was in our possession."

Because NOBODY F*CKING LOOKED, YOU ASSHOLES.


The last hope of finding clues came when the grenades showed up in Atlanta. But instead of treating the canister as evidence, explosives specialists from Dobbins Air Reserve Base took it and blew it up.

I've met some of the guys who get posted to Dobbins.  Let's just say it's not where the military send their best and brightest.

There was just one thing. The canisters are packed with 32 rounds. This one only had 30.
Two remain missing.

JFC.  There is not enough facepalm in the universe.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.


The Mk-19 was the one weapon in our company's inventory I never had a chance to fire.

/Well, didn't fire the M203 while with the company
//But did get to put HE rounds through it in basic
///So...
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
General "Mad Dog" Mattis is probably steamed-up about this.

We used to stay at this place in SF (near Sutter & Mason) since dad was in WWII:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate grenade spammers...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.

The Mk-19 was the one weapon in our company's inventory I never had a chance to fire.

/Well, didn't fire the M203 while with the company
//But did get to put HE rounds through it in basic
///So...


You missed some real fun. More fun than a M2. A three man hump if carried and 2 carry ammo. Only thing close for fun was stingers.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the train reached Letterkenny, it was shuttled for the night to Rail Yard 1, an unsecured staging area outside the installation with no surveillance.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: When the train reached Letterkenny, it was shuttled for the night to Rail Yard 1, an unsecured staging area outside the installation with no surveillance.

[i.redd.it image 300x168]


goddam pheasants.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Klan isn't just in LEO ranks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about gun nuts and the culture surrounding it but shooting stuff and blowing sh*t up is fun.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shipment was the responsibility of rail freight giant CSX Corp., which provided everything from locomotive and tracks to guards and engineers to the dozen or so rail yards where the train stopped along the way.

Something tells me the for-profit company will face no penalties for its negligence.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: The MyPillow saga keeps getting darker.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"REPEAT" tag on vacation, or are we just being alarmist today for no reason? Again?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Mark 19.
For when you absolutely, positively need to carpet an area with grenades.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.


There's some really terribly looking fake ones out there
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the case:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, aren't all grenades "armor piercing"?

And from TFA:
They're linked together to feed into an MK 19 launcher, a weapon that is like a machinegun for grenades, able every second to shoot one nearly a mile.

I have no need for anything like this, but it would be fun to go out and blow shiat up with, that's for sure. Like, if I was still an eligible age, I might join the Army just to fire one of these. Now I'm off to find a video of this in action.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Um, aren't all grenades "armor piercing"?

And from TFA:
They're linked together to feed into an MK 19 launcher, a weapon that is like a machinegun for grenades, able every second to shoot one nearly a mile.

I have no need for anything like this, but it would be fun to go out and blow shiat up with, that's for sure. Like, if I was still an eligible age, I might join the Army just to fire one of these. Now I'm off to find a video of this in action.


No, not all grenades are AP. Some are frag, he, incendiary, smoke, tear gas, flashbang, etc.

Quite the variety, really.
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The MyPillow saga keeps getting darker.


Came here to say this. Bravo sir
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Mikey1969: Um, aren't all grenades "armor piercing"?

And from TFA:
They're linked together to feed into an MK 19 launcher, a weapon that is like a machinegun for grenades, able every second to shoot one nearly a mile.

I have no need for anything like this, but it would be fun to go out and blow shiat up with, that's for sure. Like, if I was still an eligible age, I might join the Army just to fire one of these. Now I'm off to find a video of this in action.

No, not all grenades are AP. Some are frag, he, incendiary, smoke, tear gas, flashbang, etc.

Quite the variety, really.


Oh yeah, duh... Although, I'd say that fragmentation grenades would pierce armor, but you're right about the rest...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shoot a feller have a good weekend insurrectin' the capital with that stuff
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The military doesn't have a centralized tracking system for rail shipments like this one, instead relying on contractors to deliver the arms and explosives safely....The train's circuitous route passed through Atlanta twice before it arrived 17 days later at Letterkenny Army Depot in central Pennsylvania. There, a worker unpacking the container discovered the theft. "
So not only do they just hand over several boxcars full of weapons to some private company, they also let them take a "when it gets there, it gets there" approach to delivery.  Honestly, I get the desire to not spend wastefully (since they do for almost everything else), but I feel like weapons shipments are something actually worth spending money on to do right.  Splurge for the express shipping and make them take an escort along for the ride or something.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  That stuff probably goes missing all the time.  This stuff, however....
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And people think all the ammo drops in GTA break reality
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Letterkenney!  I knew those hosers were too good to be true.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.


But then the pandemic happened and you didnt go to work anymore.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The MyPillow saga keeps getting darker.


So...this actually happened:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA-- "There was just one thing. The canisters are packed with 32 rounds. This one only had 30."

The NPR sure knows how to set up some drama.+
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The military doesn't have a centralized tracking system for rail shipments like this one, instead relying on contractors to deliver the arms and explosives safely.

Then they look for the cheapest contractor...

Military investigators would conclude that no one checked the seals in the weeks after the train departed Blount Island.

...like contractors that keep their prices low by not doing inspections.
 
Luse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Um, aren't all grenades "armor piercing"?

And from TFA:
They're linked together to feed into an MK 19 launcher, a weapon that is like a machinegun for grenades, able every second to shoot one nearly a mile.

I have no need for anything like this, but it would be fun to go out and blow shiat up with, that's for sure. Like, if I was still an eligible age, I might join the Army just to fire one of these. Now I'm off to find a video of this in action.


There's a place in Colorado called Dragon Man's that'll save you 4 years of enlistment. Not sure if they have an MK-19 but they have virtually anything else you can possibly fire.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Ker_Thwap: The MyPillow saga keeps getting darker.

So...this actually happened:

[Fark user image 425x599]


The DUMBEST reality...
 
Scaley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After careful consideration the rounds were dumped because no one wants to walk off with a Mk 19.

AP rounds? I always thought that 40mm was too small for effective HEAT.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.


I saw an article on that, and did a little more reading; the numbers included battlefield drops and guns simply missing from inventory - and the information we have doesn't break it down into one or the other.
 
Techniccal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Once you got the T&E dialed in, it's a bad motherfarker!!
/who am I kidding
//even if you miss, it's so farking cool to shoot!!
///Marines get to shoot it in BWT :)
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Scaley: After careful consideration the rounds were dumped because no one wants to walk off with a Mk 19.

AP rounds? I always thought that 40mm was too small for effective HEAT.


There are HEDP 40mm that'll do 2-3" of light armor.
 
Luse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: STFU_SNAFU_: Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.

I saw an article on that, and did a little more reading; the numbers included battlefield drops and guns simply missing from inventory - and the information we have doesn't break it down into one or the other.


True but we know weapons are going missing from armories. Can't find it immediately but read an article recently where a 9mm which was used in multiple crimes in New York was traced back as military issue. The serial number showed that it was in an armory 600 miles away and accounted for.

There needs to be better record keeping and tracking of military hardware.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Private_Citizen: Mikey1969: Um, aren't all grenades "armor piercing"?

And from TFA:
They're linked together to feed into an MK 19 launcher, a weapon that is like a machinegun for grenades, able every second to shoot one nearly a mile.

I have no need for anything like this, but it would be fun to go out and blow shiat up with, that's for sure. Like, if I was still an eligible age, I might join the Army just to fire one of these. Now I'm off to find a video of this in action.

No, not all grenades are AP. Some are frag, he, incendiary, smoke, tear gas, flashbang, etc.

Quite the variety, really.

Oh yeah, duh... Although, I'd say that fragmentation grenades would pierce armor, but you're right about the rest...


body armor but not hardened vehicles.
 
boozehat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Bootleg: NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.

The Mk-19 was the one weapon in our company's inventory I never had a chance to fire.

/Well, didn't fire the M203 while with the company
//But did get to put HE rounds through it in basic
///So...

You missed some real fun. More fun than a M2. A three man hump if carried and 2 carry ammo. Only thing close for fun was stingers.


Personally, I'm just not into that kind of fun.
 
Techniccal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scaley: After careful consideration the rounds were dumped because no one wants to walk off with a Mk 19.

AP rounds? I always thought that 40mm was too small for effective HEAT.


A WP (White Phosphorus) grenade will melt through the hood of a car, then its block, then the pavement its under
 
dallylamma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: When the train reached Letterkenny, it was shuttled for the night to Rail Yard 1, an unsecured staging area outside the installation with no surveillance.

[i.redd.it image 300x168]


So you're stealing grenades the other daaaaaaaay...
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: STFU_SNAFU_: Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.

I saw an article on that, and did a little more reading; the numbers included battlefield drops and guns simply missing from inventory - and the information we have doesn't break it down into one or the other.


I found it interesting as well. And no mention of "enemy" war trophies either. Seen a bunch of those from long ago. I imagine it still happens, even though it is probably harder to smuggle a trophy AK these days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gopher321: NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.

There's some really terribly looking fake ones out there


Pfft.  Uncle Albert sells fake grenade launchers for only $100.

dtrpg-public-files.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Now the Mk-19... there's a fun weapon.

I've dreamed about putting one of those on my car for the drive to work many, many times.


Drive offensively!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/With acknowledgement to "Why Johnny Can't Speed" by Alan Dean Foster
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Luse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: STFU_SNAFU_: Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.

I saw an article on that, and did a little more reading; the numbers included battlefield drops and guns simply missing from inventory - and the information we have doesn't break it down into one or the other.

True but we know weapons are going missing from armories. Can't find it immediately but read an article recently where a 9mm which was used in multiple crimes in New York was traced back as military issue. The serial number showed that it was in an armory 600 miles away and accounted for.

There needs to be better record keeping and tracking of military hardware.


Maybe the pistol was just being given some leave before a deployment?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Luse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: STFU_SNAFU_: Read another article today. Over 2000 US  military rifles, pistols, machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers have gone missing from inventory between 2010 and 2019. Most were US army.

I saw an article on that, and did a little more reading; the numbers included battlefield drops and guns simply missing from inventory - and the information we have doesn't break it down into one or the other.

True but we know weapons are going missing from armories. Can't find it immediately but read an article recently where a 9mm which was used in multiple crimes in New York was traced back as military issue. The serial number showed that it was in an armory 600 miles away and accounted for.

There needs to be better record keeping and tracking of military hardware.


pfft when I was in the Navy another guy lost our codebook.

/why an ROTC detachment had a code book was never explained.
//technically he accidentally threw it away
///third slashie for the amount of shiat he got into
 
