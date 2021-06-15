 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   The definitive rules to who get which armrests on an airplane to the left, screaming match about reclining those seats to the right   (jalopnik.com) divider line
70
    More: Awkward, Aircraft, Rooms, Bathroom, seat allocation, Architectural elements, Aisle, Shower, Thing  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You are only entitled to that portion of the armrest that you are able to seize for yourself and then defend against all encroachment.

Once your arm leaves the armrest for any reason you have forsaken all claim to it and must reconquer it.

If you are able to successfully maintain positioning of your elbow or an equivalent portion of your arm past the plane of the armrest for longer than 20 consecutive minutes, you have also successfully conquered the adjoining seat and according the international law the individual there must cede it to you immediately.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Jefferies -- Airplane Etiquette -- Fully Functional
Youtube qFx1Cpxpx1E


/oblig
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the button to recline my seat is in my arm rest it is my decision.

If it was up to the crybaby behind me the button would be on the back of the seat.

/Fight me
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always found (except with this one guy) accommodation with my seatmate by either taking the front or the back of either of the middle armrests and letting them have the other half of the real estate.  I've also never had to sit next to an air-porker or heavily muscled person so YMMV.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I take a bunch of xanax before flights. Then anything I do is someone else's problem to deal with.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aisle seat gets a beverage cart to the funny bone...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish the airlines would remove the reclining hardware. It would save them money. Less weight per plane.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly couldn't care less about the arm rests, you (the collective "you") can have them.  Just keep your fat rolls in your own seat and I'm happy.

/it is a definite joy when I get the window seat directly behind the emergency exit - you know the one that doesn't have a seat in front of it so I can stretch my 6'3" frame out a bit.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Aisle seat gets a beverage cart to the funny bone...


You also get flight attendant ass bumped into the funny none.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of who gets the armrest, please stop putting the video controls on the armrest.  I keep muting my seat neighbor's movie.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If the button to recline my seat is in my arm rest it is my decision.
If it was up to the crybaby behind me the button would be on the back of the seat.
/Fight me


And the back of your seat is MY territory. If my knee pushing into your back annoys you, too bad. As I push back and forth.
:)
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just get rid of the armrest?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trick question. Coach seats dont really 'recline.'
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have the stupid arm rests. I'll claim the high ground.

aviationhumor.netView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I let middle seat person have the armrest, I don't care.  But, I always have a couple books with me on flights and they make a good barrier if armrest guy tries to repeatedly cross over the boundary.  More often than not, it's unintentional but you get tired of reminding them or "accidently" bumping their arm back into their space.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you do if the person is so fat the armrests can't even be lowered, plus they take up half your seat with their massive ass? Cause that's happened to me before. Luckily it was just a short flight between two Hawaiian islands. Them Hawaiians can get big.

/RIP Iz
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, if the person behind me has lowered their seat back, I'll lower mine.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, shove these damned "rules". How about asking your fellow seatmate if they wouldn't mind sharing, or letting the folks behind you know you're about to lean your seat back?

You know...exercising a little common courtesy. Goes a hell of a lot further than being a rude asshole.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why not just get rid of the armrest?


They do serve an additional function. They keep all the flab fro the obese whale next to you on their side. Some.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static.businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I really wish the airlines would remove the reclining hardware. It would save them money. Less weight per plane.


You certainly have that choice. Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant would be happy to take your money and fail to provide reclining hardware.

For the rest of us, we paid for that seat, we'll use it any way we god damn please, ok?

This nonsense that reclining a seat that you paid for is somehow rude is refarkingdiculous.

As for the arm rests, do as you please. This literally has never come up in the 30-some odd years I've been flying.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I took a flight from ATL to SLC and back this week.  One thing that's notably different is that they shortened the beverage service to just one instead of two.  They did this because of "rough air", but I've had beverage service in significantly rougher air than that.  I think they're just using it as an excuse to cut back and maybe they're trying to give the passengers less booze.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qFx1Cpxp​x1E]

/oblig


We're not animals, we live in a society.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Last time I flew they gave me a ticket separate from my family. By several rows. I was near the front and they were between middle and back. My wife had asked someone near her if they would switch and no one would budge.

Then the couple in my row boarded. It was a wife and husband set. Both on the heavier side and a baby. I was in the middle seat. I did try to negotiate with them. But she neededthe aisle seat and he neededthe window seat. So I resigned myself that I was to have an awful flight.

Then by some miracle, the flight attendant asks me, "Sir, would you like to sit with your family?" I said yes and somehow she was able to swap people and I was where I needed to be.

As soon as the plane took off, the baby started screaming. From Chicago to Atlanta.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
funny they seem to believe a "rule" exist about this, but i go the manual of life right here and it clearly says, the arm rest with my arm resting on it is mine, so whatever seat i am in i have two arm rests unless someone else asks to have one of mine.

The airlines can go eat a mile of liquid cat shiat if they think they can invent the rue that is, they do not need to provide for everyone's needs.

Arm rests for everyone, or arm rests are for those of us that take them.
Did you pay more for your ticket to get two arm rests? NO? Well then go help them eat that shiat i was mentioning earlier.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Trick question. Coach seats dont really 'recline.'


That 1 degree matters TO ME!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: As soon as the plane took off, the baby started screaming. From Chicago to Atlanta.


A good pair of noise cancelling ear/headphones and cabin noise can safely be forgotten about. Seriously, the AirPod Pros are a god damned lifesaver.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not only do I recline my seat, but I also take off my Birkenstocks.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is my plane now. You sit on floor.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: FarkingChas: I really wish the airlines would remove the reclining hardware. It would save them money. Less weight per plane.

You certainly have that choice. Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant would be happy to take your money and fail to provide reclining hardware.

For the rest of us, we paid for that seat, we'll use it any way we god damn please, ok?

This nonsense that reclining a seat that you paid for is somehow rude is refarkingdiculous.

As for the arm rests, do as you please. This literally has never come up in the 30-some odd years I've been flying.


I wish I could eat at the same restaurant you do and just start slamming the back of my chair into yours.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If the button to recline my seat is in my arm rest it is my decision.

If it was up to the crybaby behind me the button would be on the back of the seat.

/Fight me


You sound short.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I always just grab the hands of the people next to me as we're taking off and scream "I DON'T WANT TO DIE!" and then we just naturally end up sharing the arm rest for the rest of the flight, or until the air marshal escorts me off the plane.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just flew to and from DC last week.  On my last flight, I had the exit row window seat (i.e. NO armrest on my left hand side).  Can we all agree, then, that the exit row armrests become a Mad Max-style no man's land where only the strongest elbows survive?  ...because, that's kinda what I did...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I wish I could eat at the same restaurant you do and just start slamming the back of my chair into yours.


Your comparison would make more sense if the person was kicking your chair repeatedly. But trying to say that someone reclining their seat is rude - when it is designed to recline and you have the option to fly with carriers who have specifically removed that option and market it - is absolute nonsense.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I took a flight from ATL to SLC and back this week.  One thing that's notably different is that they shortened the beverage service to just one instead of two.  They did this because of "rough air", but I've had beverage service in significantly rougher air than that.  I think they're just using it as an excuse to cut back and maybe they're trying to give the passengers less booze.


I always stick up on booze at the local sports arena to avoid the terrible in-flight mark up.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm overweight by a good bit and I travel a great deal (about 20-25 trips per year, most with multiple flight legs there and back).  I book the aisle seat almost exclusively so I can give the middle or window seat more room.  In the unfortunate instance where I'm in the middle, it is going to be an uncomfortable flight for everybody.  If available, I'll pay for the upgrade to 1st out of my own money, but it isn't always an option.  Bottom line, if I'm sitting in the middle, both armrests are mine - it really can't be helped, at least for part of the flight if it is long.  My butt and torso fit in the seat and don't hang over, but my shoulders and arms simply will not collapse forward enough to make it a good experience for anybody.  I normally try to fold my arms, but I can only hold that for a couple of hours realistically.

/sounds fat
//is fat
///three for the number of cookies I shouldn't eat
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The miracle of modern industrial design has solved the seat recline problem. You have a slightly-reclined frame, and the seat and back cushions slide within that frame. CX uses them on their A350s and newer/renovated A330s.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Last time I flew they gave me a ticket separate from my family.



See people, not all airlines are bad.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: AppleOptionEsc: I wish I could eat at the same restaurant you do and just start slamming the back of my chair into yours.

Your comparison would make more sense if the person was kicking your chair repeatedly. But trying to say that someone reclining their seat is rude - when it is designed to recline and you have the option to fly with carriers who have specifically removed that option and market it - is absolute nonsense.


You sound lake a lifelong asshole. fark you.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: FarkingChas: I really wish the airlines would remove the reclining hardware. It would save them money. Less weight per plane.

You certainly have that choice. Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant would be happy to take your money and fail to provide reclining hardware.

For the rest of us, we paid for that seat, we'll use it any way we god damn please, ok?

This nonsense that reclining a seat that you paid for is somehow rude is refarkingdiculous.


The person behind you paid for their seat, too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My solution is to remove all the armrests and sit with our hands on each others bathing suit areas.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: You sound lake a lifelong asshole. fark you.


Look, if you choose to fly on a carrier which has reclining seats expecting everyone to act by your rules over their seat, you're going to have a bad time. It's like choosing to take the subway and expecting everyone treat it like a quiet library. You can book a flight with any number of carriers who have disallowed that seat option to comply with your wishes. Nobody gets to recline and you'll even save a bit. 

shut_it_down: The person behind you paid for their seat, too.


That they did. Seat. As in singular. Are you saying you paid for the seat back of the person in front of you too? Because I'm still waiting for my discount on booking the first row of coach.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i've flown many many times over the past 20 years and i've never had an issue with an armrest.  i alway choose an aisle seat and turn away facing into the aisle.  i want to get up when i want and i don't want to talk to people next to me and i especially don't want to hear about your grandchildren or hedge fund
that you manage.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Iamos: SpectroBoy: If the button to recline my seat is in my arm rest it is my decision.

If it was up to the crybaby behind me the button would be on the back of the seat.

/Fight me

You sound short.


I'm 6'2" barefoot.
It's just that fair is fair.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: FarkingChas: You sound lake a lifelong asshole. fark you.

Look, if you choose to fly on a carrier which has reclining seats expecting everyone to act by your rules over their seat, you're going to have a bad time. It's like choosing to take the subway and expecting everyone treat it like a quiet library. You can book a flight with any number of carriers who have disallowed that seat option to comply with your wishes. Nobody gets to recline and you'll even save a bit. 

shut_it_down: The person behind you paid for their seat, too.

That they did. Seat. As in singular. Are you saying you paid for the seat back of the person in front of you too? Because I'm still waiting for my discount on booking the first row of coach.


We are saying that we paid for space also. But you are not capable of simple understanding. Again, just a lifelong asshole.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: AppleOptionEsc: I wish I could eat at the same restaurant you do and just start slamming the back of my chair into yours.

Your comparison would make more sense if the person was kicking your chair repeatedly. But trying to say that someone reclining their seat is rude - when it is designed to recline and you have the option to fly with carriers who have specifically removed that option and market it - is absolute nonsense.


The chair is not bolted to the floor. If they didn't want patrons to move the chair, they would have fixed that. I guess I could be SUPER rude and just cross check you into your table so you would be pinned and unable to move, instead of repeatedly inconviencing you. That would be a more apt comparison of having someone jam their seat into your knees.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're not that tall.

Sit up like a big boy and STFU.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:
It's just that fair is fair.


Ha Ha Ha Ha. LOL. YOUR twisted version of "fair". That means that you get and fark everyone else.

askideas.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: FarkingChas: You sound lake a lifelong asshole. fark you.

Look, if you choose to fly on a carrier which has reclining seats expecting everyone to act by your rules over their seat, you're going to have a bad time. It's like choosing to take the subway and expecting everyone treat it like a quiet library. You can book a flight with any number of carriers who have disallowed that seat option to comply with your wishes. Nobody gets to recline and you'll even save a bit. 

shut_it_down: The person behind you paid for their seat, too.

That they did. Seat. As in singular. Are you saying you paid for the seat back of the person in front of you too? Because I'm still waiting for my discount on booking the first row of coach.


It's dumb to think of the seat as the literal seat and not the space that a traveler will be occupying, which you encroach by reclining. Also, yeah, the person behind you has rights to the back of your seat. You know how we know? Because that's where *their* tray table and monitor are located. These are features that come with the seat that they paid for and this further supports the idea that the entire space in front of them belongs to them and not you.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.