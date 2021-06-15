 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Now open: New York   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
38
    More: Spiffy, New York City, NEW YORK, New York State, zip codes, Johnson, Health Care Workers, zip code, COVID restrictions  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Jun 2021 at 12:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C-
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idontbelieveyou.gif
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?


The sky.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: C-


59.9 is an F
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Headso: Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?

The sky.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same goes for California.  Today is, as the Dodgers are putting it, "Reopening Day".  For them, this means they go to full capacity at Dodger Stadium with masks not required if you are vaccinated.  A lot of things like bars and other businesses are also relaxing or eliminating restrictions.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've also announced the ticker tape parade for front-line workers will feature shredded unsold copies of American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Same goes for California.  Today is, as the Dodgers are putting it, "Reopening Day".  For them, this means they go to full capacity at Dodger Stadium with masks not required if you are vaccinated.  A lot of things like bars and other businesses are also relaxing or eliminating restrictions.


28 days later...
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Geotpf: Same goes for California.  Today is, as the Dodgers are putting it, "Reopening Day".  For them, this means they go to full capacity at Dodger Stadium with masks not required if you are vaccinated.  A lot of things like bars and other businesses are also relaxing or eliminating restrictions.

28 days later...


you remember, we met at a party, you said I was cute, we danced, then you took me back to your place...well I missed my period, so I went to the doctor and ...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With 25% more New Yorkiness.
 
petec
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Headso: Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?


Fireworks will be held at 9:15pm tonight:
NYC - New York Harbor
Albany Empire State Plaza
Binghamton University M Lot
Jones Beach
Lake Placid Club
Niagara Falls State Park
Nyack Memorial Park
Rochester Dome Arena
Syracuse - NYS Fairgrounds
Utica - Downtown Utica

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/06/​1​5/fireworks-to-celebrate-essential-wor​kers/
 
LesterB
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Headso: Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?


https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/06/​1​5/fireworks-to-celebrate-essential-wor​kers/

I know reading TFA is for suckers, but it was right there.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: With 25% more New Yorkiness.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DRTFA: It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.


If a new variant shows up, we have the research and infrastructure in place to have a new vaccine ready much quicker than before.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DRTFA: It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.


Will it make you feel better if i tell you you are smart, self sacrificing, and a hero for sitting in your basement watching netflix, and playing mario cart for a few more weeks?

I know its going to be tough to give that superiority up....
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.


Old people can be vaccinated. Covid is of less risk to kids under 12 than a car ride.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: DRTFA: It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.

If a new variant shows up, we have the research and infrastructure in place to have a new vaccine ready much quicker than before.


To be fair we had vaccine candidates very quickly for this. Vetting them, etc is what took the time, and there isn't a ton you can do on that, because, well, to correctly vet them you need to give shiat a little time as part of the process.

That said we have distribution plans, infrastructure, and lessons learned that can speed a rollout, absolutely. We will eventually have data on how to more effectively target rollouts and where they should be focused.

My main concern is that we don't go too far, and the next rough flu season or whatever throws us back into lockdown, because "we did it before"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funky, gritty 70s NYC - or the inferior, Disnefied modern reboot?
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Youz vaccinated?'
'Yeah, I'm vaccinated - AND I'M WALKIN' HERE!'
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.


Who cares?

If you die now, while the vaccine is widely available, it was your own foolish decisions that led to that outcome.
I'm tired of this.  I miss concerts, travel, bars, and live sports.  I've masked up, locked down, and gotten vaxxed.  I've done my part and I'm done making sacrifices to protect people who won't protect themselves.

As far as i'm concerned, the daily Covid case count is now just a list of Darwin award winners.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.

Old people can be vaccinated. Covid is of less risk to kids under 12 than a car ride.


Since this is an old people's disease first and foremost, the number of old people who are vaccinated is the really important number-and it's much higher than the general public's number.

Now, I wish something as simple an important as vaccines wasn't political, but I think most liberal areas are at a point where the disease is tamped down to a minimal level, if not eradicated completely.

Not so sure about red states, though...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.


New Jersey and Connecticut have higher vaccination rates than New York.

There Is Little Evidence That Mass Transit Poses a Risk of Coronavirus Outbreaks
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: LineNoise: Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.

Old people can be vaccinated. Covid is of less risk to kids under 12 than a car ride.

Since this is an old people's disease first and foremost, the number of old people who are vaccinated is the really important number-and it's much higher than the general public's number.

Now, I wish something as simple an important as vaccines wasn't political, but I think most liberal areas are at a point where the disease is tamped down to a minimal level, if not eradicated completely.

Not so sure about red states, though...


I have no sympathy at this point for people who bring it on themselves. EVERYONE other than young kids (who don't show significant risk) and the extremely small number of immunocompromised people who can't get it, or it may not be effective in (who also are at risk from EVERYTHING else and hopefully take steps to minimize that risk) have had ample opportunity to get vaccinated.

Waiting a few more weeks or months or whatever isn't going to move those numbers much. I'd like my kid, and my family, and everyone else to get back to farking normal at this point.

And to be fair, 95% of those people who choose not to get vaccinated if\when they get covid, will ultimately be ok. As long as we aren't crippling hospitals in the process, fark it, let them get it. I don't wish death or suffering on anyone, but at some point people get to choose to punch their own ticket.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: My main concern is that we don't go too far, and the next rough flu season or whatever throws us back into lockdown, because "we did it before"


The USA has never been anywhere close to a real lockdown.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just got back from a Dick's Sporting Goods here in LA. Four teenagers, probably 17,18, were maskless, loud, and obnoxious and seemingly in the store just for that purpose.

Then went to Costco and many 60+ customers were maskless and even some employees were that way, all against the stores stated policy.

The rest of this week I think I'll just cocoon here at home.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: DRTFA: It's too soon, there will be another wave, go ahead and be plague rats, the economy is not worth the extra lives lost.

If a new variant shows up, we have the research and infrastructure in place to have a new vaccine ready much quicker than before.

To be fair we had vaccine candidates very quickly for this. Vetting them, etc is what took the time, and there isn't a ton you can do on that, because, well, to correctly vet them you need to give shiat a little time as part of the process.

That said we have distribution plans, infrastructure, and lessons learned that can speed a rollout, absolutely. We will eventually have data on how to more effectively target rollouts and where they should be focused.

My main concern is that we don't go too far, and the next rough flu season or whatever throws us back into lockdown, because "we did it before"


The flu is gonna skip a year... and then come back SPANISH.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: LineNoise: My main concern is that we don't go too far, and the next rough flu season or whatever throws us back into lockdown, because "we did it before"

The USA has never been anywhere close to a real lockdown.


Sure, but some of us enjoy going to a ballgame, a crowded bar\restaurant, maybe catching a movie, not having crazy hours for retail, like our kids in school for a real day, after school activities, and what have you, etc.

None of that stuff your bag, cool, but that isn't to say many people don't miss it.
 
petec
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.


FYI: Long Island is part of NY state
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: LineNoise: My main concern is that we don't go too far, and the next rough flu season or whatever throws us back into lockdown, because "we did it before"

The USA has never been anywhere close to a real lockdown.

Sure, but some of us enjoy going to a ballgame, a crowded bar\restaurant, maybe catching a movie, not having crazy hours for retail, like our kids in school for a real day, after school activities, and what have you, etc.

None of that stuff your bag, cool, but that isn't to say many people don't miss it.


unless the police are welding people into their homes it doesn't reach the desired "real lockdown" status.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Headso: Cuomo said there will be fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night

Does anyone know where you can find locations of these fireworks?


Ask your dog.  He knows.  He's already under the bed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Just got back from a Dick's Sporting Goods here in LA. Four teenagers, probably 17,18, were maskless, loud, and obnoxious and seemingly in the store just for that purpose.

Then went to Costco and many 60+ customers were maskless and even some employees were that way, all against the stores stated policy.

The rest of this week I think I'll just cocoon here at home.


California lifted just about all of its restrictions today, including mask policies source. Stores can still require masks, but I imagine that this week in particular is going to be a derp buffet.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Geotpf: LineNoise: Ragin' Asian: The problem is there are people from Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut who commute in enclosed metal Petri dishes who haven't been vaccinated. They're going to expose old people and children. Let's wait a little bit longer.

Old people can be vaccinated. Covid is of less risk to kids under 12 than a car ride.

Since this is an old people's disease first and foremost, the number of old people who are vaccinated is the really important number-and it's much higher than the general public's number.

Now, I wish something as simple an important as vaccines wasn't political, but I think most liberal areas are at a point where the disease is tamped down to a minimal level, if not eradicated completely.

Not so sure about red states, though...

I have no sympathy at this point for people who bring it on themselves. EVERYONE other than young kids (who don't show significant risk) and the extremely small number of immunocompromised people who can't get it, or it may not be effective in (who also are at risk from EVERYTHING else and hopefully take steps to minimize that risk) have had ample opportunity to get vaccinated.

Waiting a few more weeks or months or whatever isn't going to move those numbers much. I'd like my kid, and my family, and everyone else to get back to farking normal at this point.

And to be fair, 95% of those people who choose not to get vaccinated if\when they get covid, will ultimately be ok. As long as we aren't crippling hospitals in the process, fark it, let them get it. I don't wish death or suffering on anyone, but at some point people get to choose to punch their own ticket.


Yeah, if you are an adult in the United States, and haven't been vaccinated yet, and don't have a real medical exemption, you are actively avoiding doing so, and therefore are a moron.  The goal is to keep that moronic population (especially the older ones) to a minimum.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been fully vaccinated for a couple of months.  I'm glad my city is opening back up, but I'm waiting another month before I ease back into "normal" life.  If the Indian variant doesn't cause an explosion of hospitalizations, I'll take that as a green light.

If it increases the caseload but not hospitalizations, that'll be good enough for me.  I had the J&J vaccine. I expect to get covid but I also expect not to die from it.
 
mjbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badmoodman: Just got back from a Dick's Sporting Goods here in LA. Four teenagers, probably 17,18, were maskless, loud, and obnoxious and seemingly in the store just for that purpose.

Then went to Costco and many 60+ customers were maskless and even some employees were that way, all against the stores stated policy.

The rest of this week I think I'll just cocoon here at home.


They are following CDC guidelines
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.