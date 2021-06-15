 Skip to content
 
(London Evening Standard)   The original code that created the World Wide Web and ruined the world wide everything to be auctioned off as a NFT at Sotheby's by Al Gore   (standard.co.uk) divider line
18
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. In before someone says hydroxychloroquine was invented by................
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the web or a PC, I might have to, shudder, play solitaire by hand using physical cards.
:)
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Gore must be inconsolable.
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy idea here again. Could we not have NFTs anymore? I  know that's a hard ask.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm selling swift kicks to the crotch of the guy that invented non-fungible tokens for $5 each.  I want everyone to be able to purchase one so I'm keeping the price low.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruined the world wide everything

???

Yeah.  Uh huh.  Sure.  Just because assholes misuse one of the greatest tools ever invented doesn't mean that it's not one of the greatest tools ever invented.  The expansion of misinformation doesn't even come close to the importance of the expansion of access to real information the net and WWW has made possible.  If you really want to see corruption and horrible shiat happen in the shadows, then we should go back to the before time.
 
twocent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I heard the term "World Wide Web" was when VP Al Gore went on TV to announce the new White House internet site.

He was the guy who pushed for ARPANET funding
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Great. In before someone says hydroxychloroquine was invented by................


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being both the hero and the villain of your own story. Nice trick.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I should have foreseen all the rhetoric when I invented Al Gore
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll save you some cash...

WebClient client = new WebClient();
Stream data = client.OpenRead(URI); StreamReader reader = new StreamReader(data);
string s = reader.ReadToEnd();
data.Close();
reader.Close();
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
10 PRINT "BOOBS"
20 GOTO 10
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good for him on finally being able to cash out on the idea that changed the world.
I still think NFTs are stupid.
A fool and his money, I guess.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel like the existence of NFTs are proof that wealth is unequally distributed.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Crazy idea here again. Could we not have NFTs anymore? I  know that's a hard ask.


While we are at it, could we not have Albert Arnold Gore Jr. anymore?
 
