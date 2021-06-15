 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Mum?   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Assault, Police, The Sun, Sophie Cleary, Battery, male officer, The Times, News of the World  
•       •       •

1176 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 1:01 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore seeks more attention
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: When officers arrived they realised she was drunk and under the influence of drugs and left when she became abusive.

Is this normal in the UK? I mean, here in America she could have been tased or shot, but it seems like this is a little too far in the other direction. "Oh, she's all farked up and acting crazy? Let's come back later."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know what kind of advantage do you think you have by taking off your clothes??? What good is going to come of that? "Ahhhhhh!!! Breasts!!! RUNNN!!!!" and the cops flee???
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finally, a woman who is at least somewhere near the vicinity of being attractive enough to act this crazy.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A MOTHER flashed her breasts and buttocks at police before sexually assaulting an officer in a drunken rampage.
Sophie Cleary, 29, pulled down her trousers and rubbed herself against the constable before unzipping her jumper to expose her breasts.

These 2 sentences seem to contradict each other.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: I just want to know what kind of advantage do you think you have by taking off your clothes??? What good is going to come of that? "Ahhhhhh!!! Breasts!!! RUNNN!!!!" and the cops flee???


I'm guessing she shook them around to discombobulate the cops...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wegro: FTFA: When officers arrived they realised she was drunk and under the influence of drugs and left when she became abusive.

Is this normal in the UK? I mean, here in America she could have been tased or shot, but it seems like this is a little too far in the other direction. "Oh, she's all farked up and acting crazy? Let's come back later."


If the woman was in a safe place (in this case her mother's home) and wasn't, to that point, demonstrating violence, then it sounds like the two constables were not trying to give her a criminal record.  Had she simply let them go then she wouldn't have had paperwork opened on her and a case made against her.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mum?

Dad!
Bingo!
BLUEY!

/not babysitting today
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: Combustion: I just want to know what kind of advantage do you think you have by taking off your clothes??? What good is going to come of that? "Ahhhhhh!!! Breasts!!! RUNNN!!!!" and the cops flee???

I'm guessing she shook them around to discombobulate the cops...

[i.gifer.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some people have all the luck.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wegro: FTFA: When officers arrived they realised she was drunk and under the influence of drugs and left when she became abusive.

Is this normal in the UK? I mean, here in America she could have been tased or shot, but it seems like this is a little too far in the other direction. "Oh, she's all farked up and acting crazy? Let's come back later."


I think that means they saw she was an idiot but a) not in danger really b) nothing they said or did would help beause she was too far gone. The de-escalated by leaving and returning later to check on her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"In mitigation, defence counsel Mark Fireman said: ''This defendant suffers from a number of different conditions and is on medication. She acts very badly when she's in a position of stress.''

In the Queen's English

"She's high maintenance."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Some people have all the luck.


Video of the coppers leaving the scene...

Monty Python and the Holy Grail - Sir Gallahad - Bet you're gay!
Youtube OouSTTmZBo4
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why can't something like this happen to me and why can't it happen regularly
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can't something like this happen to me and why can't it happen regularly


Have you met you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can't something like this happen to me and why can't it happen regularly



You like being kneed in the back and spit on?

Whatever floats your boat...
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...before unzipping her jumper...

what jumpers may look like:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gbv23: what jumpers may look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: Combustion: I just want to know what kind of advantage do you think you have by taking off your clothes??? What good is going to come of that? "Ahhhhhh!!! Breasts!!! RUNNN!!!!" and the cops flee???

I'm guessing she shook them around to discombobulate the cops...

[i.gifer.com image 320x180]


Going on a tangent here...
I've seen that gif over the years but have no idea what's it's from. Help?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
tits then, get the fark out.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rip_Rufus: guestguy: Combustion: I just want to know what kind of advantage do you think you have by taking off your clothes??? What good is going to come of that? "Ahhhhhh!!! Breasts!!! RUNNN!!!!" and the cops flee???

I'm guessing she shook them around to discombobulate the cops...

[i.gifer.com image 320x180]

Going on a tangent here...
I've seen that gif over the years but have no idea what's it's from. Help?


Italian Spiderman (Full Movie)
Youtube Zen_zRmbKaM
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: waxbeans: Why can't something like this happen to me and why can't it happen regularly

Have you met you?


😂😂😂😂🤷
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Finally, a woman who is at least somewhere near the vicinity of being attractive enough to act this crazy.


I funnied you comment, but the truth is, you are drunk enough to act this crazy, you are drunk enough to be sexaully repulsive to anyone not drunk themselves.

I mean the smell and the flush skin that looks like the person is dying of a disease are notmally deal breakers for sober people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: dothemath: Finally, a woman who is at least somewhere near the vicinity of being attractive enough to act this crazy.

I funnied you comment, but the truth is, you are drunk enough to act this crazy, you are drunk enough to be sexaully repulsive to anyone not drunk themselves.

I mean the smell and the flush skin that looks like the person is dying of a disease are notmally deal breakers for sober people.


Not me, I got a thing for kinda damaged hot drunkies.
 
Markus5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mum's the word.
Bob's your uncle.
Know what I mean?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's not what I expected to read.

Ladies, please. Ask us gents for permission first.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: dothemath: Finally, a woman who is at least somewhere near the vicinity of being attractive enough to act this crazy.

I funnied you comment, but the truth is, you are drunk enough to act this crazy, you are drunk enough to be sexaully repulsive to anyone not drunk themselves.

I mean the smell and the flush skin that looks like the person is dying of a disease are notmally deal breakers for sober people.


if you're not careful you may have your username rescinded.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone else having a bit of trouble with the 29 years old part of this equation? I'm not saying she's bad looking and maybe with a year of mask wearing I just don't know how to gauge a person's age but still ...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.