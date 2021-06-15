 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   First serial murderer convicted via DNA evidence to be released on parole in Great Britain. Labor MP tells community not to worry as homicidal sexual sadism targeting teen girls is just a phase (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Scary, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Sentence, SIR Keir Starmer  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 8:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the sun rejected subby's headline as being too sensationalist even for them
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue outrage.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one way to find out if he has been "rehabilitated".  The Parole Board gave their okay, so it appears as if he served his time without incident.

If the US isn't interested in rehabilitation, just pitch those with a life sentence off a cliff and be done with them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark that. Here's to hoping one of the victims family members finds him.  He should go down wrestling large wildlife in an arena.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The dude's name is Pitchfork...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Colin Pitchfork?

Bruce Cockburn:. Pitchforks!!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If only there were torches and, um, some sort of pronged farming utensils we could brandish and chase him out of town...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.


Low body count, but this waste of carbon is considered a serial by most experts
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: If only there were torches and, um, some sort of pronged farming utensils we could brandish and chase him out of town...


Yes, I have a trowel.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This will not end well ..
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starsrift: Kalyco Jack: If only there were torches and, um, some sort of pronged farming utensils we could brandish and chase him out of town...

Yes, I have a trowel.


Show me a sign.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love how The Sun centers the Labor leader in this story, even though he has never led the government and has had no say in any of the laws that are governing this release. Hmmm... maybe they should be blaming Boris? Nah, he's so cute with his mop-top!
 
spleef420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Pitchfork was caged for life..."

Apparently not.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Raped and THEN murdered the girls. Seems like a great idea to release this guy....

Great idea.

Definitely.

Nothing to see here.
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: starsrift: Kalyco Jack: If only there were torches and, um, some sort of pronged farming utensils we could brandish and chase him out of town...

Yes, I have a trowel.

Show me a sign.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baka-san: TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.

Low body count, but this waste of carbon is considered a serial by most experts


technically it was serial b/c he only had one basement sex dungeon.  so first one, then the other.

/window seat
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.


Well now he has a chance to go for a third, so he can meet the official classification for serial killer.

Look I get that the point of the British system is to reform criminals, and I salute that effort in the majority of cases, but no amount of counseling and medication, at this time in our history, can make a sociopath stop being a sociopath.  In all likelihood, given his age, he may just "retire" as many serial killers who did not get caught do when they get past middle age, but then again he might not.  Especially if there is a sexual component to his crimes.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.


How many children did he need to kill to satisfy you?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.

How many children did he need to kill to satisfy you?


fark is not your personal e...

/i should stop
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Only one way to find out if he has been "rehabilitated".  The Parole Board gave their okay, so it appears as if he served his time without incident.

If the US isn't interested in rehabilitation, just pitch those with a life sentence off a cliff and be done with them.


Yeah, we tend to not want to let child killers back out into society. You know, where kids are.

Anglophiles are the worst of all the philes.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He doesn't have the middle name Wayne, so it will be fine
 
lawboy87
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Raped and THEN murdered the girls. Seems like a great idea to release this guy....


Not sure it would be much better the other way around..
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: iheartscotch: Raped and THEN murdered the girls. Seems like a great idea to release this guy....

Not sure it would be much better the other way around..


actually i think if it had been the other way round he woulda been out a lot sooner.  i dont believe they had specific laws against necrophilia in the UK until early 2000's.  so he just woulda been in for the double murder then.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Only one way to find out if he has been "rehabilitated".  The Parole Board gave their okay, so it appears as if he served his time without incident.

If the US isn't interested in rehabilitation, just pitch those with a life sentence off a cliff and be done with them.


Or just draft him and make him sit on the Group W bench until he sees the shrink and starts shoutin keeyil, keeyil, KEEYIL and wants to see dead burnt bodies and veins in his teeth.
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oopsboom: baka-san: TheSwizz: Two is considered 'serial' in subby's eternal hunt for greens.

Low body count, but this waste of carbon is considered a serial by most experts

technically it was serial b/c he only had one basement sex dungeon.  so first one, then the other.

/window seat


Give him time.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In the US, Washington State's McNeil Island has the Special Commitment Center, a post-sentence treatment institution for several hundred people designated as sexually violent predators.

Involuntarily confining prisoners permanently after they have served their sentences is highly controversial, but these are the monsters that will rape again, so what else can you do?
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Madman drummers bummers: iheartscotch: Raped and THEN murdered the girls. Seems like a great idea to release this guy....

Not sure it would be much better the other way around..

actually i think if it had been the other way round he woulda been out a lot sooner.  i dont believe they had specific laws against necrophilia in the UK until early 2000's.  so he just woulda been in for the double murder then.


Just pretend we're all staring at you and wondering why you just happened to know necrophilia was legal 20 years ago in the UK.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jean Genetic: I love how The Sun centers the Labor leader in this story, even though he has never led the government and has had no say in any of the laws that are governing this release. Hmmm... maybe they should be blaming Boris? Nah, he's so cute with his mop-top!


Because he was giving an interview and talked about it?

As it happens his comments, though they may come off as cold and unfeeling, are pretty much the truth. That was the law when he was convicted and sentenced and this is the law today when they gave him parole. Governments saying "Well he's clearly evil so we're just going to ignore the law and keep him locked up forever" is a slippery slope.
 
Bou
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Convicted in 1988, when the Prime Minister was Margaret Thatcher. They must have forgotten to mention that in the article.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh, looks like I'm the first. Weird.

Warren Zevon - Excitable Boy
Youtube Z4-pexSVWzM
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lawboy87: [Fark user image 185x273]


Soon to be followed by "The Re-bloodening"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

evilsofa: In the US, Washington State's McNeil Island has the Special Commitment Center, a post-sentence treatment institution for several hundred people designated as sexually violent predators.

Involuntarily confining prisoners permanently after they have served their sentences is highly controversial, but these are the monsters that will rape again, so what else can you do?


It's a tough one.

My friend the CO had a sex offender in his prison who would act up whenever he came up for parole, in order to get his parole denied. My friend asked him about it once, and the guy said, "Because, Officer, I know if I go back out, I'll be right back in here. I don't want to rape kids, but I can't help it, it's better if I stay here." This guy was terrified of his upcoming release, when he maxed out his sentence.

Whatever demons the guy had, they were too strong, or he was too dumb, to fight off, and he knew it; and to his credit he was trying to stay where at least he couldn't be around kids. You have to understand that although not everyone who was molested will go on to molest kids, everyone who molests kids was molested; and that's how they deal with it.

Maybe permanent incarceration ought to be an option for these freaks, as opposed to harsher sentences if they reoffend. Make it nice enough to stay, but leaving is not allowed. Who knows, they might prefer it.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Colin Pitchfork?

Bruce Cockburn:. Pitchforks!!!


Call in the pitchforks!
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: evilsofa: In the US, Washington State's McNeil Island has the Special Commitment Center, a post-sentence treatment institution for several hundred people designated as sexually violent predators.

Involuntarily confining prisoners permanently after they have served their sentences is highly controversial, but these are the monsters that will rape again, so what else can you do?

It's a tough one.

My friend the CO had a sex offender in his prison who would act up whenever he came up for parole, in order to get his parole denied. My friend asked him about it once, and the guy said, "Because, Officer, I know if I go back out, I'll be right back in here. I don't want to rape kids, but I can't help it, it's better if I stay here." This guy was terrified of his upcoming release, when he maxed out his sentence.

Whatever demons the guy had, they were too strong, or he was too dumb, to fight off, and he knew it; and to his credit he was trying to stay where at least he couldn't be around kids. You have to understand that although not everyone who was molested will go on to molest kids, everyone who molests kids was molested; and that's how they deal with it.

Maybe permanent incarceration ought to be an option for these freaks, as opposed to harsher sentences if they reoffend. Make it nice enough to stay, but leaving is not allowed. Who knows, they might prefer it.


I don't blame anyone in a US prison, which encourages recidivism and discourages reformation, to want to stay in the system. The only way anyone has a good outcome is despite that system, not because of it.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you put the welfare of offenders ahead of the welfare of victims. It is madness.
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:Make it nice enough to stay, but leaving is not allowed. Who knows, they might prefer it.

Maybe create a pervert sanctuary, modeled after wildlife sanctuaries. Have one of those sex doll companies make special 'small' sized dolls for them, even robotic ones. Then they will be free to frolic within the sanctuary but never allowed to leave. We could even have a monorail system to carry tourists on trips through the sanctuary to see perverts in their native habitat. The money collected by selling tickets would help pay for running the sanctuary.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Only one way to find out if he has been "rehabilitated".  The Parole Board gave their okay, so it appears as if he served his time without incident.

If the US isn't interested in rehabilitation, just pitch those with a life sentence off a cliff and be done with them.


Yeah someone that raped and murdered two children can totally be fixed.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.