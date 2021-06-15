 Skip to content
(CBC)   Finally, a gigantic ark that makes sense   (cbc.ca) divider line
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You don't need an ark in Canada.  Moose and beavers are very strong swimmers and Canadian geese can fly.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not falling for that again.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Affordable housing for low-income people - with a non-profit cafe?
This is awesome!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:

[Fark user image 480x360]


"Noah's Tyvek" always gets me.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 5 hours ago  
you say you live on a yacht?
 
jethroe
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If this was in Murica there'd be a bunch of statues inside of gun-toting Jesus riding dinosaurs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: Affordable housing for low-income people - with a non-profit cafe?
This is awesome!


At first glance, but remember you still have to live in Canada.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Its home security system is provided by USS Rancocas.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: fiddlehead: Oblig:

[Fark user image 480x360]

"Noah's Tyvek" always gets me.


I always wondered how people just know what the Ark looked like, and proudly put a boat prow on the front of it despite the fact that the Ark was pretty much just an unpowered floating object.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it wasn't paid for with tax dollars and got a bailout during covid its crap!
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here they would turn it into an AirBnB.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Here they would turn it into an AirBnB.


Fark AirBnB.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Here they would turn it into an AirBnB.dorms for right wing fundies.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's no Ark.
Now THIS is an Ark.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm actually quite familiar with the ark.  Used to hike in the hills showing in the background.  The whole 'ark' theme is pretty tongue in cheek.  Paul told me that the stuff that makes it look that way actually houses storage and some infrastructure stuff.  The church that runs it is theoretically fundie, but truth be told they don't take it that seriously.  They're WAY more into teaching the actual gospel than the Old Testament, or Paul's writings.  Good folks mostly.  I grew up in the area...
 
Bullitt
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but it's in New Brunswick.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What kind of bull crap is this.
I come to the politics tab for hate, not this feely goodie goodie girly man stuff
 
drogg
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: Affordable housing for low-income people - with a non-profit cafe?
This is awesome!


I cannot "Second" or "This^^^^" enough.

A church practicing what it preaches should be the norm, but sadly is not.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Subtonic: oldfarthenry: Affordable housing for low-income people - with a non-profit cafe?
This is awesome!

At first glance, but remember you still have to live in Canada.


Yeah, we are a little precariously close to that spiraling turd called 'merikuh.
Hopefully it'll choke the bowl so we can swim to safety.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

drogg: oldfarthenry: Affordable housing for low-income people - with a non-profit cafe?
This is awesome!

I cannot "Second" or "This^^^^" enough.

A church practicing what it preaches should be the norm, but sadly is not.


You do NOT want churches practicing what they preach. Have you not heard the shiat they say?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CthulhuCalling: Smoking GNU: fiddlehead: Oblig:

[Fark user image 480x360]

"Noah's Tyvek" always gets me.

I always wondered how people just know what the Ark looked like, and proudly put a boat prow on the front of it despite the fact that the Ark was pretty much just an unpowered floating object.


Based on the dimensions given in the Bible itself, it was a big box. It would have looked mostly like a shipping container with a little house on top.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x319]


Came for this

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm not falling for that again.


This was just bonus.

(Do people even know what a Telephone Sanitizer was these days)
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That doesn't look seaworthy at all. For shame!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Catering mainly to international students, Smith said, the School of the Spirit ran into problems in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. Stricter rules on entering Canada for schooling meant fewer students were eligible to enrol."

"Shane Fowler has been a CBC journalist based in Fredericton since 2013."

I get the British spelling, but for fark's sake learn punctuation.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CthulhuCalling: I always wondered how people just know what the Ark looked like, and proudly put a boat prow on the front of it despite the fact that the Ark was pretty much just an unpowered floating object.


Whereas I wonder how you know that the ark was just an unpowered floating object without a boat prow on the front.
 
fat_free
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why [politics]?

This is basically a "world's biggest ball of yarn" level bit of "everyone was bored in the middle of nowhere" tourist stuff, it's kinda cool and I'd willingly pull off the highway seventeen hours into a transcontinental drive to take a look, but there doesn't seem to be a political point being made here.

Christianity as a mythology isn't necessarily political, you can use the symbols for your own entertainment, y'know.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow.... thanks...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.com
Yes, these are common in Canada.
Not many people know that.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jim_Callahan: This is basically a "world's biggest ball of yarn" level bit of "everyone was bored in the middle of nowhere" tourist stuff, it's kinda cool and I'd willingly pull off the highway seventeen hours into a transcontinental drive to take a look, but there doesn't seem to be a political point being made here.


FTAIts location in western New Brunswick has never been advertised or promoted as a tourist attraction.
Even online there's little information about the ark, despite its breathtaking size.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We're not a bright species.  We kill each other over arguments about what happens after you die."
- Heard somewhere, no clue who said it
 
