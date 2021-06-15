 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Tones On Tail, The Psychedelic Furs, The Lilac Time, and Divinyls. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #226. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
66
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 15 Jun 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"reclining" by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
I will have the Hungary v Portugal game on with the volume down so It is soundtracked with quality tunes today
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The all - request show will be happening, and it will be happening soon, but the date may change. They are getting ready to roll out the new schedule for the station and my hours may be altered (last summer we went to three hours). So depending on how my schedule is impacted, that would determine the request show. I'll know more later this week so it will be announced shortly.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flowerpot Men - Joe's So Mean
Youtube jTOd_5azK7U
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
I will have the Hungary v Portugal game on with the volume down so It is soundtracked with quality tunes today


Hajrá magyarok!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C Cat Trance - Shake The Mind
Youtube Xd5VHCqr6Fw
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The all - request show will be happening, and it will be happening soon, but the date may change. They are getting ready to roll out the new schedule for the station and my hours may be altered (last summer we went to three hours). So depending on how my schedule is impacted, that would determine the request show. I'll know more later this week so it will be announced shortly.


You mean the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ show?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Hello everyone.
I will have the Hungary v Portugal game on with the volume down so It is soundtracked with quality tunes today

Hajrá magyarok!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The all - request show will be happening, and it will be happening soon, but the date may change. They are getting ready to roll out the new schedule for the station and my hours may be altered (last summer we went to three hours). So depending on how my schedule is impacted, that would determine the request show. I'll know more later this week so it will be announced shortly.

You mean the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ show?


yes, that one. you get cake.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jTOd_5az​K7U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Nice warmup to the show.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xd5VHCqr​6Fw]


we've played medium medium on the show before.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow.
Her playout music isn't bad
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xebec: frankb00th: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jTOd_5az​K7U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Nice warmup to the show.


Thank you!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]


for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]


How is the album? Any standout tracks?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, this is most welcome. Having a day over here.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ARGH!!!!!! Violator is an AMAZING Album, suck it Garbage.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First track's taking no prisoners
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The all - request show will be happening, and it will be happening soon, but the date may change. They are getting ready to roll out the new schedule for the station and my hours may be altered (last summer we went to three hours). So depending on how my schedule is impacted, that would determine the request show. I'll know more later this week so it will be announced shortly.

You mean the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ show?

yes, that one. you get cake.


I'm not falling for this trap again. We all know the cake is a lie
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.


Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Furs.

Beautiful chaos
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p


if natty light was your gateway drug to excellent aged scotch, would you still drink it?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p


tumbarumba.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Furs, Heck Ya!!!!!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Furs, Heck Ya!!!!!

[media.tenor.com image 640x470]


Aye.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p

if natty light was your gateway drug to excellent aged scotch, would you still drink it?


I have better tastes than that :p (Sky Vodka is where my drinking history starts btw)
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

How is the album? Any standout tracks?


A few too many slow ones for my liking, but then they're getting old so fair enough.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A totally random Google search, not inspired by anything being played, led me to https://theoutline.com/post/1409/s​axop​hones-in-american-pop-music-history
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p

if natty light was your gateway drug to excellent aged scotch, would you still drink it?


No idea what that is, but if it contains alcohol then yes, absolutely
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh hell yes! <3
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p

if natty light was your gateway drug to excellent aged scotch, would you still drink it?

No idea what that is, but if it contains alcohol then yes, absolutely


You're better off not knowing lol
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, Daniel. Not really a radio-friendly hit song, but glorious nonetheless.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm. That "Tones" guitar work was sounding an awful lot like Steve Hackett at first.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ah, Daniel. Not really a radio-friendly hit song, but glorious nonetheless.


Tones on Tail is definitely glorious!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Got the new Garbage album, something tells me the lyrics to the first track will prove to be popular with someone here

[Fark user image 425x112]

for the record, i don't hate violator. i just think it sucks.

Violator was my gateway drug into becoming goth. Fark you :p

if natty light was your gateway drug to excellent aged scotch, would you still drink it?

No idea what that is, but if it contains alcohol then yes, absolutely


certain brands of shoe polish would like a word with you.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ah, Daniel. Not really a radio-friendly hit song, but glorious nonetheless.


His solo stuff's not too shabby either
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The all - request show will be happening, and it will be happening soon, but the date may change. They are getting ready to roll out the new schedule for the station and my hours may be altered (last summer we went to three hours). So depending on how my schedule is impacted, that would determine the request show. I'll know more later this week so it will be announced shortly.

You mean the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™ show?

yes, that one. you get cake.

I'm not falling for this trap again. We all know the cake is a lie


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chameleons!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I read earlier that this song is 55 years old
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kitties want to hear some goth music

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better than Phil Face's cover.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pengovsky.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.