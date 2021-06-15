 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Cops: Woman, 23, pummeled girlfriend, 21, after hearing her talk in sleep about ex   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, Battery, Legal terms, Criminal law, Alexis Talley, Felony, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, 21-year-old victim, Victim  
•       •       •

1339 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never get the level of stupidity of people who are "stunned" when their SOs had been with other people.  As if they think no one else sleeps with/sees other people.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the ex dodged a big one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta get a look at these two warlocks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always make sure any pummeling in the bedroom is consensual.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got off lucky that it was just a punch. She could have scissored her.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the picture? It looks like it was taken from LinkedIn.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Sounds like the ex dodged a big one.


Because their ex talked in their sleep about them?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pummel wh*res?


/reported
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? She gave her girlfriend a good hard fisting.


I'm out.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the secrets that you keep.
Now you get a beating in your sleep.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: What? She gave her girlfriend a good hard fisting.


I'm out.


That's putting it mildly.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's single now?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's with the picture? It looks like it was taken from LinkedIn.


It looks like The Smoking Gun is tracking down photos when they don't have mugshots.

Not sure I care for that.  It was one thing to see mugshots, basically how people were as they were arrested, but this is going further than that.

On the other hand likely this photo came from the woman's own social media, published semi-publicly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The aristocrats!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was the ensuing argument that led to punching.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Magnanimous_J: What's with the picture? It looks like it was taken from LinkedIn.

It looks like The Smoking Gun is tracking down photos when they don't have mugshots.

Not sure I care for that.  It was one thing to see mugshots, basically how people were as they were arrested, but this is going further than that.

On the other hand likely this photo came from the woman's own social media, published semi-publicly.


I also don't care for the term "cops" in an allegedly professional bit of journalism.  If you're not going to be formal and say police, you might as well use "literally" in every sentence.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.


I think we dated the same woman.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Never get the level of stupidity of people who are "stunned" when their SOs had been with other people.  As if they think no one else sleeps with/sees other people.


Or hears it in dream talk. Every woman I've ever been with has said something in their sleep where an ex or even something they saw in their sleep didn't involve me at all. This biatch is trying to force subconscious thought control, something that should be avoided. If anything, have some fun with it and work yourself into the convo and ask later about it. Way more fun game.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: She got off lucky that it was just a punch. She could have scissored her.


Goes both ways, that scissoring.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.


"Yeah, well, I just had a dream where your vagina grew teeth and bit my pecker off...so you're no prize either!"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.


My rule is this: I don't farking care what you dream about. Nail anybody you want. I get you when you're awake.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ooohhhh! I think I've seen this one!

Wait, what?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.


They exist in the male variety as well.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My wife dreamed I cheated on her...now she wants an apology!
Youtube oB-fTmgOJh8
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.

They exist in the male variety as well.


Sounds like there's a story there...
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scalpod: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oB-fTmgO​Jh8]


that video thumbnail along with that title is so perfect that it doesn't even need to be watched.  Hell, watching might spoil the impression.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean... People dream.  At 'worst' said mumbling was an admission of attraction.

I say ditch the crazy girlfriend, hook up with the one dreaming about you.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.


You got the better end of the breakup; anyone that lacking in self-confidence is not really someone I want to be with.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
synoptique.caView Full Size

Even her instincts were basic.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

"Yeah, well, I just had a dream where your vagina grew teeth and bit my pecker off...so you're no prize either!"


Now there's a troll-worthy line.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.

They exist in the male variety as well.


This; seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?!
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
from a previous disorder

Thanks for confessing to two crimes, idiot.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The fantasy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

The harsh reality:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Never get the level of stupidity of people who are "stunned" when their SOs had been with other people.  As if they think no one else sleeps with/sees other people.


I don't know what's worse, this or people who think dreams have some deep meaning.

/I dreamed that I used cheese to teach calculus.
//Sliced cheddar, not that rubbery american crap.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.

They exist in the male variety as well.

This; seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?!


I once briefly dated a woman and one night she came over to my apartment for the first time. She was there for all of 10-15 minutes before she stormed out of there without saying a word. When she finally emailed me she said she did not date men who displayed pictures of their ex-girlfriends and as far as I can tell she then blocked my email address. At the time there were four pictures of women in my apartment, one was the high school graduation photo of my cousin, one was the high school graduation picture of one of my best friends in high school and who was deceased, and the other two were of a friend of mine, one just of her and one of her and her husband from their wedding. She is Australian and lives there. Instead of asking who they were she just assumed they were my exes and stormed off. In a way I am glad she overreacted like that.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: The fantasy:
[Fark user image image 400x270]
The harsh reality:
[Fark user image image 850x554]


Nothing moved on Gabby in that scene.  She did not need buoyancy to keep everything in optimal position.

Glad I watched Xena when I was old enough to appreciate that.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Rwa2play: Never get the level of stupidity of people who are "stunned" when their SOs had been with other people.  As if they think no one else sleeps with/sees other people.

I don't know what's worse, this or people who think dreams have some deep meaning.

/I dreamed that I used cheese to teach calculus.
//Sliced cheddar, not that rubbery american crap.


behold, the power of cheese!
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.


So, we had the same ex?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's with the picture? It looks like it was taken from LinkedIn.


That's not the actual mug shot.  In the picture they took down at the station she's laughing and eating a salad.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MBooda: The harsh reality:


Someone's never been to a pride festival or parade...

There's all types, including dated 90's references.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is nowhere near as appealing as the Miller Lite girl fight commercial.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, let's get this over with.
Horrors of Spider Island: #32 on my 'MST3K Funniest Episodes' playlist
Youtube c76f1uSYhdU
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Rwa2play: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.

They exist in the male variety as well.

This; seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?!

I once briefly dated a woman and one night she came over to my apartment for the first time. She was there for all of 10-15 minutes before she stormed out of there without saying a word. When she finally emailed me she said she did not date men who displayed pictures of their ex-girlfriends and as far as I can tell she then blocked my email address. At the time there were four pictures of women in my apartment, one was the high school graduation photo of my cousin, one was the high school graduation picture of one of my best friends in high school and who was deceased, and the other two were of a friend of mine, one just of her and one of her and her husband from their wedding. She is Australian and lives there. Instead of asking who they were she just assumed they were my exes and stormed off. In a way I am glad she overreacted like that.


I mean, I'm not gonna be ignored, Mock!

You seriously dodged a bunny boiler. Be forever grateful.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Rwa2play: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Spartapuss: MythDragon: I had a crazy ex. She woke me up all pissed off taking about me cheating on her. I asked when the fark that happened. She said in the dream she just had. I asked her why she was so mad. "Because you cheated on me in my dream!" How is that my fault? "It just is! If you were a better boyfriend, I wouldn't have those dreams!"

Okay....
Yeah we're not together any more.

I think we dated the same woman.

They exist in the male variety as well.

This; seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?!

I once briefly dated a woman and one night she came over to my apartment for the first time. She was there for all of 10-15 minutes before she stormed out of there without saying a word. When she finally emailed me she said she did not date men who displayed pictures of their ex-girlfriends and as far as I can tell she then blocked my email address. At the time there were four pictures of women in my apartment, one was the high school graduation photo of my cousin, one was the high school graduation picture of one of my best friends in high school and who was deceased, and the other two were of a friend of mine, one just of her and one of her and her husband from their wedding. She is Australian and lives there. Instead of asking who they were she just assumed they were my exes and stormed off. In a way I am glad she overreacted like that.


Yeah, she's...not all there.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.