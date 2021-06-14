 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   "Cash Rules Everything Around Me" is a valid saying, especially when Cash is a police dog and you just broke into the Mayor's house after a wild crime spree of ramming police cars   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Criminal law, 31-year-old Matthew Swett, Constable, Haines City police, K-9 Officer Joseph Elam, law enforcement personnel, HAINES CITY  
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dollar. Dollar bill, y'all. . .

HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They Cash him outside..

How bow dat?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
K-9 Officer Joseph Elam and his partner Cash then took over

this reads like K-9 Officer Joseph Elam has a human partner named Cash.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
#couplegoals

/looks like a bunch of meth was also one of those goals.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*FTA*  "K-9 Officer Joseph Elam and his partner Cash then took over following Swett, who was still in the Toyota"

Doesn't  Elam and Cash sound like a cheesy cop/K-9 show that lasted 2 seasons before running out of ideas.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Intercession City?  Is that close to Suffragette City?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: *FTA*  "K-9 Officer Joseph Elam and his partner Cash then took over following Swett, who was still in the Toyota"

Doesn't  Elam and Cash sound like a cheesy cop/K-9 show that lasted 2 seasons before running out of ideas.


K-9 Officer Joseph "Tango" Elam and his partner Cash are Tango & Cash, coming to the a theatre near you, summer 1989.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Interesting. The police shoot people crossing the street yet these two, who vehicularly assaulted 2 police officers, managed to make it to lock up without a scratch...
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Interesting. The police shoot people crossing the street yet these two, who vehicularly assaulted 2 police officers, managed to make it to lock up without a scratch...


i guess they didn't look very threatening.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Fark user image 302x167]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"when 31-year-old Matthew Swett saw Tucker, he jumped into the Toyota and drove directly at Swett, who was in his patrol car, and intentionally struck the vehicle."

Can you use stand your ground against a police officer? If not then that attempted murder charge is going to be hard to beat.
 
