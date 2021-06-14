 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Lightning hits car on I-75 leaving 7-foot mark on pavement. No word on what kind of skid marks the driver left   (clickorlando.com) divider line
36 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The quickening?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is incredibly weird
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: The quickening?


Missed opportunity to be driving a Highlander...  :/
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the flux capacitor okay?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A certain tall, blond Asgardian wanted for questioning.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's wrath.  Broward County is the Florida of Florida.  Truly a hive of scum and villainy.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor can hit moving targets now.  Good to know...
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duncan1972: FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.


Yeah, I was wondering how it was hit because the tires should insulate it, but the spray as it's moving would have been the conductor.
Weird, but yeah science, even if I don't have it quite right.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Was the flux capacitor okay?


All 1.21 gigawatts.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the brown kind.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Was the flux capacitor okay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duncan1972: FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.


This.  Not a miracle, but science.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: I'm guessing the brown kind.


With a hint of yellow.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: kyleaugustus: Was the flux capacitor okay?

All 1.21 gigawatts.


By the time he realized what had happened, he had traveled 5 seconds into the future.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can testify.  I've only peed myself in fear once.

Survived a lightning storm at 12,000 ft in the Indian Peaks Wilderness by lying in a 2 ft deep rill.  Zot, zot, zot... we thought for sure we were toast.

When a bolt struck on one side of me, then changed its mind and forked to the other side, I literally pissed myself.

Good thing it was pouring rain.  I guess.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duncan1972: FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.


Well, it has a metal skin, but isn't a real Faraday cage, like people can safely stand inside and not fry their phone or watch, or fillings, braces, etc, when screwing around with Tesla coils. Planes and cars normally are fine, but every once in a while, the electronics get stray voltage and unhappy things happen.

Plus, being Florida, I would assume someone going 98 would be insulted a stalled car was on the road, and road rage him into a gator pond, or whatever.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Can testify.  I've only peed myself in fear once.

Survived a lightning storm at 12,000 ft in the Indian Peaks Wilderness by lying in a 2 ft deep rill.  Zot, zot, zot... we thought for sure we were toast.

When a bolt struck on one side of me, then changed its mind and forked to the other side, I literally pissed myself.

Good thing it was pouring rain.  I guess.


I'm thinking Forces of Nature are an automatic pass on that.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

Lightning hits car on I-75 leaving 7-foot mark on pavement. No word on what kind of skid marks the driver left


Also, 7 feet long :P
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the guy's name Barry Allen by chance?

/just curious
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they see some serious shiat when it hit 88 MPH?
 
dogdaze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice headline 

+1
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The lightning down here scares the shiat out of me.

I don't care about the alligators, the sharks, the stingrays, the snowbirds hanging out in the left line, or even Florida Man, but I don't fark around with the lightning storms in the summer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: A certain tall, blond Asgardian wanted for questioning.


...and other things.

<.<
 
millerthyme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Duncan1972: FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.

Yeah, I was wondering how it was hit because the tires should insulate it, but the spray as it's moving would have been the conductor.
Weird, but yeah science, even if I don't have it quite right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: God's wrath.  Broward County is the Florida of Florida.  Truly a hive of scum and villainy.


Miami Dade is much worse.

/lived in Ft Lauderdale
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: The lightning down here scares the shiat out of me.

I don't care about the alligators, the sharks, the stingrays, the snowbirds hanging out in the left line, or even Florida Man, but I don't fark around with the lightning storms in the summer.


I used to live in Tucson, too.  Monsoon season was always a treat.

I get the feeling neither place compares to some of the crazy shiat they see in Tornado Alley (natch).
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Subby:

Lightning hits car on I-75 leaving 7-foot mark on pavement. No word on what kind of skid marks the driver left


Also, 7 feet long :P


kids.guinnessworldrecords.comView Full Size

Skidmarks to scale.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can talk about Faraday cages and science all you want, but lightning is a scary mofo, and being in a car hit by lightning is, well, a shocker.

A friend of mine was driving through Lightning Alley once, and a bolt of lightning zapped the hood of his car. As he described it, it singed all the paint off the front end of the car, all the plastic in the engine melted and all four tires exploded. When someone came up to the car a few minutes later, they said he was "sitting perfectly still in the seat, staring straight ahead, his hands clenched on the steering wheel."

That kind of thing will put the fear of Zeus in a man.
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: bughunter: Can testify.  I've only peed myself in fear once.

Survived a lightning storm at 12,000 ft in the Indian Peaks Wilderness by lying in a 2 ft deep rill.  Zot, zot, zot... we thought for sure we were toast.

When a bolt struck on one side of me, then changed its mind and forked to the other side, I literally pissed myself.

Good thing it was pouring rain.  I guess.

I'm thinking Forces of Nature are an automatic pass on that.


I believe there's actually some sort of award for only pissing yourself in that situation.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Duncan1972: FTFA:
"Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

Nah - it's science - you're driving around in a Faraday cage pal.

This.  Not a miracle, but science.


God: "Fark this one car in particular."
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta figure the Department of Player Safety is going to call for a meeting, that was clearly intent to injure regardless of the outcome.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fort Lauderdale Man here.

I have been struck twice by lightning.

Once while camping at Markham park as a Cub Scout, bad weather was coming and lightning started coming really close. The scoutmaster told us all to run over to the concrete restroom to wait it out. On the way across the grass field to the restroom 4 of us got hit. I had the burns on the feet and everything. I think I was out for about 5 or 10 seconds because I remember seeing the parents rushing towards us. Everyone ended up being ok asides from one kid having tinnitus for a while after.

Second time was indirect. I was in my car port working on a car during a storm. I was standing a few feet from a buddy when lightning hit the power pole adjacent to the carport. I felt like I had been hit by a taser, my arms jerked inwards and I let out an audible 'oughffff' sound, tossing the wrench I was holding across the carport. My buddy of course did not believe I have been shocked but instead that I was startled and was too macho to admit it.

So, suffice to say that I am now very very weary about lightning and have been known to nope right out if there's lightning about.
 
Luse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Fort Lauderdale Man here.

I have been struck twice by lightning.

Once while camping at Markham park as a Cub Scout, bad weather was coming and lightning started coming really close. The scoutmaster told us all to run over to the concrete restroom to wait it out. On the way across the grass field to the restroom 4 of us got hit. I had the burns on the feet and everything. I think I was out for about 5 or 10 seconds because I remember seeing the parents rushing towards us. Everyone ended up being ok asides from one kid having tinnitus for a while after.

Second time was indirect. I was in my car port working on a car during a storm. I was standing a few feet from a buddy when lightning hit the power pole adjacent to the carport. I felt like I had been hit by a taser, my arms jerked inwards and I let out an audible 'oughffff' sound, tossing the wrench I was holding across the carport. My buddy of course did not believe I have been shocked but instead that I was startled and was too macho to admit it.

So, suffice to say that I am now very very weary about lightning and have been known to nope right out if there's lightning about.


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


Not sure what you did to piss him off but you may want to consider sacrificing a goat or something.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: FLMountainMan: God's wrath.  Broward County is the Florida of Florida.  Truly a hive of scum and villainy.

Miami Dade is much worse.

/lived in Ft Lauderdale


Miami-Dade has culture, great food, like visiting another country in some areas.  The drawbacks are corruption and bad traffic.  Broward has even worse corruption, slightly better traffic, and no culture.
 
