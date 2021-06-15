 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Austrian claims he killed a man to get into prison, which if nothing else should make you feel better about what you had to do to get that acting gig   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he wanted to be imprisoned because he was unhappy with his life.

How nice are the prison's there? I mean, at least we keep the murders down in the US by how lousy ours are, right?

/ wait
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is going in to kill someone else
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: He is going in to kill someone else


A job is a job, and I'm sure his family ends up benefiting financially from his great work.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only one murder? I thought Austrians were more motivated than rookie numbers like that.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
he's going to realize he could have robbed banks. talk about depression.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Geez, everything there really is trying to kill you.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Police in Austria say a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man to death told officers he had planned the killing for weeks in order to be imprisoned.


You don't plan for weeks to kill some rando, especially since there's way easier ways to go to jail. There's a whole deeper motivation to this
 
jumac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ...he wanted to be imprisoned because he was unhappy with his life.

How nice are the prison's there? I mean, at least we keep the murders down in the US by how lousy ours are, right?

/ wait


10 to 1 said he was facing being homeless and rather have free room and board.


Look it up it happens here in the states as well(well not always murdering people) but you have homeless people commit crimes just to get sent to jail for someplace to live.  I have heard that some homeless in northern states know what crimes will land them a long enough jail term to last the cold months then out by the spring.

Shoot some people when getting to the point that they are to old to live alone would rather do some crime to land them in jail for the rest of their lives then live in a nursing home as they get better treatment in jail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Austrian?  He could have just worn a kangaroo suit, with the kangaroo still inside.
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's not the Autistic Reporter?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size

What I did for love.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size

BUT I WON'T DO THAT
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pfft.

I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Austrian?  He could have just worn a kangaroo suit, with the kangaroo still inside.


I'm not proud to admit I didn't realize it wasn't Australia until I read your post rofl.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you know who else went to prison due to the use of force?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pfft.

I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die.


I shot one for snoring too loud

/check out these books
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suicide by Cop Lite?
 
