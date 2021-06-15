 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic, possibly headed for Capitol Hill to become Hurricane Law   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, hurricane season, second named storm of this year, National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bill, Tropical cyclone meteorology, MIAMI, Wind  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good headline subby
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine headline

/golfclap
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One can hope... And pray.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How a Bill Does Not Become a Law - SNL
Youtube JUDSeb2zHQ0
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm sure it will be stuck in committee.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
200 miles off shore, moving NE... meh....
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd watch Hurricane Law.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping there would be a city or place named "Ted", but I can't find any. Any ideas?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deploy the filibuster!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good headline subby


Agreed. This one should get a vote for HOTY. It's more worthy than some of the others people gush about.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I'd watch Hurricane Law.


A sultry legal thriller set in bayou country, starring Matthew McConaughey?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: cameroncrazy1984: I'd watch Hurricane Law.

A sultry legal thriller set in bayou country, starring Matthew McConaughey?


Perfect. Wait, isn't that already a thing
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it anywhere near Conjunction Junction?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A tropical depression is a hurricane in the same way that a dust devil is a tornado.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not with Manchin in the Senate.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: Deploy the filibuster!


Nah, lets just let Machin do his thing
 
BigMax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I was really hoping there would be a city or place named "Ted", but I can't find any. Any ideas?


Prince Edward Island could be nicknamed Ted.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: guestguy: Deploy the filibuster!

Nah, lets just let Machin Monica do his her thing


She'll take care of that storm surge for him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Well, don't worry too much.  French'll clean it up later.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bill? I got bills so big I gotta call them Williams.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

