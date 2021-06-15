 Skip to content
(CBC)   David Bowie painting found in dump. Dump they say   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Strange, David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, British musician David Bowie, president of Cowley Abbott Fine Art, Ziggy Stardust, Trevor Bolder, Mick Ronson, part ofBowie  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 9:58 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: The painter's owner wishes to remain anonymous

Something stinks of money laundering.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You remind me of the bin
What bin?
The bin with the garbage
What garbage?
The garbage with poo poo
Who do?
Doo doo. 'Mind me of the bin.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slimy mudhole?! My home this is!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: The painter's owner wishes to remain anonymous

Something stinks of money laundering.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

That's just the Bog of Eternal Stench.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: The painter's owner wishes to remain anonymous

Something stinks of money laundering.


That's just the dump residue.

/o/'' Moldy smears, mold whop whop whop p/''
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised someone didn't recognize Bowie's paintings. His art is very Underground.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better than any Warhol.
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Ghastly: FTFA: The painter's owner wishes to remain anonymous

Something stinks of money laundering.

[i.imgur.com image 600x900]
That's just the Bog of Eternal Stench.


media1.tenor.com
 
bambi121899
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To shreds, you say?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Better than any Warhol.


Hey, some are just Dandy

Boys Better
Youtube BoJlajGa-kk
 
king of vegas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It'll go for way more than $12k.

Wealth inequality is unstoppable now. There are people who would light their cigars with $12,000.
 
