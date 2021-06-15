 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1215, King John put his seal on the Magna Carta, in a move that signaled peace with the Barons and cemented Pinniped abuse in law   (history.com) divider line
24
    More: Vintage, Magna Carta, John of England, King John, Great Charter, great deal of historical exaggeration, progressive document, royal seal, English nobility  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahhh, Demons! *claps hands*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.


o/''' PRINCE John, the phony king of England o/'''
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.


Dickie was dead by then and John firmly though uselessly on the throne
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he IMMEDIATELY started plotting to break it
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've seen the last
Of Good King Richard
Ring out the past
His name lives on and on
Roll out the bones
And raise up your pitcher
Raise up your glass
To Good King John
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1216 Rosella Drive.   1 after Magna Carta.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unbelievable. First you give the barons rights, then soon it'll be the serfs, women and minorities. Mark my words." - Abraham Lincoln

// Rule of law FTW
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: dionysusaur: John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.

Dickie was dead by then and John firmly though uselessly on the throne


Dickie III never set foot in England, either.  He just drained the coffers to fund those crusades.  That is why he gets such good write-ups from the church.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Magna Carta" subby, not "the Magna Carta".  The URL gets it right. Maybe the admins "fixed" it?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Magna Carta was, is, a big deal. It's a long way from the rights we have today, but compared to the rights people had eight hundred years ago it was a huge step, and many of the rights we in the UK, and countries that have a legal system based on English law like the USA, come directly from Magna Carta.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually is interesting. I love to ready about history.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: And he IMMEDIATELY started plotting to break it


This is why you always force royalty to put a walrus on their legal documents instead. They're more binding.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
History channel, so how were aliens involved in this?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Problem is that neither side abided by the terms of the original version of MC. It was annulled by the Pope and that led to the First Barons' War. It was reissued over the years and basically fell into practical insignificance as Parliament began the job of enacting legislation rather than the monarch acting by fiat. The mythologising of Magna Carta is a product of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. It does of course retain symbolic significance.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.


He succeeded Richard I as king since Richard died (basically of stupidity) with no heirs, so John was the legitimate king.

He was also immeasurably unpopular with both the people of England and people abroad. He almost went to war with Pope Innocent III over the who would be named Archbishop of Canterbury, and even explored converting England to Islam in order to curtail the power of the pope.

Also, while John signed the Magna Carta, Innocent III considered himself above all kings and believed they were under his authority. Innocent loathed the Magna Carta as it put limits on "the ruler's" power (meaning his), so he refused to enact it. Most provisions of Magna Carat weren't enacted until the reign of John's son Henry III.

/Richard was also a shiate leader who spent less than 6 months of his rule in England. Most of the mythos surrounding "Richard the Lionheart" was Victorian fantasy.
//You can probably blame Richard and John's poor judgement on their mother Eleanor of Aquitaine who spent most of her life in romantic fantasy and raised her sons to do the same.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had a teacher in 7th Grade Social studies who liked to point out that John is the most common name in England, is a name used by apostles and popes, and yet only one man ever had the name to sit on the royal throne, and he was the one who gave all the power away.

My teacher felt that this shows, oon some level, that the monarchy are complete d bags over the whole not being allowed to be absolute tyrants thingy, and that this bitterness at the least has continued into modern times.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I had a teacher in 7th Grade Social studies who liked to point out that John is the most common name in England, is a name used by apostles and popes, and yet only one man ever had the name to sit on the royal throne, and he was the one who gave all the power away.

My teacher felt that this shows, oon some level, that the monarchy are complete d bags over the whole not being allowed to be absolute tyrants thingy, and that this bitterness at the least has continued into modern times.


John is a common name
1 king was called John
He relinquished some of his power

Therefore, monarchy are complete d bags over the whole etc and this bitterness has continued into modern times.

They really let _anyone_ be a teacher don't they :(
 
nyclon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: John Plantagenet wasn't king.  He was king Dickie 3's brother, assigned to watch the place while the king was on Crusade.


You're thinking of Robin Hood's John, nicknamed Lackland because he had no land. He was Richard I, the Lion Heart's brother. Richard was dead at the time of Magna Carta, and John held the throne.
Richard III was much later, killed his nephews, died in battle, found under the parking lot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: He succeeded Richard I as king since Richard died (basically of stupidity)


Ehh - that one's kinda debatable.  All "Well obviously he shouldn't have laid siege there" Monday morning quarterbacking aside, he died from getting pegged by a crossbow bolt and the subsequent infection.  And as time marched on, there's a nearly infinite list of other officers and leaders in various wars that have had their number come up in the "You get hit today, biatch!" lottery.  That was just shiat luck right there, and it happens.  Strategically/etc. yeah it looks pretty stupid from here, but in a medieval environment he had nowhere near the information we do - sad after that many years but true.  Horseman at best as messengers, trying to find people solely by word of mouth/where they're supposed to be don't make for the best panopticon.  Man was operating in a complete farking vacuum information-wise by any standard we'd apply today.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I misread this as the Broncos and Philadelphia found peace and I called bullshiat on everybody.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: My teacher felt that this shows, oon some level, that the monarchy are complete d bags over the whole not being allowed to be absolute tyrants thingy, and that this bitterness at the least has continued into modern times.


John is a common name
1 king was called John
He relinquished some of his power

Therefore, monarchy are complete d bags over the whole etc and this bitterness has continued into modern times.

They really let _anyone_ be a teacher don't they :(


The Big Wheel Deal about Magna Carta was that it established that "the law" was not "the word of the king" but was something else that the king, like all men, was subject to.

And that was a gigantic shift in thinking, the repercussions of which do actually continue into modern times.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ain't that walrus the way of it?

/ OK, gotta go break the seal.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: History channel, so how were aliens involved in this?


Obviously, John was forced to sign the Magna Carta by aliens.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.