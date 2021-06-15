 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Turns out it's NOT true that the Illuminati built islands off the coast of Dubai called "The World" which is actually "an alternate universe in our universe" and *brain explodes*   (indy100.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting food and water.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's JUST what they want you to believe. Hop on board this yacht I borrowed and let's expose the truth!!!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If I was a shadowy cabal that ruled the world, I would certainly be upset that my plans were uncovered using publicly available information by a TikTok star that looks like an unmarried aunt with way too many small dogs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No, But that's actually what George Romero did with Pittsburgh.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm so glad the internet gives our dumbest investigative minds a wider, equally dumb audience.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh those are the private islands Dubai was selling back in the day.

Morons.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The words "Tik Tok conspiracy theorists" should only be immediately followed by "were admitted to a psychiatric facility today."
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Each day the stupid people get more stupid, the dumb get dumber. It always ceases to amaze me!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This was the exact moment when Dump Island was birthed in the gulf coast
 
