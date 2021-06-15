 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   "Too Good To Go" app aims to reduce food waste through "surprise bags" from restaurants, finally offering you that chance to get the unexpected sausage or muffin of your dreams   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Baking, Seattle, massive food waste problem, Waste, Bakery, Good, Seattle metropolitan area, Claire DeMarco  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unexpected Sausage is my third favorite pornhub channel.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Unexpected Sausage is my third favorite pornhub channel.


Does the pizza guy at least get a tip?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: beezeltown: Unexpected Sausage is my third favorite pornhub channel.

Does the pizza guy at least get a tip?


I like my sausage pizza CHICAGO STYLE.

/I.e. awful
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: beezeltown: Unexpected Sausage is my third favorite pornhub channel.

Does the pizza guy at least get a tip?


I believe he usually gives the tip...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise food never really caught on.

Take the labels off the cans!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not want. Having owned and run a restaurant I can say that nothing usable gets thrown away. If it's in the garbage there's a reason.

Supermarkets throw out a lot of still good food that just doesn't look like they could sell it though.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what I've always wanted - The last no-show's to-go order!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liver and onions AGAIN!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nearly 40 percent of all food goes to waste worldwide, according to compnay spokesperson."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Compnay!"
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm paying to eat someone's leftovers??
Kinda sounds like it
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Do not want. Having owned and run a restaurant I can say that nothing usable gets thrown away. If it's in the garbage there's a reason.

Supermarkets throw out a lot of still good food that just doesn't look like they could sell it though.


Non-sense. When I washed dishes in Jr. High none of the left over table wine went to waste. Although I did draw the line at eating uneaten portions. Danny on the other hand, had no such qualms.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Surprise food never really caught on.

Take the labels off the cans!


Mmm. Wadded beef and jellied eels!
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let me get this straight. I'm to pay 30% for food from an app that is essentially bringing the dumpster to you.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to launch surprise booze: bar and restaurant will sell jugs filled with alcohol left over in pitchers, glasses, and bottles.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The canteen at my office does that. Their food is quite good, so I sometimes buy something.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Liver and onions AGAIN!


media-amazon.comView Full Size


/ one of my favorite episodes
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Liver and onions AGAIN!


Or fish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<shakes tiny fist>
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Do not want. Having owned and run a restaurant I can say that nothing usable gets thrown away. If it's in the garbage there's a reason.

Supermarkets throw out a lot of still good food that just doesn't look like they could sell it though.


Yep. I once talked to a supermarket manager when I discovered an entire dumpster of unsold loaves of bread outside. He said that they did their part in contributing to food banks etc. Given the amount of bread that looked edible in the dumpster, I silently dismissed what he said and I have never been back to any store in that chain of supermarkets.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Porous Horace: Surprise food never really caught on.

Take the labels off the cans!

Mmm. Wadded beef and jellied eels!


I am sublime.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring surprise.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Nearly 40 percent of all food goes to waste worldwide, according to compnay spokesperson."

[Fark user image 400x400]

"Compnay!"


Hey man, Ixnay on the compnay.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I'm going to launch surprise booze: bar and restaurant will sell jugs filled with alcohol left over in pitchers, glasses, and bottles.


You mean Zima is making a comeback?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: So, let me get this straight. I'm to pay 30% for food from an app that is essentially bringing the dumpster to you.


There should be an app that identifies the best dumpsters to dive in. Difficulty: People probably don't want to part with that information. :(
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

proton: <shakes tiny fist>


Great minds and all that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Unexpected Sausage is my third favorite pornhub channel.


After what, Fuzzy Muffins and Stinky Melons?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'm going to launch surprise booze: bar and restaurant will sell jugs filled with alcohol left over in pitchers, glasses, and bottles.


Hey, man.  Millions of pre-alcoholic teens can't be wrong!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/don't forget the cigarette butts
 
nakmuay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
mickkahler.comView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
evader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
USIM

Unsolicited Sausage In Mouth
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.