(CTV News)   Iran presidential candidate urges better ties with West. He was immediately clubbed and skinned   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone changed my headline from She to He. Now some may not get the reference.  :(
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Well, if it makes you feel any better, I didn't get the reference anyway.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter who's the president. The Ayatollahs hold all the power.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A prominent contender in Iran's presidential election appealed Tuesday for better economic and political relations with the West, his most extensive attempt yet to attract reformist voters just days ahead of the poll.

Yeah sure, like the religious nutjobs who control the government will ever allow this guy to win. Come on. Elections in Iran are as legit as elections in China, North Korea and Russia.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WHOA, they hurt Ayatollah's boy?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unless they decided to better the relationships
 
pistauf_farker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Life without you would be un-bearable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby are you certain they didn't skip the clubbing and the skinning and go straight to the stoning? Its not like they have any sort of hashish shortage in that neck of the woods.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know who else was clubbed and skinned?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You forgot to add america to that list
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scrolled down with the link to the pic for an RIP post. You win...today.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

two words; Joe Biden.
 
