(Al Jazeera)   USS Ronald Reagan enters the South China Sea, leaving military experts unsure if it will remember it later   (aljazeera.com) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USS Ronald Reagan leaves no sailor behind (except for the gay ones, of course).
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going to just blast open a hole in the bottom of the ocean and sit around for 40 years waiting for Trickle Down to work, right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it try, this time, not to give weapons to our enemies?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Theyre just mad because our planes can fly at night.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can it try, this time, not to give weapons to our enemies?


Well, not in crates this time, anyway.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can it try, this time, not to give weapons to our enemies?


But how else can we destabilize part of the world and have a reasonable excuse to blow some people up?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Biden will forget that he ordered that Carrier group to Syria uhhhhhhh Libya....uhhhh
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure China's second hand Russian surplus aircraft carrier will be a match for a nuclear powered Nimitz supercarrier.

After all, China cleaned it up and put a fresh coat of paint on it.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Ronald Reagan Chinese Eatery:  "You feel hungry 15 minutes later and you're not even sure if you even ate in the first place."
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bonzo's gotta be on one of those islands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only U.S. warship powered on jelly beans and bullshiat.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: The only U.S. warship powered on jelly beans and bullshiat.


Yeah, but just think how good Americans felt back then in their gut. Truthiness!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's gotta be hard to land a plane on the USS Ronald Reagan when all the air traffic controllers have been fired.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trust, but vilify.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
US battle groups transit the South China Sea all the time.  I've done it four times and I'd wager any other Fark Sailor with a Trusty Shellback card has, too.
 
Luse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rent Party: US battle groups transit the South China Sea all the time.  I've done it four times and I'd wager any other Fark Sailor with a Trusty Shellback card has, too.


Won't stop China from kicking and screaming like a toddler, especially now that NATO has called them out. Personally I love the timing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would they name an aircraft carrier after a film actor?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: The only U.S. warship powered on jelly beans and bullshiat.


USS Joe  Bidet powered by
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm sure China's second hand Russian surplus aircraft carrier will be a match for a nuclear powered Nimitz supercarrier.

After all, China cleaned it up and put a fresh coat of paint on it.


It might be imperceptible to lay people just glancing at it, but a new coat of paint makes an aircraft carrier much larger.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Blathering Idjut: The only U.S. warship powered on jelly beans and bullshiat.

USS Joe  Bidet powered by
[Fark user image 240x240]


Not sloppy, it's sleepy. It's important to stay on message, those MAGAs don't have much of an attention span.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't Regan choke on a peanut on a visit to china?

I'm probably mixing up three different stories.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I understood that reference
 
