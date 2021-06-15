 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOX Biloxi)   Covid may have killed the owner but nothing will kill the TatoNut. Original TatoNut donut shop in Ocean Springs, Mississippi re-opens next week   (wlox.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool, 2008 singles, Mother, Father, Family, TatoNut Donut Shop, David's daughter Katelyn, I Decided, months of hard work  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 15 Jun 2021 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a donut shop/tattoo parlor sound like a great idea
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Owner of a donut shop in Mississippi.

Just going to assume he weighed about as much as a houseboat.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato flour donuts are excellent, we've got a Spudnuts location a few towns over, I stop by whenever I'm in the area, just a plain cake donut there is a treat.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing from the name that this is a spudnut shop?  I miss those a lot.  There was a chain of them where I used to live, but in my current home, there's not a single one.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds nuts
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put potatoes in their doughnuts?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: They put potatoes in their doughnuts?


Potato flour, it makes a lighter donut, fries up crispier too.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: blondambition: They put potatoes in their doughnuts?

Potato flour, it makes a lighter donut, fries up crispier too.


I love the taste that barley flour puts into baked goods. It messes with the recipe but if I use just a little bit, I still get that lovely deep flavor with the same results.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Owner of a donut shop in Mississippi.

Just going to assume he weighed about as much as a houseboat.


Spudnuts.  Lighter and crispier.  Wait ... was he fried or cremated?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, so I'm getting a kick...
Srsly though, TatoNut is the bomb.  Beats the shiat out of Krispy Kreme.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: I'm guessing from the name that this is a spudnut shop?  I miss those a lot.  There was a chain of them where I used to live, but in my current home, there's not a single one.


According to an article I found it started off as a Spudnuts, but they actually came up with their own recipe in the early 1970's and dropped their franchise, long before Spudnuts folded.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size


Too lazy to make a donut version.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the US... 28%

Hartz Chicken Buffet used to be one of the most popular lunch spot a few years ago and Aunt Jenny's Catfish Restaurant was the local 'go to' for fried seafood. I recall that the Tato-Nut was close to Murky Waters Barbecue.  Mississippi has some pretty darn good food. They're also next to Biloxi who has the tastiest and cheapest shrimp, you can buy them right off the boats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dixie Cream Donuts were awesome.  My last day of work as SharePoint Knowledge Manager for the Air Combat Command (E-6 came in, said she wanted Knowledge Manager on her resume and then took off for a month long house hunting) I turned in my CAC and line badge and went over to Johnston City Illinois for a Dixie Creme. I suspected they were disguised Krispy Kremes or my memory failed me again.   Then, I drove around a bit (thought about shooting flares at that big mountain of coal near Galatia) and went to Taco John in Marion for lunch.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love how, after the old man died, mom and daughter got right to remodeling and making all the changes when Dad was always like "Fark that, donut eaters don't care about ambience."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Mississippi has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the US... 28%

Hartz Chicken Buffet used to be one of the most popular lunch spot a few years ago and Aunt Jenny's Catfish Restaurant was the local 'go to' for fried seafood. I recall that the Tato-Nut was close to Murky Waters Barbecue.  Mississippi has some pretty darn good food. They're also next to Biloxi who has the tastiest and cheapest shrimp, you can buy them right off the boats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eewwww

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: robodog: blondambition: They put potatoes in their doughnuts?

Potato flour, it makes a lighter donut, fries up crispier too.

I love the taste that barley flour puts into baked goods. It messes with the recipe but if I use just a little bit, I still get that lovely deep flavor with the same results.


One of my cousins harvests it for a local distillery and a bakery. I can get you a barrel of milled flour if you'd like.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I love how, after the old man died, mom and daughter got right to remodeling and making all the changes when Dad was always like "Fark that, donut eaters don't care about ambience."


They turned it into a space for VSCO girls to stage Instagram photos.  It won't last a year.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dahnkster: Mississippi has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the US... 28%

Hartz Chicken Buffet used to be one of the most popular lunch spot a few years ago and Aunt Jenny's Catfish Restaurant was the local 'go to' for fried seafood. I recall that the Tato-Nut was close to Murky Waters Barbecue.  Mississippi has some pretty darn good food. They're also next to Biloxi who has the tastiest and cheapest shrimp, you can buy them right off the boats.

[Fark user image image 364x750]


Yup, Mississippi life will take years off your lifespan, and thoroughly trash out what is left.

/former Biloxi resident. Those donuts didn't strike me as much, but I also favor a good mochi (rice flour) donut that is chewier and amazing.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: robodog: blondambition: They put potatoes in their doughnuts?

Potato flour, it makes a lighter donut, fries up crispier too.

I love the taste that barley flour puts into baked goods. It messes with the recipe but if I use just a little bit, I still get that lovely deep flavor with the same results.

One of my cousins harvests it for a local distillery and a bakery. I can get you a barrel of milled flour if you'd like.


Oh, thank you very much. But I use a quarter cup at a time at most. Tablespoons or 1/4 cup usually. But thanks anyways.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.