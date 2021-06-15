 Skip to content
(BBC)   Colony of rare orchids discovered flourishing in the UK for the first time in 30 years - on the roof of an office block in London   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Brexit meant London no longer needed to tolerate immigrants from the south.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's been done"


beatlesbible.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here I am thinking of buying a flame thrower to weed my gravel driveway.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Cypripedium montanum is in full bloom in my yard right now. I love orchids
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: "It's been done"


[beatlesbible.com image 850x1091]


My mind is still blown that the board operator was Alan Parsons.
 
Sentient
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gloomy weather, rooftop gravel, air pollution and solar panels, no problem
meanwhile, if I walk into my office in a bad mood, my orchid drops a leaf
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
functionisalwaystaken:

You'd think he'd done some other project, but this is what he's known for.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Here I am thinking of buying a flame thrower to weed my gravel driveway.


There is a torch wand that connects to a standard bbq propane tank...not as satisfying as your proposal but still...
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Approves.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
