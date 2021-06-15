 Skip to content
(WLOX Biloxi)   Walmart Community Academies providing free classes to all comers. Topics include Marriage: Moving Beyond Cousins and How to Accessorize Dung Heaps   (wlox.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly, every class focuses on the evils of unions and OSHA.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
haha yeah only trash rednecks shop at Walmart!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: haha yeah only trash rednecks shop at Walmart!


I go to Target about 10 times for every 1 trip to Walmart.

Apart from easier returns and smaller crowds at Target, Walmart is like a revelation -- 10x more stuff than Target, better prices, nothing rings up wrong. It's night and day. I don't even know why they're considered competitors, it's so laughably different (like Amazon vs NewEgg....similar idea, but the scale is an order of magnitude different)

But again, I'm still 10:1 because of convenience and crowds. And I end up buying stuff I don't need at Walmart. Target rarely has all the things I do need, let alone anything I don't.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You could get stupid Trump voters to march themselves into a concentration camp if you hung an American flag out front.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The corporate class on "Covering your ass" has been made much more literal.
 
camarugala
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: You could get stupid Trump voters to march themselves into a concentration camp if you hung an American flag out front.


Are you in the wrong thread again?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up apply for your Walmart auto loan and your Walmart mortgage, we've taught you all the scams and tricks our competitors use but none of our tricks and scams. You owe us for the 'free' classes

I buy my groceries at Walmart, their prices are competitive and I never have to set foot in a store when using their app.  No charge, I'm home in like 15mins round trip and the young ladies who load my car are fetching.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Topics include Marriage: Moving Beyond Cousins and How to Accessorize Dung Heaps

There's a political class that talks a good game about being for the common folk. Then occasionally they let the veil slip a little and you get to see what they really think: Shop at WalMart and you're an inbred, stump-toothed dumpster dweller.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x640]


The last time I put my hands down somebody's pants I got my ass kicked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

camarugala: dothemath: You could get stupid Trump voters to march themselves into a concentration camp if you hung an American flag out front.

Are you in the wrong thread again?


You went to college at Walmart, huh?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ITT I have learned if you mention Walmart, Gump and TatoNut in Fark headlines, the rare Mississippi trifecta appears
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: steklo: [Fark user image 640x640]

The last time I put my hands down somebody's pants I got my ass kicked.


Was that a feature?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The last time I put my hands down somebody's pants I got my ass kicked.


It seems to be a "thing". I dunno, I never noticed anyone ass grabbing in my local WalMart...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
