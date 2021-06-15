 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Passenger kicked off plane after mask row and putting "a" sex toy (not "his" sex toy) in girlfriend's ear   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to join the mile-high club with some aural sex.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals


This was my first thought as well.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled 'ex-girlfriend's ear.'
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is there a bee in here?"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals


BBE

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Rule 34
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals


So,...he's farking Dumbo.  Don't kink shame.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that must have been awkward for the aisle seat.
Oh.. ear, not rear... well slightly better I guess.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a fleshlight...I've heard that when you put your ear up to one, you can hear the sloshing sounds of what one hopes is the ocean.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have sworn she said that she likes it in her ear.

/Always the answer.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals

BBE

[Fark user image 191x264]

/Rule 34


Rule of Acquisition 34, maybe.

/never have sex with the boss's sister's ears
//always have sex with the boss's ears.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryanair. Not even once.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryanair flight from Faro to Stansted...

Is this flight in Game of Thrones...?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....?

Whose sex toy was it?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?


Complimentary from the airline...always check those seatback pockets.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's just a couple of loaded yobs still returning from a £29/day vacation opportunity to taunt the Portuguese.

Interesting selection of words in the article - like the Mirror, using the MailOnline as a source, is trying to incite people against law enforcement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

Complimentary from the airline...always check those seatback pockets.


Oh god, now that's horrifying.
 
boozehat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?


I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, I'm just a modern guy
Of course, I've had it in the ear before
'Cause of a lust for life
'Cause of a lust for life

Yeah, the "r" is silent
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
rs_joe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lois: Look Meg, A, Ear sex is just unnatural, and B, how do I say this, vaginal intercourse is...it..its just tops! It's the bee's knees Meg. Oh, when your rattle it around just right, oh my god! I mean, you remember when we had that old car with the bad shocks, and I used to take the old dirt road on purpose! Meg! Meg?
(pans to see Brian in the doorway)
Brian: I love you.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.


An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: He just wanted to join the mile-high club with some aural sex.


That's my wife's favorite.
I get at least one "fark you!" a day.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.


Please forgive us if we pronounce things weirdly.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Meh, it's just a couple of loaded yobs still returning from a £29/day vacation opportunity to taunt the Portuguese.

Interesting selection of words in the article - like the Mirror, using the MailOnline as a source, is trying to incite people against law enforcement.


Frog-marching is a specific thing. It's when you put the person's arm between their legs and control them by walking behind them while lifting the wrist of that arm. This results in them hunching over while walking awkwardly on their toes.

I have to wonder if they actually frog-marched him or if they just used that term to mean "forcibly escorted".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

casual disregard: xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.

Please forgive us if we pronounce things weirdly.


I'm a US citizen who pronounces advertisement as it should be- it doesn't sound weird to me.

I think it's because my parents watched a lot of British programming on PBS during my formative years.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals

BBE

[Fark user image 191x264]

/Rule 34


MythDragon: WoolyManwich: Either that's one really small sex toy or she has exceptionally large ear canals

[i1.wp.com image 475x364]


More like Ferengi Rule of Acquisition Number 34.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: casual disregard: xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.

Please forgive us if we pronounce things weirdly.

I'm a US citizen who pronounces advertisement as it should be- it doesn't sound weird to me.

I think it's because my parents watched a lot of British programming on PBS during my formative years.


Don't know why exactly but I was reminded of this supposedly true courtroom exchange:

Q: The truth of the matter is that you were not an unbiased, objective witness, isn't it. You too were shot in the fracas?
A: No, sir. I was shot midway between the fracas and the navel.

http://allowe.com/laughs/book/Actual%​2​0Courtroom%20Testimony.htm
 
boozehat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.


I appreciate the explanation.  As an owner of an older British car (1972 MGB) I do enjoy the little differences in a language.

Again, thank you.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: He could have sworn she said that she likes it in her ear.

/Always the answer.


Well clearly it wan't Governor Le Petomane then.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: casual disregard: xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.

Please forgive us if we pronounce things weirdly.

I'm a US citizen who pronounces advertisement as it should be- it doesn't sound weird to me.

I think it's because my parents watched a lot of British programming on PBS during my formative years.


British programming is a great way to train yourself in the fineries of the English language...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: casual disregard: xxBirdMadGirlxx: boozehat: casual disregard: ....?

Whose sex toy was it?

I'm more confused about what a "mask row" is.

An argument about having to wear a mask. Row is British speak for a noisy commotion usually due to intense disagreement. It's pronounced like wow, not what you do with an oar or a straight line of something.

Please forgive us if we pronounce things weirdly.

I'm a US citizen who pronounces advertisement as it should be- it doesn't sound weird to me.

I think it's because my parents watched a lot of British programming on PBS during my formative years.

British programming is a great way to train yourself in the fineries of the English language...

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't agree. I learned English by learning Latin.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: He just wanted to join the mile-high club with some aural sex.


Better watch out. That's how you catch hearing AIDS.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whoa whoa whoa. A drunk obnoxious British man on a flight from Portugal? I don't believe it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: TWX: He just wanted to join the mile-high club with some aural sex.

Better watch out. That's how you catch hearing AIDS.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/I laughed
 
