(Nola.com)   Tropical depression forms in Gulf. Louisiana stocks up on Prozac. Alabama marked safe from Sharpie attacks   (nola.com) divider line
23
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the depression hasn't formed yet. It does look pretty favorable though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.
In Houston weather disasters are the only thing that breaks up the monotony of a long hot urban tropic summer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#alabamastrong
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tropical Depression" is the name of my Jimmy Buffett/The Cure inspired polka band.
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.


A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GAWD!  Another Trump headline.  Fark should change its slogan to All Trump, All The Time.

/just putting that up there before you-know-who shows up
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Organization isn't great, but it'll be moving into a lower shear environment if it holds to forecast. A little to the west of that track and it makes landfall, which means just a rainy day in Mexico.

Right now, it's not forecast to move much at all for 48 hours...so the track forecast is already a bit hazy. Worth keeping an eye on, certainly more than Tropical Storm Bill - unless you live in Newfoundland, in which case, it might get a little breezy and the rain will be warmer than normal.

There's also a wave in the far eastern Atlantic in the ITCZ, but it won't do much for days if it does anything at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Organization isn't great, but it'll be moving into a lower shear environment if it holds to forecast. A little to the west of that track and it makes landfall, which means just a rainy day in Mexico.

Right now, it's not forecast to move much at all for 48 hours...so the track forecast is already a bit hazy. Worth keeping an eye on, certainly more than Tropical Storm Bill - unless you live in Newfoundland, in which case, it might get a little breezy and the rain will be warmer than normal.

There's also a wave in the far eastern Atlantic in the ITCZ, but it won't do much for days if it does anything at all.


Nerd Alert.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rollllllllllllllll tide!
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chawco: Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.

A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.


I feel like a drank enough during those times to ensure it...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: meh.
In Houston weather disasters are the only thing that breaks up the monotony of a long hot urban tropic summer.


Yeah and y'all fark up national prices of 4x8 plywood sheets at the same time. Stock up for summer in January,
 
rfenster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What sort of writing instrument was used to mark Alabama safe?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: dothemath: meh.
In Houston weather disasters are the only thing that breaks up the monotony of a long hot urban tropic summer.

Yeah and y'all fark up national prices of 4x8 plywood sheets at the same time. Stock up for summer in January,


Fu*k all that, we like to wait until 20 minutes before landfall to go shopping. Buying 80 boxes of cereal is more fun when you get to throw a couple of punches.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chawco: Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.

A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.


But they already forgot so's we csn work on the next hype for votes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chawco: Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.

A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.


Perhaps, but it did teach us that the only thing that can defeat a hurricane is a nuclear warhead. So, not a total loss.
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: chawco: Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.

A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.

Perhaps, but it did teach us that the only thing that can defeat a hurricane is a nuclear warhead. So, not a total loss.


Dude don't be stupid. That's the stupidest thing. You can also shoot into the wind, and if enough people shot, the bullets slow down the wind. Its jsut physics.

∑p = ∑p0

PHYSICS!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chawco: Subtonic: chawco: Subtonic: Lol, I completely forgot about sharpie-gate.

A lot of things from those 4 years are just better forgotten.

Perhaps, but it did teach us that the only thing that can defeat a hurricane is a nuclear warhead. So, not a total loss.

Dude don't be stupid. That's the stupidest thing. You can also shoot into the wind, and if enough people shot, the bullets slow down the wind. Its jsut physics.

∑p = ∑p0

PHYSICS!!


Hold on, let me get my gun. The sheriff better get off my case this time.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well this can only help with the Texas power problems.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: the depression hasn't formed yet. It does look pretty favorable though.


My 2021 in a nutshell
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 425x289]


What does this have to do with The Daily Show?
 
