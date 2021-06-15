 Skip to content
 
Pinky swear that you have been vaccinated will get you into Disney. Double dog dare will still get you kicked out
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a good thing maga-morans never lie huh?
Otherwise this would be a disaster.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When has the honor system ever failed?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever.
Of all the shiat I can get there (food poisoning, meningitis, herpes) COVID is the least of my worries.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm fine with it. You avoid all the assholes biatching about vaccine 'passports' and the only ones at risk are selfish liars. So fark 'em.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.


Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The honor system doesn't work on MAGAts, who have no honor.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was at a national park last week.
The visitor centers required masks unless you have been fully vaccinated.
Maybe, MAYBE 10% of kids under 12 were wearing masks.
Only a handful of adults were wearing masks.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh, Hawaii is cheaper,has better gift shops,and beaches, but unfortunately for them, just as hard to access.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.

Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.


And then I wait for the booster, because SCIENCE WORKS.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm thinking the term 'Libertarian Paradise' applies here.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Except, it's Disney. And we can't vaccinate kids yet.

/I don't think some people have thought the "let them kill each other" plan through
 
CanPhilFan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are expecting people to act like honest responsible human beings? This will backfire quickly.....I see 2 new "Super Spreader" events happening very soon.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.

Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.

And then I wait for the booster, because SCIENCE WORKS.


These antivax types saying covid is going to morph into some unstoppable variant really aren't helping the vaccination effort.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peki: Except, it's Disney. And we can't vaccinate kids yet.

/I don't think some people have thought the "let them kill each other" plan through


True, I was pretty focused on the killing a 'bunch of people' aspect of this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.

Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.

And then I wait for the booster, because SCIENCE WORKS.

These antivax types saying covid is going to morph into some unstoppable variant really aren't helping the vaccination effort.


At least they believe in evolution I guess.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.

Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.

And then I wait for the booster, because SCIENCE WORKS.


That's not how science works.  If the existing vaccines are ineffective against new variants, a booster would do nothing.  You'd need a new vaccine.  The way to end the virus and eliminate future variants is to eliminate its incubators.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Found out a friend at work is a hard core anti vaccer from her FB page, had her page blocked now and will be avoiding her now
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't care if they lie.

The chance of them giving it to me (who has been vaccinated) are tiny.

The chances of them giving to each other, who aren't? High.

It is literally best of both worlds in my view. Let the dumb infect themselves.

Except those assholes are where the variants breed.  The more of them exchanging the virus, the greater the chance of a variant mutation that gets past the vaccines.

And then I wait for the booster, because SCIENCE WORKS.

That's not how science works.  If the existing vaccines are ineffective against new variants, a booster would do nothing.  You'd need a new vaccine.  The way to end the virus and eliminate future variants is to eliminate its incubators.


See, what I really care about is that spike protein it uses to infect. That's what my immune system is primed for. If it changes enough, it can't infect me. Then I don't care about it at all. Doubtlessly, that's happened, and the virus promptly died because it couldn't reproduce. Damn.

What I care about is a VERY narrow window - it changes enough that my vaccinated immune system goes 'Hmm....you're just fine, buddy!" and yet can still infect cells.

And a follow on booster can be created to cover that small case. "Hey, immune system, beat up this cousin too!"

There's a reason the CDC has been calling this case a "booster" and not "a new vaccine." and what your words are saying is "I cannot refute your basic point so I'm going to nitpick the language the CDC is using."
 
