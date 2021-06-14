 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Heat warning issued for Colorado. Hotter than a rare-cooked steak warning issued for Palm Springs and parts of Arizona   (usatoday.com) divider line
19
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As it gets hotter, more water will be demanded from the Colorado, which will mean less inflow into lake Powell. That directly impacts lake Mead.

We can now safely bake cookies on our dashboards, subs.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As it gets hotter, more water will be demanded from the Colorado, which will mean less inflow into lake Powell. That directly impacts lake Mead.

We can now safely bake cookies on our dashboards, subs.


Aren't Powell and Mead already at multi-decade lows? This is not looking good.

People are starting to discover random things that had been hidden, submerged for a long time:

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is making up for the sub freezing temps earlier this year.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nadie_AZ: As it gets hotter, more water will be demanded from the Colorado, which will mean less inflow into lake Powell. That directly impacts lake Mead.

We can now safely bake cookies on our dashboards, subs.

Aren't Powell and Mead already at multi-decade lows? This is not looking good.

People are starting to discover random things that had been hidden, submerged for a long time:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 632x843]


They found the Minnow?
 
pancakeface
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's been in the 80s the past couple days where I live. I live up at 10,000 feet and I don't think we have ever broken 90. Pretty sure that will change this year.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hot enough to boil a monkey's bum, Your Majesty.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But it's a dry steak
 
Dinodork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These sorts of temps happen this time of June every few years. Only difference so far this year is there isn't a major wildfire trying to burn Colorado Springs down.

So far.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dinodork: These sorts of temps happen this time of June every few years. Only difference so far this year is there isn't a major wildfire trying to burn Colorado Springs down.

So far.


You say that as if it's a bad ting... ;)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could be worse. It could be where I live.

Wait, it HAD been where I lived for the last 2 weeks and it still hasn't rained and I'm fairly certain there weren't any fark threads about that.

tots and pears.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fear not.  There's a guy in Washington D. C. with a snowball.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster:
They found the Minnow?

Piloted by John Bob Denver.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nadie_AZ: As it gets hotter, more water will be demanded from the Colorado, which will mean less inflow into lake Powell. That directly impacts lake Mead.

We can now safely bake cookies on our dashboards, subs.

Aren't Powell and Mead already at multi-decade lows? This is not looking good.

People are starting to discover random things that had been hidden, submerged for a long time:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 632x843]


The ships aground on the shores of this uncharted desert high. With Gilligan the YouTuber to!
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thats cute.
Im in Houston where the homeless beg the cops to shoot them because of the heat.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Las Vegas is flirting with record temps this week, too.  116 is tomorrow's forecast.  The hottest recorded temp ever in Las Vegas was 117 (June 20, 2017).
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Las Vegas is flirting with record temps this week, too.  116 is tomorrow's forecast.  The hottest recorded temp ever in Las Vegas was 117 (June 20, 2017).


Phoenix's hottest was 122°F, June 26th, 1990.

June has always been a hot month.  Not exactly a surprise with the solstice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
72F in Chicago.

\ I mean, how often do you get a chance to brag about the weather in Chicago?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tarl3k: Dinodork: These sorts of temps happen this time of June every few years. Only difference so far this year is there isn't a major wildfire trying to burn Colorado Springs down.

So far.

You say that as if it's a bad ting... ;)


It was in 2012 when I thought I had lost my house.

Though that was also the last time I got BIE as well, so life, uh, finds a way
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's that in hoochie-coochies?
 
