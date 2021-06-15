 Skip to content
 
China says radiation levels are normal around the leaky Taishan reactor. Not bad, not great. Not yet
    Followup, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Nuclear power, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents, Guangzhou, Nuclear fission, Economy of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, nuclear project  
posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2021 at 7:52 AM



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming the batteries in their detector aren't going flat.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God help us, another autocratic regime with a nuclear disaster on it's hands that's more worried about appearing in control than bothering to ask for help because it's a sign of weakness and will surely mean the end of autocratic rule should the facade falter a little. F*ck those civilians we may be endangering with stupidly high levels of radiation, we've got to keep up the charade, gentlemen!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lol ok but they're lying cause that's what authoritarians do.  So where's this leave the rest of the world?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told a news briefing that the plant was fully compliant with all requirements and there were no signs of abnormalities in its vicinity.

The government, who sets the limits, says that everything is within the limits!

At least this is a "modern" PWR, and not an RBMK.

RBMKs are not great. Not terrible, either.

/3.6
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure, normal for what they're going to be for the next 20,000 years.

...Heck, low even.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The detectors only go up to 3 milli roentgen...don't they...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told a news briefing that the plant was fully compliant with all requirements and there were no signs of abnormalities in its vicinity.

The government, who sets the limits, says that everything is within the limits!

At least this is a "modern" PWR, and not an RBMK.

RBMKs are not great. Not terrible, either.

/3.6


Fun fact: there are still active RBMKs. They totally fixed the control rod thing, swearsies!
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does this mean China is going to be the first country with a real spiderman?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why would the world believe anything China says?  I generally just triple any bad news coming out of China and reduce good news by at least 50%.

BTW- Was there ever anything to that "China made COVID" stuff or was that just Fox News noise?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The detectors only go up to 3 milli roentgen...don't they...


I know the joke but if they are working/partnered with a French company, they're probably using French equipment for their active personnel monitors.  That's a DMC3000 with a dose range of .1mRem to 1000 Rem (no milli) and a rate detection of up to 1000Rem/h.  That's just personnel.  The area monitors are well beyond that.  But how those are issues and distributed among rad workers is anyone's guess...as well as passive monitoring.
 
scanman61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

somedude210: God help us, another autocratic regime with a nuclear disaster on it's hands that's more worried about appearing in control than bothering to ask for help because it's a sign of weakness and will surely mean the end of autocratic rule should the facade falter a little. F*ck those civilians we may be endangering with stupidly high levels of radiation, we've got to keep up the charade, gentlemen!


Phoney baloney jobs?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank goodness Anker makes a decent nuclear disaster robot for the money - somehow got 6 stars on Amazon, never seen that before.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Define a Chinese "normal".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://xkcd.com/radiation/

A handy chart
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I trust China about as much as I trust my mother's cooking or my wife's uncle's advice on anything. Well, i probably trust China a bit more than either of those...
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When COVID first broke out, the Taiwanese government didn't believe a thing Beijing was saying, and send their own investigators. Then they locked their country down,.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: I trust China about as much as I trust my mother's cooking or my wife's uncle's advice on anything. Well, i probably trust China a bit more than either of those...


I was going to insult the government of China but I read your post and I got a little nervous.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scanman61: somedude210: God help us, another autocratic regime with a nuclear disaster on it's hands that's more worried about appearing in control than bothering to ask for help because it's a sign of weakness and will surely mean the end of autocratic rule should the facade falter a little. F*ck those civilians we may be endangering with stupidly high levels of radiation, we've got to keep up the charade, gentlemen!

Phoney baloney jobs?

Phoney baloney jobs?


Scanman Johnson is right!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: https://xkcd.com/radiation/

A handy chart

A handy chart


It's off on the dental x-ray and head CT Scan.  Technology is always improving but the older style electronic source dental x-ray machines would put ~10mRem on a gamma detector for a full bite wing exam...and that's after my head shielded the source.  The newer machines still put several mRem but there's a good changes that they changed to a lower energy and my detector can't pick it up - but that's essentially better for you.

The last CT head scanner I saw was 10 years ago but it was pretty modern.  It was pumping out ~500 mRem per scan.  The doctor, who does several of these scans a day, was standing about 2ft away (that's where he put the controls).  I warned him that he's probably picking up a couple of digits of dose every time he does that and he blew it off.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"French utility EDF, one of the project's owners, said on Monday that it was investigating media reports that abnormal levels of radioactive gas had leaked from the plant."

So they are investigating the reports, not the actual plant?

/we still aren't tapping into how much energy the sun provides
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

somedude210: God help us, another autocratic regime with a nuclear disaster on it's hands that's more worried about appearing in control than bothering to ask for help because it's a sign of weakness and will surely mean the end of autocratic rule should the facade falter a little. F*ck those civilians we may be endangering with stupidly high levels of radiation, we've got to keep up the charade, gentlemen!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't suppose we have any satellites that go over that area checking for emissions...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the Geiger Counter they're using:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are 30, 40 million people (maybe more) that live around a 2 to 4 hour driving distance around that reactor.  That includes Hong Kong, Guangzhou (aka Canton), Shenzhen, Macau and a few other cities.

If you've ever taken a traveled in that area, it is the most densely populated and urbanized zone, possibly in the entire world.

I hope the Chinese govt isn't doing another of it's usual BS nonsense, because that would be one truly unprecedented shiatshow in terms of sheer scale if that reactor went Chernobyl.
 
