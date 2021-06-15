 Skip to content
(AP News)   "The Army and Air Force, for example, couldn't readily tell AP how many weapons were lost or stolen from 2010 through 2019"   (apnews.com) divider line
41
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that is a bit unsettling.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had a full accounting of how many weapons were lost, they wouldn't really be lost, would they?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes back to the revolutionary war probably
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, weapons disappear without a paper trail. Military investigators regularly close cases without finding the firearms or person responsible because shoddy records lead to dead ends.

The military's weapons are especially vulnerable to corrupt insiders responsible for securing them. They know how to exploit weak points within armories or the military's enormous supply chains. Often from lower ranks, they may see a chance to make a buck from a military that can afford it.

Of course.  The custodian has a few people that can open the armory and often the custodian(s) and those they charge with issuance have the least to do and/or are the laziest people in the unit.  And they only do an audit every now and then.  It's easy as hell to "fark up" the paperwork.  You just don't do it for a weekly issue to small unit (Platoon/Flight) weapon stands.  You wait for an exercise where you have to issue a shiatload of weapons.  You then let all the returns just stack their shiat and haul ass and because it is the end of the exercise everyone is tired and wants to go home.  Then you have a pile of rifles to mark off on the form and it is easy to miss one both accidentally and purposely.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Army talk that means nothing was stolen.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda sad when the Army has worse inventory management than your typical TJ Maxx.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2​0​20/08/17/army-street-gang-activity-inc​reasing-internal-report-shows.html
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from Fort Bragg?

How incredibly unsurprising.  It's a major SF base, and right now SF is deeply dysfunctional.
 
jennatallia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget about the Navy or Marines.  They have missing shiat as well.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody us covertly smuggling them into Area 51 for the aliens to use when they make their move.
Any day now.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:


Last October, police in San Diego were startled to find a military grenade launcher on the front seat of a car they pulled over for expired license plates. The driver and his passenger were middle-aged men with criminal records.

After publicizing the arrest, police got a call from a Marine Corps base up the Pacific coast. The Marines wanted to know if the grenade launcher was one they needed to find. They read off a serial number.

It wasn't a match.

Great, we could stage the action shots from Invasion USA in every locality at this rate.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Goes back to the revolutionary war probably


You're absolutely correct.  There is nothing new about this.   BTW, most of those guns have not been stolen.  Some are lost.   Most of this is just inventory errors.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when you have these invitations out, what do you expect to happen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DragonIV: FTA:


Last October, police in San Diego were startled to find a military grenade launcher on the front seat of a car they pulled over for expired license plates. The driver and his passenger were middle-aged men with criminal records.

After publicizing the arrest, police got a call from a Marine Corps base up the Pacific coast. The Marines wanted to know if the grenade launcher was one they needed to find. They read off a serial number.

It wasn't a match.

Great, we could stage the action shots from Invasion USA in every locality at this rate.


Cops are weird, they actually fight to keep guns in the hands of the people who are killing them.
Blue lives matter? It doesnt sound like they even give a shiat about themselves.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: baka-san: Goes back to the revolutionary war probably

You're absolutely correct.  There is nothing new about this.   BTW, most of those guns have not been stolen.  Some are lost.   Most of this is just inventory errors.


"Errors".  Definitely not supply sergeants selling things off.

And I definitely didn't have a guy I knew who'd gone into the service call me offering smoke grenades, flares, and body armor out of the blue in 2009.

/I kind of regret not buying the smoke grenades
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A photo illustration of semi-automatic weapons inside a U.S. Marine Corps arms room at Camp Foster. (AP Illustration)"

Um, no.  The guns in the picture are select fire.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DragonIV: FTA:


Last October, police in San Diego were startled to find a military grenade launcher on the front seat of a car they pulled over for expired license plates. The driver and his passenger were middle-aged men with criminal records.

After publicizing the arrest, police got a call from a Marine Corps base up the Pacific coast. The Marines wanted to know if the grenade launcher was one they needed to find. They read off a serial number.

It wasn't a match.

Great, we could stage the action shots from Invasion USA in every locality at this rate.


Grenade launchers I'm not particularly worried about, now if there's a bunch of missing 40mm grenades, now THAT I would be worried about.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: In Army talk that means nothing was stolen.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sorry about the size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clyde Barrow with his BAR stolen from an armory.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Kinda sad when the Army has worse inventory management than your typical TJ Maxx.


TJ Maxx loses money over bad inventory management. The US Army just gets more money to buy more guns.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I you're missing something, steal it from another platoon." -The Enlisted Soldier's Creed
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If they had a full accounting of how many weapons were lost, they wouldn't really be lost, would they?


Sure.  If I lost my dog I would know that it is missing, but it didn't mean it isn't lost.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This worries me.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jennatallia: Don't forget about the Navy or Marines.  They have missing shiat as well.


I knew squids out of Kings Bay and Mayport who were always in a fat hurry to sell arms; I stayed as far away from that action as possible because serial #s always come back to haunt you later.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB
1981
I knew the Range Momma through a friend for the Kahukus training area on the north shore.  There was a NIKE site out there.  The Range Mommas babysat the range and had a nice place to themselves when there wasn't any training going on.  They had a side job selling cold sodas to the grunts for a dollar (cause no one carries change in to combat/combat training).

One weekend we're out there delivering him cases of sodas and he says "I gotta show you guys this."  He brings out an M203 which is an M-16 with a 40mm grenade launcher.  He said the Marines were out last week and one of them left it behind.  He discussed sending it home.  Possibly in pieces.

A few weeks later, we're back out and there and my friend asks about the 203.  He said "That Monday a company of Marines showed up, started searching everywhere.  Tuesday, it was at least two companies and they were doing the double arms length search patterns everywhere and their officers were in my area using the phone and it just got painful.  So, Wednesday, they came out with even more grunts, so I snuck out there, leaned the M203 against a tree.   Bout 20 minutes later, they all mounted up and left my area."

"So," I asked, "No one questioned why they found a rifle next a tree they walked past a dozen times?"

"Marines," he replied with a shrug.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: jennatallia: Don't forget about the Navy or Marines.  They have missing shiat as well.

I knew squids out of Kings Bay and Mayport who were always in a fat hurry to sell arms; I stayed as far away from that action as possible because serial #s always come back to haunt you later.


This worries me x2.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: In Army talk that means nothing was stolen.


Yeah why would they readily tell? I'd be more suspicious of them straight up saying nothing was ever stolen or the exact incidents
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

casual disregard: This worries me.


[Not sure if serious .jog]

The thefts I'm aware of were taking place 25 years ago and so far as I know none of the perps were ever caught or prosecuted. This shiat has been going on since Korea and definitely since Vietnam. We're not just talking "salami slicing", I mean whole shipments pilfered, from the parasite enlisted men at the bottom all the way up to CIA weapons movements to other locations at the top.

Military arms and munitions management is a total farking joke.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bthom37: Fissile: baka-san: Goes back to the revolutionary war probably

You're absolutely correct.  There is nothing new about this.   BTW, most of those guns have not been stolen.  Some are lost.   Most of this is just inventory errors.

"Errors".  Definitely not supply sergeants selling things off.

And I definitely didn't have a guy I knew who'd gone into the service call me offering smoke grenades, flares, and body armor out of the blue in 2009.

/I kind of regret not buying the smoke grenades


Had a friend who was in the USMC.   He used to help himself to heaps of MREs, clothing, shelter halves, etc.  We regularly used that stuff for our camping trips.   The only thing we paid for was gas to get us out of town.  Eventually Uncle Sucker got tired of all the pilfering    One day when they were getting ready to leave base they were informed that every person and vehicle leaving the base was going to be searched for government assets that...um, hadn't been returned because of 'forgetfulness'.   They also set up an area so the forgetful folks could deposit said gov assets prior to being searched.    My friend told me the pile was 4 feet high.   There were no weapons in that pile.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"To some, war is hell.  To others it is mother's milk"

Russian NCO after a soldier gets a rifle with a bent barrel explaining that the supply NCO has sold all the new AKs to the enemy afghans.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fissile: bthom37: Fissile: baka-san: Goes back to the revolutionary war probably

You're absolutely correct.  There is nothing new about this.   BTW, most of those guns have not been stolen.  Some are lost.   Most of this is just inventory errors.

"Errors".  Definitely not supply sergeants selling things off.

And I definitely didn't have a guy I knew who'd gone into the service call me offering smoke grenades, flares, and body armor out of the blue in 2009.

/I kind of regret not buying the smoke grenades

Had a friend who was in the USMC.   He used to help himself to heaps of MREs, clothing, shelter halves, etc.  We regularly used that stuff for our camping trips.   The only thing we paid for was gas to get us out of town.  Eventually Uncle Sucker got tired of all the pilfering    One day when they were getting ready to leave base they were informed that every person and vehicle leaving the base was going to be searched for government assets that...um, hadn't been returned because of 'forgetfulness'.   They also set up an area so the forgetful folks could deposit said gov assets prior to being searched.    My friend told me the pile was 4 feet high.   There were no weapons in that pile.


Heh. "Amnesty Day"... when you see increased guard activity at the gates, that's the day the drugs mysteriously appear in the bushes beyond the fence and the Coleman Lanterns and MREs magically get found "overlooked" in a quanset hut.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: casual disregard: This worries me.

[Not sure if serious .jog]

The thefts I'm aware of were taking place 25 years ago and so far as I know none of the perps were ever caught or prosecuted. This shiat has been going on since Korea and definitely since Vietnam. We're not just talking "salami slicing", I mean whole shipments pilfered, from the parasite enlisted men at the bottom all the way up to CIA weapons movements to other locations at the top.

Military arms and munitions management is a total farking joke.


That worries me x9000
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "I you're missing something, steal it from another platoon." -The Enlisted Soldier's Creed


I never called it stealing. It was "Government property serving the same function in a different location." Or a "midnight acquisition run."

Also there has only ever been one thief in the Army. Everyone else is just trying to get their shiat back.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

casual disregard: This worries me.


Username doesn't check out
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fissile: bthom37: Fissile: baka-san: Goes back to the revolutionary war probably

You're absolutely correct.  There is nothing new about this.   BTW, most of those guns have not been stolen.  Some are lost.   Most of this is just inventory errors.

"Errors".  Definitely not supply sergeants selling things off.

And I definitely didn't have a guy I knew who'd gone into the service call me offering smoke grenades, flares, and body armor out of the blue in 2009.

/I kind of regret not buying the smoke grenades

Had a friend who was in the USMC.   He used to help himself to heaps of MREs, clothing, shelter halves, etc.  We regularly used that stuff for our camping trips.   The only thing we paid for was gas to get us out of town.  Eventually Uncle Sucker got tired of all the pilfering    One day when they were getting ready to leave base they were informed that every person and vehicle leaving the base was going to be searched for government assets that...um, hadn't been returned because of 'forgetfulness'.   They also set up an area so the forgetful folks could deposit said gov assets prior to being searched.    My friend told me the pile was 4 feet high.   There were no weapons in that pile.


That's because they were stealing jeeps

/careful, that joke's amilitary antique even Herman wouldn't touch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Had a neighbor many years ago who was in WWII. He had a .45 with Property of US Government stamped on it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Out of over 4 million firearms?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honestly, it seems to me the military's inventory management is pretty good.  Remember, the system is NOT setup to prevent theft - that's not the measure of success.  The measure of success is whether or not there are personnel in the field that need supplies that don't have them.  Preventing theft and accounting are important, but not the most important, nor should they be.  Still, with 4.5 million firearms to account for, if 4,500 went missing (just conjecture based loosely on numbers in the article), the loss rate is .1%  I'd imagine very few companies with field operations have less than a .1% loss rate on equipment.  Additionally, retail shrink is around 1% (https://www.bluecart.com/blog/invent​or​y-shrinkage ).  To get to TJ Maxx's numbers, the military would likely need to lose 45000 weapons - per year.  I think they're well under that.

/When I deployed I had to account for every bullet and when it was expended.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Had a neighbor many years ago who was in WWII. He had a .45 with Property of US Government stamped on it.


My dad bought a newspaper business from a guy.  I was cleaning out the upstairs of the business and organizing the back issues of the newspaper when I came across a 45 ACP in a holster with the metal clips for the web belt.  As a 12 year old, I did not think I should be in possession of this and I showed it to my dad.  I remember the clip was still in it.  That was the probably last I saw of it.

Solution A:  it went back to the guy who owned it.  He hadn't skipped town yet.
B: Dad handed it off to the town cop and the town cop got a free pistol
C:  It went in to dad's desk at work and my older brother took control of it when dad passed.  My brother had an ACP when they lived out in the country.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wait until the Space Force loses a few phasers
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Grenade launchers I'm not particularly worried about, now if there's a bunch of missing 40mm grenades, now THAT I would be worried about.


I really don't expect that their inventory of ammunition is any less susceptible to going missing in the same manner.  If anything, that is probably even harder to track.
 
