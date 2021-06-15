 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Bar refuses to serve two women for wearing tops that "made them look topless". After careful analysis, the tops didn't make them look topless, but this may require further study (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at me, I'm an attention whore!  And so is my friend!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These were NOT the tops.

thetatatop.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah a boob sling, looks very easy to free a boob from one of those. Might've started a riot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

They were then kicked out of a second bar for looking and being fat.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Were they mortified?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like they took out the trash.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They both need to go up a cup size or get them custom fitted. Their boobs have underboob cleavage.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Look at me, I'm an attention whore!  And so is my friend!


Whilst I agree, any dress rule should be applied equally to men as well or not applied at all, attention whores or not.

/I imagine you wouldn't want to see most of the topless men being served
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Resting Biatch Face doesn't work for me, they could both be nude...hard-pass.
 
patowen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never fear !!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Underboob is here !!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wetherspoons is British Applebee's.  Change my mind.
 
sojourner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to go in that one regularly. One of the shift managers at the time was a complete arsehole, infamous for it.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope they used a lot of tape.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, comparing all the photos from TFA provides an absolute master class in "the Magical Power of Makeup."
 
deanis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: [thesun.co.uk image 850x894]
They were then kicked out of a second bar for looking and being fat.


dictionary.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Look at me, I'm an attention whore!  And so is my friend!


At least they arent confused about their value to society.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oof.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Were they mortified?


No. They were gobsmacked.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to "Their house, their rules" as a sign of respect?
I'll acknowledge that sometime in the last decade I became archaic in my attitudes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fake story. Wetherspoons would serve anyone with a pulse
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those fatties need to lose some weight.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

deanis: dothemath: [thesun.co.uk image 850x894]
They were then kicked out of a second bar for looking and being fat.

[dictionary.com image 300x300]


I really should have invested in that set.
 
Esroc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: FrancoFile: Look at me, I'm an attention whore!  And so is my friend!

Whilst I agree, any dress rule should be applied equally to men as well or not applied at all, attention whores or not.

/I imagine you wouldn't want to see most of the topless men being served


On the contrary, if women walking around in public with their tata's jiggling in the wind became normalized I'd totally deal with Fat Jeff's tits jiggling in the wind also. It's a fair trade if you ask me.

/Nothing wrong with how they were dressed.
//It's funny that humans all love tits but pretend we don't.
///Because Jesus, I guess?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in a few years, they will booth look like this...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"oohh dear, remember we used to show off our boobs at the bar?"
"yes, now I have to pick them up off the floor"
 
Slayinit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm only wearing this because it's comfortable, not for attention.  STOP OBJECTIFYING ME!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Esroc: It's funny that humans all love tits but pretend we don't.


We're not pretending to not like tits. We're saying we often dont like the idiots they are attached to.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I admit it.  I kind of have a thing for chubby sluts.

Send them my way.
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: in a few years, they will booth look like this...

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 350x263]

"oohh dear, remember we used to show off our boobs at the bar?"
"yes, now I have to pick them up off the floor"


In a few years, we'll all look like that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like curves on women...so this has cradled my interest.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're dressed for the Dollar General, not Walmart.

They state they had been to four other bars without issue earlier in the day. Piss drunk with tricky clothes seems like a poor choice...idk.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"We don't serve Continental soldiers."
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: Look at me, I'm an attention whore!  And so is my friend!


But don't you dare judge us!
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

someonelse: They both need to go up a cup size or get them custom fitted. Their boobs have underboob cleavage.


I think that's the point
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

someonelse: In a few years, we'll all look like that.


I already look like that!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.